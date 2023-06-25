Peppers Cedar Falls 620 East 18th Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

(5) Chicken Strips and Fries

$13.00

(8) Chicken Strips and Fries

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Just like our buffalo chicken wings with a zing. Fresh chicken, hot wing sauce, a creamy blend of cheeses, and tricolored tortilla chips for dipping

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Jumbo wings tossed in Pepper's own buffalo hot sauce or hot-honey BBQ. Served with homemade bleu cheese or homemade ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Half pound of battered and fried Muenster cheese curds. Served with marinara sauce for dipping

Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Strips (5)

$11.50

Our signature freshly-breaded chicken tenders are fried golden brown and served with homemade honey mustard sauce

Chicken Strips (8)

$16.50

Our signature freshly-breaded chicken tenders are fried golden brown and served with homemade honey mustard sauce

Chimi Sticks

$10.00

Pepper's Mexican shredded beef wrapped in an egg roll with cheese then lightly fried. Served with sour cream and salsa

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Half pound of hand-breaded Alaskan pollock served with Pepper's famous seasoned fries

Mozzarella Breadsticks

$11.00

Oven-baked breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan. Served with marinara

Mushrooms

$10.00

Hand-breaded fresh mushrooms with homemade ranch

Onion Rings

$10.00

Sweet yellow onions hand-cut and breaded, served with homemade ranch

Pepper Jack Sticks

$10.00

A Pepper's original. Hand-cut Pepper Jack cheese, breaded and lightly fried. Served with marinara or homemade ranch dressing

Pepper's Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Heaping helping of hand-breaded pickle chips seasoned and fried golden brown

Pepper's Nachos

$10.00

Tricolored tortilla chips topped with creamy cheese sauce, seasoned beef, tomato, lettuce, black olives, and freshly-cut green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa

Pepper's Sampler Platter

$17.00

A giant party platter of our hand-breaded chicken tenders, Pepper Jack sticks, Southwestern eggroll, and chime sticks. Served on a bed of seasoned fries with homemade ranch dressing, marinara, and salsa

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$10.00

Chicken with onions, black beans, peppers, corn, and Pepper Jack cheese rolled in an egg roll skin and fried golden brown

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A rich blend of cheeses, spinach, and artichoke hearts oven-baked to perfection. Served with tricolored tortilla chips

Strips and Shrimps

$13.00

Freshly breaded chicken tenders and jumbo shrimp lightly fried and loaded with Pepper's famous seasoned fries. Served with cocktail sauce and homemade honey mustard sauce

Tator Skins

$9.00

Fresh potato skins coated with a blend of Parmesan, bacon bits, and green onions. Served with sour cream and cheese sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Salads

Steak Cobb

$14.00

Fresh greens with marinated steak with crisp bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, diced egg, tomato, black olives, and fresh mushrooms

Cajun Chicken Cobb

$14.00

Fresh greens with char-grilled Cajun chicken breast with crisp bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, diced egg, tomato, black olives, and fresh mushrooms

Club House

$12.50

Fresh greens topped with ham, turkey, Cheddar cheese, bacon, cucumber, red onion, sliced egg, and tomato

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.00

Grilled Buffalo Salad

$13.50

Buffalo Tender Salad

$13.50

Santa Fe Chicken

$13.00

Chicken tenders, bell peppers, and onions sautéed in Pepper's own Santa Fe sauce with homemade ranch dressing. All are served in a crisp tortilla shell

Tostada

$12.50

Seasoned beef over fresh greens, Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomato, and green onion. Served in a crisp tortilla shell with salsa and sour cream

Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fresh greens with fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Try it with our fat-free raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens with cucumber, sliced egg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Served with a warm breadstick and honey butter

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$14.00

Burgers

Barnyard Burger

$14.00

Pretzel House

$14.00

Crisp bacon, sautéed onions, and homemade beer cheese on a pretzel roll

Hall of Fame

$14.00

Pepperoni, ham, sautéed onions, bacon, and beer cheese sauce

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Hickory burger with pulled pork

Patty Melt

$14.00

Grilled onions and American and swiss cheese on marble rye

Black and Bleu

$14.00

Cajun spices, crisp bacon, pepper jack, and homemade bleu cheese dressing

Hickory Bacon

$14.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried red onion rings

Swiss Mushroom

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Topped with crisp bacon, swiss cheese, crispy red onions, and homemade jack Daniels sauce

Bacon Cheese

$13.00

Crisp bacon and American cheese

All American

$12.00

Classic half-pounder

Sandwiches and Wraps

Pepper's Stack

$13.00

Grilled sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese piled on toasted ciabatta bread

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Pepper's famous tenderloin sandwich. Grilled or hand-breaded

Chicken Breast

$12.50

Grilled or hand-breaded, served with pepper's own honey mustard sauce

Chicken Supreme

$13.50

Grilled or hand-breaded chicken breast covered with crisp bacon, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing

Buffalo Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled or hand-breaded, dipped in pepper's buffalo hot sauce or hot honey-bbq with bleu cheese and lettuce

Atlantic Cod

$13.00

North Atlantic cod fillet grilled or hand-breaded and fried golden brown

Beef Cheese Steak

$13.00

Sliced steak or chicken sautéed with fresh onions and topped with American cheese

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Breaded or grilled chicken tenders in buffalo hot sauce or hot-honey BBQ, cheese, lettuce, and homemade ranch in a jalapeño\-cheddar wrap

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Char-grilled chicken tenders with Cajun seasoning. Topped with homemade southwestern ranch, pepper jack, tomatoes, and lettuce in a jalapeño\-cheddar wrap

Fire-Grilled Favorites

Peppers Sirloin

$19.00

10 oz. Hand-cut sirloin

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin

$16.00

Hand-cut pork loin, marinated, bacon-wrapped, and char-grilled to perfection

Blackened Tilapia

$16.00

A delicious pan-seared tilapia fillet

Pepper's Signature Ribeye

$19.00

12 oz. A Cedar Valley favorite

Barbeque Ribs

$22.00

One pound of meaty and slow-cooked pork ribs, glazed with Pepper's own barbeque sauce

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Pepper's Platters

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

Fire-grilled chicken breast loaded with sautéed bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted pepper Jack cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Bacon-wrapped and drizzled with our special teriyaki glaze

Hand-Breaded Shrimp

$16.00

Served with cocktail sauce

Hawaiian Chicken

$16.00

Large marinated chicken breast char-grilled and topped with a delicious homemade citrus glaze and grilled pineapple

Double Plays

Double Plays

$19.00

Pick any two of the following and choose two sides

Children's Menu

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.50

Child Nug

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Sides

Cheesy-Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Homemade Chips

$2.00

Breadsticks

$3.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Unseasoned Fries

$4.00

Side Salad WM

$5.00

Side Salad AA

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Cup of Day

$3.50

Bowl of Day

$5.00

Cup of Beef

$3.50

Bowl of Beef

$5.00

1/2 Onion Ring

$6.00

1/2 Tator Skin

$6.00

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Smiley Fries

$2.00

Nacho Chips

$4.00

Desserts

Turtle Cake

$4.00

A very rich and moist chocolate cake topped with creamy caramel, chopped pecans, and whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$4.00

A warm and moist brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry, then drizzled with chocolate syrup

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Two healthy scoops of real vanilla ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce whipped cream and a cherry

Root Beer Float

$3.50

A scoop of rich vanilla ice cream in a 25 oz frosty mug of root beer with whipped cream

Junior Chocolate Sundae

$1.50

Grasshopper

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

620 East 18th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

