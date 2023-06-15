  • Home
  • /
  • Hyannis
  • /
  • Anejo Mexican Bistro & Beachtree Taqueria - Hyannis
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anejo Mexican Bistro & Beachtree Taqueria Hyannis

review star

No reviews yet

599 Main Street

Hyannis, MA 02601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Burrito'

$17.00

mexican rice, pinto beans, large flour tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese with sauce of verde, roja, poblano mole or a vegan rojo sauce and a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

grilled marinated steak, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, avocado salsa, charred scallions, white onion, cilantro, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Pollo Elotes Tacos

$15.00

three grilled achiote marinated chicken, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca jack cheese, poblano corn pico, cumin-chilli aioli, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime


Starters | Bocaditos

Cup of Chipotle Stung Lobster Bisque

$9.50

cup of bisque with, poblano corn pico, and tortilla hay.

Bowl of Chipotle Stung Lobster Bisque

$11.00

bowl of bisque, with poblano corn pico, and tortilla hay.

Cup of Pork Chili Verde

$8.50

braised pork, potatoes, black bean, corn, tomatillo-green chili broth, sour cream, and tortilla hay.

Bowl of Pork Chili Verde

$10.00

braised pork, potatoes, black bean, corn, tomatillo-green chili broth, sour cream, and tortilla hay.

Pint of Salsa

$8.00

tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, red onion, habanero, and salt. serves 4-6 and comes with chips

Large Guacamole

$14.00

guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt. serves 3-4 and comes with chips

Small Guacamole

$8.00

guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt. serves 1-2 and comes with chips

Añejo Queso Sauce

$6.00

queso sauce, house habanero hot sauce and chili powder. serves 3-4 and comes with chips

"Main Street" Corn

$9.00

grilled corn on the cob, garlic-chili aioli, cotija cheese, and a lime.

Fried Plantains

$8.00Out of stock

cilantro crema, and spicy chile relish over a bed of greens

Appetizers | Antojitos

Anejo Nachos

$13.00

hand-crafted fried corn tortillas layered with melted oaxaca-jack cheese, refried pinto beans, pickled jalapeño, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, picante crema, pico de gallo, and the options of park carnitas, carne asada, chorizo or shrimp

Anejo Wings

$16.00

your choice of house habañero with bleu cheese dressing or sweet agave mole, almonds and cilantro.

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

chili braised beef, oaxaca-jack cheese, white onion, and cilantro in a birria dipped-grilled flour tortilla, with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce

Calamari Roja

$17.00

Golden fried calamari and pickled jalapeno peppers, garlic chili butter, salsa roja, pineapple pico, cilantro-lime aioli, cilantro

Camarones Quesadilla

$19.00

oaxaca-jack cheese, anejo spiced shrimp, avocado, fire roasted tomato, and applewood smoked bacon in a flour tortilla with a side of pico de gallo, and sour cream over a bed of lettuce

Chorizo Fundido

$16.00

bubbling cheese fondue, warm flour tortillas, house chorizo, and rajas (peppers and onions)

Chorizo Mussels

$18.00

negra modelo braised PEI mussels, chorizo, onion, cilantro, chipotle baja sauce, and garlic grilled torta on the side

Chorizo Potato Empanada

$15.00

Oaxaca jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, lime crema, salsa roja, cotija cheese

Flautas de Pollo

$15.00

rolled crispy chicken flautas, bacon, corn, oaxaca-jack cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, cumin-lime aioli, house and habanero hot sauce over a bed of lettuce

Lobster Taquitos

$17.00

local lobster lightly fried in a flour tortilla, poblano corn pico, lettuce, chipotle aioli, and avocado salsa

Quahogs Rellenos

$13.00

jalapeño cornbread and chorizo stuffed quahogs, with a side of habanero hot sauce, and butter.

Quesadilla

$13.00

oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted tomato, black bean with a choice of protein in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo over a bed of lettuce

Sweet Mole Ribs

$17.00

grilled baby back ribs, sweet mole sauce, chayote-corn slaw, almonds, cilantro

Tuna Aquachile

$15.00

Ceviche style ahi tuna, corn, cucumber, red onion, shredded romaine, green chili-lime broth, crispy tortillas

Ensaladas & Tostadas'

La Casa Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, cucumber, pepitas, cotija cheese, and lime vinaigrette.

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$19.00

anejo grilled shrimp, organic bibb lettuce, avocado, mango, pickled red onions, pepitas, and coconut lime dressing.

Tostadas'

$14.00

two crispy fried corn tortilla layered with choice of meat with refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, cotija cheese, and picante crema.

Tuna Tostada

$16.00

chipotle-lime marinated tuna, crispy corn tortilla, guacamole, salsa roja, pineapple pico, radish, cilantro

Caesar Tijuana Salad

$12.00

shredded romaine, jalapeno croutons, house caesar dressing, black beans, corn, tomato pico, cotija cheese

Taqueria | Burritos & Chimichangas'

Classic Burrito'

$17.00

mexican rice, pinto beans, large flour tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese with sauce of verde, roja, poblano mole or a vegan rojo sauce and a side of pico de gallo, sour cream over a bed of lettuce

Chipotle Beef Chimichanga

$19.00

fried flour tortilla, chipotle braised beef, rajas, oaxaca-jack cheese, fire roasted potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, and chipotle mole.

Verde Chicken Chimichanga

$18.00

fried flour tortilla, ancho braised chicken, rajas, oaxaca-jack cheese, mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, and verde sauce.

Taqueria | Tacos

Baja Tacos

$17.00

three masa fried local cod tacos, all natural flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle baja sauce with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

grilled marinated steak, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, avocado salsa, charred scallions, white onion, cilantro, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Avocado Frito Tacos

$13.00

panko-encrusted crispy avocado, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, shredded purple cabbage, cumin chili aioli, salsa verde, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, cilantro with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

three slow roasted pork tacos, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca-jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Tres Tacos

$17.00

a combination of Anejo favorites...carne asada, pork carnitas, pollo chicken tacos with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Pollo Elotes Tacos

$15.00

three grilled achiote marinated chicken, soft local corn tortillas, oaxaca jack cheese, poblano corn pico, cumin-chilli aioli, cotija cheese with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

seared blackened mahi mahi, soft local corn tortillas, habanero aioli, shredded cabbage, poblano-corn pico and avocado salsa with a side of spicy pickles and a lime

Taqueria | Enchiladas

Roja Enchiladas

$15.00

options of chipotle braised beef, cheese and onion, shredded chicken or pork carnitas in a corn tortilla with red chile enchilada sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.

Poblano Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

options of ancho-braised chicken chipotle braised beef or slow roasted pork in a corn tortilla with mole poblano sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.

Verde Enchiladas

$18.00

an option of slow-roasted pork, ancho braised chicken or chipotle braised beef in a corn tortilla with tomatillo verde sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.

Lobster Enchiladas

$30.00

ancho-glazed local lobster and fire roasted corn in a corn tortilla with chipotle cream sauce, oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.

Tres Enchiladas

$25.00

one pork verde, one chicken mole and one beef roja enchilada on corn tortilla with oaxaca-jack cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream with a side of mexican rice and refried beans.

Especialidades | House Specials'

Carne Asada

$33.00

mexican style grilled skirt steak, rajas (peppers and onions), mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream, and a side of flour tortillas

Chile Rellenos

$22.00

mexican chihuahua cheese stuffed chile pepper, rojo sauce, vegetarian refried beans, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Pescado Encornflecado

$28.00

cornflake encrusted local cod, fire roasted corn, verde rice, verde sauce, and cotija cheese

Pork Carnitas Adobe

$25.00

crispy pork, ancho chili adobo, plantain bacon hash, refried beans, orange-tomato pico, and a side of warm flour tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$24.00

pan roasted chicken thighs, saffron risotto, grilled corn, sweet peas, rajas (pepper and onions), and a side flour tortillas

Camarones a La Diabla

$28.00

sauteed shrimp, guajillo chili adobo, black beans, verde rice, chayote-corn slaw, and a side of warm flour tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids "Just Plain Chicken"

$11.00

grilled chicken breast served with grilled corn

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla with a side of mexican rice

Kids Chimichanga

$11.00

flour tortilla filled with beef, or chicken, cheese, lightly fried with a side of rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled in a flour tortilla, filled with cheese and the options of chicken or beef with a side of lettuce

Kids Sombreros Con Queso

$11.00

Mac n Cheese .. Anejo style. cotija cheese and queso cheese

Kids Taco

$11.00

handmade taco shell filled with beef, or chicken, cheese and a side of lettuce, and tomatoes

Sides

Large Guacamole

$14.00

guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, salt. Served with chips. Serves 3-4

Small Guacamole

$8.00

guac is made fresh daily but not to order so no modifications can be made... avocado, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, salt. Served with chips. Serves 1-2

Añejo Queso Sauce

$6.00

queso cheese, house habanero hot sauce and chipotle powder

Warm Tortillas

$2.50

an option of flour or corn tortilla

Rice & Beans

$6.00

cotija cheese, refried beans and mexican rice

Garlic Pinto Beans

$5.00

pinto beans with white onions and cilantro

Saffron Risotto

$8.00

saffron risotto with sweet peas and grilled corn

Verde Rice

$5.00

white rice, mixed with our house verde sauce

White Rice

$5.00

a bowl of white rice

Desserts

Churros & Chocolate

$8.00

three fried churros, side of chocolate and a strawberry

Fried Ice Cream

$11.00

fried ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate, caramel, coconut, and a cherry on top

Coconut Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

guajillo blueberry sauce, whipped cream and toasted coconut

Beverage

Saratoga Water

$3.75

12oz Glass Bottle

Squirt

$3.25

Citrus Soda

Coke Bottle

$3.75

Old style glass bottle

Orange Fanta Bottle

$3.75

Old style glass bottle

Margaritas

Margarita Kit "LaCasa" (no alcohol)

$10.00

mix only! no alcohol included! pint of fresh squeezed lime, organic sugar cane and a side of lime and salt

Mango Caliente Marg Kit (no alcohol)

$11.00

mix only! no alcohol included! mango nectar, fresh squeezed lime, organic sugar cane, hot sauce, with a side of spicy salt and lime

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Main Street Hyannis. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

599 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Brazilian Grill - 680 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
680 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
PALIO PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
435 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Naked Oyster bistro & raw bar
orange starNo Reviews
410 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02668
View restaurantnext
British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hyannis

British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Gannon's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 354
959 Bearses Way Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hyannis
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston