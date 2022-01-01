Main picView gallery

Mulligan's Brick Oven Pub & Grill 205 E 18th St

205 E 18th St

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Daily Lunch Specials

Friday 1 Topping Pizza

$9.00

Weekly Lunch Specials

Lunch For a Pair

$22.00

1/2 Brick Oven Sub Combos

$9.00

1/2 Specialty Salad & 1/2 Sub Combo

$10.00

Salad & Soup Combo

$9.00

Beginnings

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Oven-Baked Nachos

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Triple Threat

$14.00

Stuffed Portabellas

$13.00

Onion Bites

$12.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings Of Buffalo

$13.00

B's Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Santa Fe Spring Rolls

$13.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Burgers

Burger

$13.00

Maple BBQ Burger

$14.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Spicy Garlic And Gouda

$14.00

Burger 205 East

$16.00

Hips Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Burger

$16.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own PIZZA

$10.00+

Specialty Pizzas

Original

$14.00+

BBQ Chicken PIZZA

$14.00+

Cheesy Meatball

$14.00+

Three Cheese, Tomato & Basil

$14.00+

Canadian BLT Pizza

$14.00+

Tostada

$14.00+

Thai Chicken

$14.00+

Carne Asada

$14.00+

Mulligan

$14.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Pizza Margherita

$14.00+

18th Street Pie

$14.00+

Philadelphia

$14.00+

CBR

$14.00+

Mac and Cheese

$14.00+

Shrimp Rangoon

$14.00+

What the Farok?

$14.00+

Calzones

#1 Calzone

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Between The Bread

Californicated Chicken

$14.00

The Philly

$14.00

Chicky Parm

$14.00

Southwestern Club

$14.00

The Reuben

$14.00

Honey Chicken

$14.00

Tenderloin

$14.00

Smothered Tenderloin

$14.00

Oh Bella

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brick Oven Subs

Pot Roast

$14.00

Meatball & Marinara

$14.00

Sicilian

$14.00

Turkey & Swiss BLT

$14.00

Turkey & Artichoke

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sub

$14.00

Wraps

Philly Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$16.00

3 Cheese & Basil Pesto Tortellini

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh Greens

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.00

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$14.00

The Big Salad

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar W/ Chicken

$16.00

Sides

Black Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Country Potato Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Mozz Bread

$2.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Iced T

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee-Refill

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.25

SF Red Bull

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

$$ Extras

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.00

Guac 2oz

$1.00

Guac 4oz

$2.00

Pico 2oz

$0.50

Pico 4oz

$1.00

Salsa 2oz

$0.50

Salsa 4oz

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Cheese

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.50

Red Peppers

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Dressing 4oz

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Kids

Kids Burger/Fries

$6.00

Kids Chz Burger/Fries

$6.00

Kids Bites/Fries

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$4.50

After Dinner Mint

$1.00

Irish Kiss

$4.50

Cafe Joy

$4.50

Weekly Night Specials

Sunday Micro

$5.00

Tuesday Free Draw

Monday/Thursday Craft Mug

$8.00

Monday/Thursday Bud Light Mug

$7.00

Monday/Thursday Craft Refill

$6.00

Monday/Thursday Bud Light Refill

$5.00

Chicken Taco (1)

$3.00

Beef Taco (1)

$3.00

Fish Taco (1)

$3.00

Happy Hour Draw

$3.75

Monday Night Football Wings

$4.00

Saturday Day Draw

$3.75

Kids Make n Bake

$6.00

Sunday Bloody Mary Bar

$5.50

Fresh Greens (Late Night)

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$14.00

The Big Salad

$14.00

Entrees (Late Night)

Lasagna

$16.00

Between The Bread (Late Night)

Southwestern Club

$13.00

Tenderloin

$13.00

Sides

Black Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Country Potato Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.75

Beginnings (Late Night)

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Oven-Baked Nachos

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

B's Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Santa Fe Spring Rolls

$13.00

Burgers (Late Night)

Burger

$13.00

Maple BBQ Burger

$14.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Spicy Garlic And Gouda

$14.00

Brick Oven Subs (Late Night)

Pot Roast

$13.00

Meatball & Marinara

$13.00

Sicilian

$13.00

Turkey & Swiss BLT

$13.00

Turkey & Artichoke

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Sub

$13.00

Liquor

Barton

$3.75

Absolut

$4.25

Absolut Citron

$4.25

Absolut Mandarin

$4.25

Absolut Peach

$4.25

Absolut Peppar

$4.25

Absolut Vanilla

$4.25

Grey Goose

$5.50

Ketel One

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped Cream

$4.25

Stoli

$4.50

Stoli Blueberry

$4.50

Stoli Rasberi

$4.50

Three Olives Loopy

$4.50

Titos

$4.25

UV - Blue Raspberry

$4.25

UV - Grape

$4.25

UV- Cake

$4.25

UV- Cherry

$4.25

Pearl Cucumber

$4.75

Double

$3.00

Black Velvet

$4.25

Canadian Club

$4.25

Crown Royal

$5.50

Crown Royal Peach

$5.50

Crown Royal Apple

$5.50

Five Star

$3.75

Jack Daniels

$4.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.25

Jameson

$4.75

Jim Beam

$4.25

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Seagram's 7

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Wild Turkey

$4.25

Yukon Jack

$4.25

Double

$3.00

Castillo

$3.75

Bacardi

$4.25

Bacardi Limon

$4.25

Bacardi Razz

$4.25

Captain Morgan Spiced

$4.25

Malibu

$4.25

Double

$3.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Cuervo Especial

$4.25

Juarez Triple Sec

$3.75

Tequila Rose

$4.25

Double

$3.00

Bombay Sapphire

$4.75

Hawkeye

$3.75

Tanquerray

$4.75

Double

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.75

Arrow Cocoa Dark

$3.75

Arrow Creamy Top Sloe Gin

$3.75

Arrow Menthe Green

$3.75

Arrow Peach

$3.75

Arrow Peppermint

$3.75

Arrow Raspberry

$3.75

Bailey's

$4.25

Blue Curacao

$3.75

Chambord

$4.25

Crème De Banana

$3.75

Dekuyper Buttershots

$3.75

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$3.75

Dekuyper Watermelon

$3.75

Dekuyper Wilderberry

$3.75

Dry Vermouth

$3.75

Fireball

$4.25

Frangelico

$4.75

Goldschlager

$4.25

Grand Marnier

$4.75

Grape Pucker

$3.75

Hot Damn

$3.75

Kahlua

$4.25

McGillicuddy's Cherry

$4.25

McGillicuddy's Menthol

$4.25

McGillicuddy's Vanilla

$4.25

Midori

$3.75

Paramount Amaretto

$4.25

Paramount Strawberry

$3.75

Phillips Rootbeer

$3.75

Rumpleminze

$4.25

Rumshada

$4.25

Sambuca

$4.25

Sweet Vermouth

$3.75

Double

$3.00

Dewar's White Label

$5.50

Glenlivet

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.50

Lauder's

$3.75

Double

$3.00

Christian Brother's

$3.75

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Gable

$6.00

Victory Dance

$6.00

Ring Around the Goose

$7.00

Tricycle

$6.00

Tip the Cow

$6.00

Whirled Wide Haze

$7.00

Exile Bohemian

$7.00

Exile Ruthie

$6.00

Exile Tico Time

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

BackPocket Slingshot

$6.00

Goose Island 312

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Surly Todd the Axe Man

$7.00

Iowa Tragedy of the Common

$6.00

Big Grove West Eddy

$7.00

Jefferson County OG Cider

$7.00

Beer Chaser- BL

$2.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tropical Jam

$7.00

Confluence Hill Hopper

$6.00

Expedition Stout

$7.00

Jefferson County POG

$7.00

Zachs Mexican Donuts

$7.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Budweiser Zero (N/A)

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

Fast Bar

Happy Hour Draw

$3.75

4.50 Draw

$4.50

5.00 Draw

$5.00

6.00 Draw

$6.00

7.00 Draw

$7.00

4.00 Bottle

$4.00

4.50 Bottle

$4.50

$5 Micro

$5.00

$6 Wine

$6.00

$6.50 Wine

$6.50

3.75 Liquor

$3.75

4.00 Liquor

$4.00

4.25 Liquor

$4.25

4.50 Liquor

$4.50

4.75 Liquor

$4.75

5.00 Liquor

$5.00

5.50 Liquor

$5.50

6.00 Liquor

$6.00

7.00 Liquor

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$14.00

Rumpies

$4.25

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Red Bull Vodka

$6.00

Manager $1 Drink

$1.00

Beer Chaser

$2.00

Wine

Castle Rock Chard

$6.00

Grayson Cellars Chard

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Castle Rock Merlot

$6.00

Castle Rock Cabernet

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Mixers/Martinis

In a Daydream

$7.00

Grand Margarita Patron

$9.00

Margarita Especial

$7.00

Cinnamon Twist

$6.00

Skinny Bulltini

$6.00

Hawkeye Gin Martini 4.25

$4.25

Tanquerray Gin Martini 5.25

$5.25

Well Vodka Martini 4.25

$4.25

Absolut Vodka Martini 4.75

$4.75

Stoli Vodka Martini 5.00

$5.00

Grey Goose Vodka Martini 6.00

$6.00

Ketel One Vodka Martini

$5.50

Titos Vodka Martini

$5.00

Bombay Gin Martini

$6.00

Drinks/Shots

Alabama Slammer

$5.50

Applesauce

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Bullfrog

$5.50

Buttercrown

$5.50

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

CO Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmo

$5.50

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.00

Dirty Shirley

$3.75

Fruit Loop

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Grape Tootsie Pop

$4.75

Green Tea Shot

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

KC Ice Water

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Liquid Cocaine

$5.50

Long Island IT

$6.00

Manhattan

$5.50

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Orange Peel

$6.00

Red Baron

$6.00

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Scooby Snacks

$4.75

Screwdriver

$4.25

Sex on Beach

$5.50

Skittles

$4.75

Strawberry Daq

$6.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Three Wise Men

$6.00

Vegas Vault

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Vodka Red Bull

$6.50

Warhead

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Bike Ride- Refill

Bike Ride- Victory Dance

$5.00

Bike Ride- Tricycle

$5.00

Bike Ride- Tip the Cow

$5.00

Bike Ride- World Wide Haze

$5.00

Bike Ride- Gable

$5.00

Pitchers

Bud Light Pitcher

$14.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$22.00

Employee T-Shirt

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Hat

Hat

$15.00

Mulligan's Hat

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

One cool beer and pizza joint. 32 draft beers, 31 of them solid craft brews. Brick Oven Pizza, second to none.

Location

205 E 18th St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

