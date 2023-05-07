Restaurant header imageView gallery

OH MY GRILL

329 Reviews

$$

2020 COLLEGE ST

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Popular Items

Cheese Curds with Ranch

Cheese Curds with Ranch

$9.99
The Mushroom Swiss

The Mushroom Swiss

$13.25

MAYO, LETTUCE, SAUTÉED MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, SWISS CHEESE AND HOUSE-MADE BALSAMIC GLAZE SERVED WITH FRIES.

Le Classico

Le Classico

$11.75

HALAL BEEF WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, AND AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED WITH FRIES.

Food

Sandwiches

Le Classico

Le Classico

$11.75

HALAL BEEF WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, AND AMERICAN CHEESE SERVED WITH FRIES.

The Mushroom Swiss

The Mushroom Swiss

$13.25

MAYO, LETTUCE, SAUTÉED MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, SWISS CHEESE AND HOUSE-MADE BALSAMIC GLAZE SERVED WITH FRIES.

Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$11.50

FRIED WHITE FISH WITH RELISH, LETTUCE, MALT VINEGAR, AND HOUSE-MADE TARTAR SAUCE SERVED WITH FRIES.

The C.B.S.

The C.B.S.

$14.50

MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST WITH HALAL BEEF BACON, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND HOUSE-MADE HONEY MUSTARD. SERVED WITH FRIES.

The Bacon Cheddar

The Bacon Cheddar

$14.25

HALAL BEEF BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE. SERVED WITH FRIES. YOU CAN`T GO WRONG.

La Casa De Fuego

La Casa De Fuego

$13.50

NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRIED JALAPEÑO, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, HOUSE-MADE SRIRACHA MAYO, AND SIGNATURE SPICY SPREAD.

The Taco Burger

The Taco Burger

$13.50

GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, DORITOS®, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, SOUTHWEST SOUR CREAM, HOUSE-MADE PICO, AND TACO SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.

The Marty

The Marty

$14.50

HOUSE-MADE CHIPOTLE MAYO, VEGGIE CHILI, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, AND CRISPY TORTILLA STRIPS. SERVED WITH FRIES.

The Cali

The Cali

$15.75

BLACK BEAN BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, HOUSE-MADE GUACAMOLE, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED WITH FRIES.

The King

The King

$15.25

CRISPY ONION STRINGS, HALAL BEEF BACON, MAYO, PICKLE, BARBEQUE SAUCE, AND SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE. SERVED WITH FRIES.

The Wakey B.

The Wakey B.

$15.99

HASHBROWN, GRILLED PEPPER AND ONION, OVER EASY EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, HALAL BEEF BACON, AND HOUSE-MADE MAPLE GLAZE. SERVE WITH FRIES.

The Godfather

The Godfather

$15.75

PILED HIGH WITH HALAL BEEF BACON, BEEF PEPPERONI, HOUSE-MADE MARINARA, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND HOUSE-MADE PESTO AIOLI. SERVED WITH FRIES

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$10.75

HOUSE-MADE FALAFEL WITH HUMMUS, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, PICKLED CUCUMBER, AND LEMON AIOLI IN A GARLIC HERB WRAP.

The Colonel

The Colonel

$11.50

GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND HOUSE-MADE RANCH IN A GARLIC HERB WRAP.

Junior Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

AMERICAN CHEESE MELTED BETWEEN TWO SLICES OF GOLDEN-BROWN SOUR DOUGH BREAD. SERVED WITH FRIES.

Three Piece Chicken Strips

$8.99

HAND BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES AND YOUR CHOICE OF DIP.

Junior Burger

Junior Burger

$9.50

JUNIOR BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE AND AMERICAN CHEESE.

Five Piece Chicken Strip

$10.99

HAND BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIP.

Fries n' Sides

Onion Tanglers with Ranch

$7.75
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$9.50
Jalapeno Poppers with Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers with Ranch

$8.99
Cheese Curds with Ranch

Cheese Curds with Ranch

$9.99
Double-Battered Pub Fry

Double-Battered Pub Fry

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Aioli Fries

Garlic Aioli Fries

Crispy Fries tossed in parmesan cheese, drizzled with OMG garlic mayo sauce, pepper flakes and parsley.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

Crispy fires topped with vege chili and nacho cheese.

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

House-Made Dips

BBQ

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.60

Garlic Aioli

$0.60

Vegan Garlic Aioli

$1.10

Chipotle Aioli

$0.60

Sriracha Aioli

$0.60

Sriracha

$0.50

Sriracha Ketchup

$0.60

Queso

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Southwest Sour Cream

$0.60

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.60

Hummus

$0.60

Marinara

$0.60

Guacamole

$1.60

Mayo

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$0.60

Sweet Cream

$0.75

Specials

Mint Shake

$7.50

El Diablo

$11.75

Beverages

MILKSHAKES

FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT SHAKES ARE PREPARED IN AREA WITH PEANUT OR TREENUT PRODUCTS
VANILLA

VANILLA

$6.75
CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$6.75
STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$6.75

OREO ® COOKIES N’ CREAM

$7.50
CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

$7.50
HERSHEYS® CHOCOLATE DELUXE

HERSHEYS® CHOCOLATE DELUXE

$7.75
CHOCOLATE M&M®

CHOCOLATE M&M®

$7.50
RASPBERRY SWIRL

RASPBERRY SWIRL

$7.50
VANILLA COOKIE DOUGH

VANILLA COOKIE DOUGH

$7.50
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00
HEATH® COFFEE TOFFEE

HEATH® COFFEE TOFFEE

$8.50

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

BEVERAGES

Bottle Coke

$2.75

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottle Cherry Coke

$2.75

Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Bottle Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Bottle Fanta

$2.75

Bottle Root Beer

$2.75

Bottle Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle Dasani Water

$2.75

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.75

Bottle Un-Sweetened Tea

$2.75

Chowly Open Item

Open Item

Open Item

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the OMG deliciousness!

Website

Location

2020 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Oh My Grill image
Oh My Grill image
Oh My Grill image

