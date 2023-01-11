Naked Oyster bistro & raw bar
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
At the Naked Oyster the focus is on fresh, contemporary bistro food that pleases the eye and the palate. From scratch kitchen! Oysters from our seafarm, organic meats and locally crafted cheeses bring variety to the menu. Most of all, we embrace the traditional way of the bistro: Relax, eat, drink. Enjoy conversation with friends. A votre sante!
410 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02668
