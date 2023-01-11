Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naked Oyster bistro & raw bar

review star

No reviews yet

410 Main Street

Hyannis, MA 02668

Quahog
Oyster Rockefeller
Autumn risotto

Raw Bar

6 naked Oyster

$18.00

6 oyster on the half shell

Oyster Caviar

$22.00

salmon caviar creme fraiche

Oishi oysters

$18.00

ginger, wasabi, soy

Raw Oyster sampler

$25.00

3 oysters, 3 shrimp, 3 little necks

8 Little necks

$14.00

Shrimp cocktail

$16.00

Jumbo wild shrimp

The tower

$62.00

4 little necks 4 shrimp 4 oishi oyster 4 caviar oyster 4 naked oyster

Oyster shooter

$4.00

Oyster & spicy tomatoe juice

Dozen Oyster

$36.00

Single Oyster

$2.75

Single Shrimp

$4.00

Single Littleneck

$1.75

Baked oyster

bbq oyster

$19.00

caramelized onions, blue cheese, bacon

bbc oysters

$19.00

bourbon bacon, chipotle

Oyster Rockefeller

$20.00

spinach, pernod, parmesan, bacon

Oyster persillade

$19.00

parsley, lemon, garlic,panko

Oyster Marseillan

$19.00

Gruyere, Vermouth

Quahog

$8.00

Gaspar chorizo, fresh clamb, brioches

Oyster Sampler Baked

$21.00

Soup

Oyster stew

$18.00

cream, brandy, sherry, shallots

Salad

Artisanal salad

$12.00

citrus vinaigrette, petitas, smoked gouda

Kale Ceaser

$14.00

baby kale, crumble,anchovies, parmesan

Appetizers

Duck rilette

$15.00

duck confit, shallots, mustard, red onions

Shishito

$11.00

EVOO,Guerlande salt

Cheese plater fo 2

$22.00

brie, blue, cheddar, parmegiano, chevre

Truffled mushroom pate

$16.00

Plant base pate, vegan butter

zesty olive

$9.00

Bluefish pate

$16.00

Fried capers, foccacia

Grilled asparagus romesco

$14.00

crema, almonds, shaved parmegiano

Beef Carpaccio

$17.00

tenderlion, caper, onions, parmesan,aioli

Bijou Salad

$17.00

App Thai Shrimp

$17.00

Entrees

Haddock & lobster

$42.00

Local haddock- fresh lobster meat-squash-tomatoes-haricot vert-fingerling potatoes-champagne beurre blanc

Kobe burger

$24.00

Brioche bun-steak fries & choice of cheddar or blue cheese

Duck confit landaise

$32.00

Duck legs house confit-Haricot vert-bacon-shallots-balsamic vinegar-cream-duck fat potatoes

Autumn risotto

$28.00

Arborio rice-vegetable stock-kale- squash-pecans-cranberries-Parmigiano-Reggiano

lobster orzo

$42.00

4 oz Maine lobster meat- orzo -brandy- cream- herbs

Thai shrimp

$32.00

Wild shrimp-peanut lime sauce-carrot-bok choy-cashews Sub Rice noodle

Boullabaise

$42.00

Saffron-shrimp-scallops-mussels-haddock-clams

Vegetarian thai bowl

$26.00

peanut lime sauce-carrot-bok choy-cashews Sub Rice noodle

Sirloin Bordelaise

$42.00

All natural Pine Hill 14 oz sirloin- fingerling potatoes confit-asparagus-Bordelaise sauce

Scallop Romesco

$34.00

polenta-goat cheese-French carrots-baby spinach-romesco sauce

Organic salmon

$33.00

Organic salmon-apple cider-risotto-Delicata squash-kale- pecan-cranberries

Parmesan Crusted Haddock

$30.00

Dessert

Chocolat liegeois

$12.00

Basque Cheese cake

$10.00

Gâteau Grandmère

$10.00

Sides

side asparagus

$9.00

side potatoes

$5.00

side veg

$7.00

side risotto

$12.00

Retail

Wine Glass

$10.00Out of stock

T Shirt

$28.00Out of stock

Hoodie

$42.00

Beanie

$22.00

Naked Oyster logo shucking knife and glove

$18.00

Holiday Card

$5.00

Ornament

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

At the Naked Oyster the focus is on fresh, contemporary bistro food that pleases the eye and the palate. From scratch kitchen! Oysters from our seafarm, organic meats and locally crafted cheeses bring variety to the menu. Most of all, we embrace the traditional way of the bistro: Relax, eat, drink. Enjoy conversation with friends. A votre sante!

Website

Location

410 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02668

Directions

