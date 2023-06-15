Anejo Mexican Bistro & Beachtree Taqueria Hyannis
No reviews yet
599 Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Classic Burrito'
mexican rice, pinto beans, large flour tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese with sauce of verde, roja, poblano mole or a vegan rojo sauce and a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce
Carne Asada Tacos
grilled marinated steak, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, avocado salsa, charred scallions, white onion, cilantro, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Pollo Elotes Tacos
three grilled achiote marinated chicken, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca jack cheese, poblano corn pico, cumin-chilli aioli, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Starters | Bocaditos
Cup of Chipotle Stung Lobster Bisque
cup of bisque with, poblano corn pico, and tortilla hay.
Bowl of Chipotle Stung Lobster Bisque
bowl of bisque, with poblano corn pico, and tortilla hay.
Cup of Pork Chili Verde
braised pork, potatoes, black bean, corn, tomatillo-green chili broth, sour cream, and tortilla hay.
Bowl of Pork Chili Verde
braised pork, potatoes, black bean, corn, tomatillo-green chili broth, sour cream, and tortilla hay.
Pint of Salsa
tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, red onion, habanero, and salt. serves 4-6 and comes with chips
Large Guacamole
guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt. serves 3-4 and comes with chips
Small Guacamole
guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt. serves 1-2 and comes with chips
Añejo Queso Sauce
queso sauce, house habanero hot sauce and chili powder. serves 3-4 and comes with chips
"Main Street" Corn
grilled corn on the cob, garlic-chili aioli, cotija cheese, and a lime.
Fried Plantains
cilantro crema, and spicy chile relish over a bed of greens
Appetizers | Antojitos
Anejo Nachos
hand-crafted fried corn tortillas layered with melted oaxaca-jack cheese, refried pinto beans, pickled jalapeño, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, picante crema, pico de gallo, and the options of park carnitas, carne asada, chorizo or shrimp
Anejo Wings
your choice of house habañero with bleu cheese dressing or sweet agave mole, almonds and cilantro.
Birria Quesadilla
chili braised beef, oaxaca-jack cheese, white onion, and cilantro in a birria dipped-grilled flour tortilla, with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce
Calamari Roja
Golden fried calamari and pickled jalapeno peppers, garlic chili butter, salsa roja, pineapple pico, cilantro-lime aioli, cilantro
Camarones Quesadilla
oaxaca-jack cheese, anejo spiced shrimp, avocado, fire roasted tomato, and applewood smoked bacon in a flour tortilla with a side of pico de gallo, and sour cream over a bed of lettuce
Chorizo Fundido
bubbling cheese fondue, warm flour tortillas, house chorizo, and rajas (peppers and onions)
Chorizo Mussels
negra modelo braised PEI mussels, chorizo, onion, cilantro, chipotle baja sauce, and garlic grilled torta on the side
Chorizo Potato Empanada
Oaxaca jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, lime crema, salsa roja, cotija cheese
Flautas de Pollo
rolled crispy chicken flautas, bacon, corn, oaxaca-jack cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, cumin-lime aioli, house and habanero hot sauce over a bed of lettuce
Lobster Taquitos
local lobster lightly fried in a flour tortilla, poblano corn pico, lettuce, chipotle aioli, and avocado salsa
Quahogs Rellenos
jalapeño cornbread and chorizo stuffed quahogs, with a side of habanero hot sauce, and butter.
Quesadilla
oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted tomato, black bean with a choice of protein in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo over a bed of lettuce
Sweet Mole Ribs
grilled baby back ribs, sweet mole sauce, chayote-corn slaw, almonds, cilantro
Tuna Aquachile
Ceviche style ahi tuna, corn, cucumber, red onion, shredded romaine, green chili-lime broth, crispy tortillas
Ensaladas & Tostadas'
La Casa Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cucumber, pepitas, cotija cheese, and lime vinaigrette.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
anejo grilled shrimp, organic bibb lettuce, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, pepitas, and coconut lime dressing.
Tostadas'
two crispy fried corn tortilla layered with choice of meat with refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, cotija cheese, and picante crema.
Tuna Tostada
chipotle-lime marinated tuna, crispy corn tortilla, guacamole, salsa roja, pineapple pico, radish, cilantro
Caesar Tijuana Salad
shredded romaine, jalapeno croutons, house caesar dressing, black beans, corn, tomato pico, cotija cheese
Taqueria | Burritos & Chimichangas'
Classic Burrito'
mexican rice, pinto beans, large flour tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese with sauce of verde, roja, poblano mole or a vegan rojo sauce and a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce
Chipotle Beef Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, chipotle braised beef, rajas, oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, and chipotle mole.
Verde Chicken Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla, ancho braised chicken, rajas, oaxaca-jack cheese, mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, and verde sauce.
Taqueria | Tacos
Baja Tacos
three masa fried local cod tacos, all natural flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle baja sauce with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Carne Asada Tacos
grilled marinated steak, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, avocado salsa, charred scallions, white onion, cilantro, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Avocado Frito Tacos
panko-encrusted crispy avocado, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, shredded purple cabbage, cumin chili aioli, salsa verde, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, cilantro with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Pork Carnitas Tacos
three slow roasted pork tacos, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Tres Tacos
a combination of Anejo favorites...carne asada, pork carnitas, pollo chicken tacos with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Pollo Elotes Tacos
three grilled achiote marinated chicken, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca jack cheese, poblano corn pico, cumin-chilli aioli, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Mahi Mahi Tacos
seared blackened mahi mahi, soft local corn tortillas, habanero aioli, shredded cabbage, poblano-corn pico and avocado salsa with a side of spicy pickles and a lime
Taqueria | Enchiladas
Roja Enchiladas
options of chipotle braised beef, cheese and onion, shredded chicken or pork carnitas in a corn tortilla with red chile enchilada sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.
Poblano Mole Enchiladas
options of ancho-braised chicken chipotle braised beef or slow roasted pork in a corn tortilla with mole poblano sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.
Verde Enchiladas
an option of slow-roasted pork, ancho braised chicken or chipotle braised beef in a corn tortilla with tomatillo verde sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.
Lobster Enchiladas
ancho-glazed local lobster and fire roasted corn in a corn tortilla with chipotle cream sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.
Tres Enchiladas
one pork verde, one chicken mole and one beef roja enchilada on corn tortilla with oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.
Especialidades | House Specials'
Carne Asada
mexican style grilled skirt steak, rajas (peppers and onions), mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream, and a side of flour tortillas
Chile Rellenos
mexican chihuahua cheese stuffed chile pepper, rojo sauce, vegetarian refried beans, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice, sour cream, and cotija cheese
Pescado Encornflecado
cornflake encrusted local cod, fire roasted corn, verde rice, verde sauce, and cotija cheese
Pork Carnitas Adobe
crispy pork, ancho chili adobo, plantain bacon hash, refried beans, orange-tomato pico, and a side of warm flour tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
pan roasted chicken thighs, saffron risotto, grilled corn, sweet peas, rajas (pepper and onions), and a side flour tortillas
Camarones a La Diabla
sauteed shrimp, guajillo chili adobo, black beans, verde rice, chayote-corn slaw, and a side of warm flour tortillas
Kids Menu
Kids "Just Plain Chicken"
grilled chicken breast served with grilled corn
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla with a side of mexican rice
Kids Chimichanga
flour tortilla filled with beef, or chicken, cheese, lightly fried with a side of rice and beans
Kids Quesadilla
grilled in a flour tortilla, filled with cheese and the options of chicken or beef with a side of lettuce
Kids Sombreros Con Queso
Mac n Cheese .. Anejo style. cotija cheese and queso cheese
Kids Taco
handmade taco shell filled with beef, or chicken, cheese and a side of lettuce, and tomatoes
Sides
Large Guacamole
guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, salt. Served with chips. Serves 3-4
Small Guacamole
guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, salt. Served with chips. Serves 1-2
Añejo Queso Sauce
queso cheese, house habanero hot sauce and chipotle powder
Warm Tortillas
an option of flour or corn tortilla
Rice & Beans
cotija cheese, refried beans and mexican rice
Garlic Pinto Beans
pinto beans with white onions and cilantro
Saffron Risotto
saffron risotto with sweet peas and grilled corn
Verde Rice
white rice, mixed with our house verde sauce
White Rice
a bowl of white rice
Desserts
Beverage
Margaritas
Margarita Kit "LaCasa" (no alcohol)
mix only! no alcohol included! pint of fresh squeezed lime, organic sugar cane and a side of lime and salt
Mango Caliente Marg Kit (no alcohol)
mix only! no alcohol included! mango nectar, fresh squeezed lime, organic sugar cane, hot sauce, with a side of spicy salt and lime
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the heart of Main Street Hyannis. Come in and enjoy!
599 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601