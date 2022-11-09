Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
We're an all vegan bookstore-cafe where good folks like you can gather for good books, good coffee, and good food. (And maybe you can even cause a bit of good trouble.)
302 Main Street, Barnstable, MA 02601
