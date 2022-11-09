Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

302 Main Street

Barnstable, MA 02601

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
King Oyster Carnitas Burrito
Roasted Sweet Potato Sandwich

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee - Dark Roast

$3.00+Out of stock

In house roasted Ethiopian Dark Roast

Drip Coffee - Medium Roast

$3.00+

Love Potion #9 In house roasted Medium/Dark roast

Drip Coffee- Decaf

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Medium roast coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso shots topped with steamed milk alternative

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso Shots with Water

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso shots topped with milk alternative foam

Chai

$4.50+

Dona chai tea concentrate steamed with milk alternative

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$1.25

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Monin dark chocolate syrup mixed with steamed milk alternative. Automatically topped with coconut whipped cream (please specify if you would not like this)

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Harney & Sons tea bag steeped in hot water

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Latte Macchiato

$4.00+

Steamed milk alternative topped with espresso shots

Matcha

$4.00+

Matcha powder steamed with milk alternative

Mocha

$4.75+

Monin dark chocolate syrup mixed with espresso shots and topped with steamed milk alternative

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50+

Fresh Lemonade over Ice

Boxed Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Spindrift

$3.00

Kombucha Rotating

$7.00

Daytrip

$4.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Smoothies

The Earl

$10.00

Strawberry, blueberry, mango, Earl Gray ice cubes Fresh-squeezed orange juice & almond milk

Hemingway

$10.00

Pineapple, mango, DONA turmeric concentrate, fresh ginger, coconut milk, and lime

Lavender Chai

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut milk, banana, lavender DONA chai tea concentrate, cinnamon

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock

Almond milk, peanut butter, cocoa, banana, and maple syrup

Mint Berry Chip

$10.00

Blackberries, Banana, Vegan Choc Chips, House-brewed peppermint tea ice cubes Adaptogenic-mushroom blend Maple Syrup, Oat Milk

Super Green

$10.00

Dirty Chai

$10.00Out of stock

Mango Green Tea

$10.00Out of stock

Toasts & Bagels

Toast

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

Bagel

$4.00

Just Bagels (Bronx)

Avocado Spread Toast

$10.00

Avocado Spread w/ Chickpeas and Lentils, Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic, Everything Seasoning

Hummus Toast

$9.00

House Hummus on Toasted Sourdough with Everything Seasoning and Arugula

Peanut Butter Toast

$8.00

Peanut Butter on Fresh Sourdough with sliced banana & vegan mini chocolate chips.

Plantain Toast

$7.00

Ripe plantains and mango cooked down with maple syrup, cinnamon, & nutmeg spread on freshly toasted Sourdough Bread and dusted with cinnamon.

Sandwiches/Burritos

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Just Egg, cheddar, heirloom tomato, Arugula, + garlic dill crema Add Beyond Sausage Patty for $2.00

Tuscan Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of Bread with Just Egg Patty, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Kale and Pesto Mayo.

Portuguese Burrito

$15.00

Just Egg, tofu chorizo, jalapeno, cream cheese, red peppers, onion, + cheddar

Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.00

Jasmine Rice sauteed with Just Egg, crispy Mon Cuisine Chicken, kim chi, green onions, coconut aminos and sesame oil.

Roasted Sweet Potato Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Sweet potato slices, roasted red peppers, violife cheddar cheese baby kale, hummus and feta spread on toasted Sourdough bread.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, homemade pizza sauce, provolone + mooliss cheese, on toasted sourdough

King Oyster Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Crispy carnitas-style king oyster mushrooms, Carnitas sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro crema in a grilled 12" flour tortilla

Sides

Beyond Sausage Patties (2)

$5.00

Beyond Burger Patty

$5.00

*Chicken* Cutlet

$4.00

One 3.2 Oz Mon Cuisine breaded chicken cutlet.

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Seared Chickpeas

$5.00

Chickpeas sauteed hard with paprika, cumin, salt, pepper, olive oil and fresh parsley

Roma Tomatoes

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Fresh Berries

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

PB&J

$8.00

Strawb/Ban Smoothie

$8.00

Salads & Bowls

Roasted Beet Bowl

$10.00

Sweet Potato Bowl

$10.00

Caesar Bowl

$10.00

Greek Salad

$8.00

Soup

Butternut Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Tuscan Kale Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Miso Ginger Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

ADD Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Red Pepper Lentil

$5.00

Acorn Squash Bisque

$5.00

Packaged Bites

Cheese Snack Pack

$9.00Out of stock

Fluffer Nutter Parfait

$5.00

Mediterranean Snack Pack

$8.00Out of stock

Orange Spice Oats

$8.00Out of stock

Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free Oats, Plant Based Mylk, Coconut Yogurt, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Matcha Powder. Topped with Hemp Hearts and Fresh Blueberries.

Tiramisu Oats

$8.00Out of stock

Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free Oats, Plant Based Mylk, Coconut Yogurt, Maple Syrup, TCHO vegan fair-trade organic cocoa powder, flamed dark rum, espresso, vanilla paste.

Strawberry Protein Overnight Oats

$8.00

Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free Oats, Plant Based Mylk, Coconut Yogurt, Maple Syrup, VEGA vanilla protein powder , chopped almonds, fresh strawberries.

Superfood Protein Bites

$8.00

Peanut butter, chopped cashews, flax seed, hemp hearts, sunflower seeds, maple syrup, vanilla paste, cinnamon. Rolled in coconut flakes and mini vegan chocolate chips.

Yogurt Snack Pack

$7.00

Bagged Snacks

North Fork Chips - Plain Salt

$2.50

North Fork Chips - BBQ

$2.50

North Fork Chips - Salt & Vin

$2.50

Stroopwafle

$1.99

Clean Cookie Bites

$3.99Out of stock

Umpqua Oats

$2.00Out of stock

Nuts 2.5oz

$4.00Out of stock

Nuts 5oz

$8.00

Pay it Forward

Daily, we offer a hot meal, a coffee, and cold water to anyone who needs it but might not be fortunate enough to afford it. Help us give back by paying forward the cost of a few of the items we give out on a daily basis!

Box Water - Donate

$1.00

Donate a box of water to the local community.

Coffee Drink - Donate

$2.50

Donate a coffee drink to the local community.

Sandwich - Donate

$5.00

Donate a premade sandwich to the local community.

Direct Donations

$5.00+

All proceeds go to supporting the very vibrant local community surrounding us.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're an all vegan bookstore-cafe where good folks like you can gather for good books, good coffee, and good food. (And maybe you can even cause a bit of good trouble.)

Website

Location

302 Main Street, Barnstable, MA 02601

Directions

