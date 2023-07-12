Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sea Street Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

50 Sea St

Hyannis, MA 02601

Popular Items

Latte

$4.25

Three Egg Omelette

$7.50

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Breakfast

The Benedicts

Cape Cod Benedict

$22.00

Two poached eggs on mini lobster cakes topped with lemon dill sauce, served with French baguette

Irish Benedict

$19.00

Two poached eggs, homemade corned beef hash on English muffin topped with Kerrygold dubliner aged cheese sauce

Fenway Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs served over pork sausage, sautéed onions, and peppers on toasted English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

Two poached eggs served over tomato and baby spinach on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Regular Benedict

$16.00

Two poached eggs served over ham a on English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce

Salmon Benedict

$24.00

Grilled salmon, one poached egg topped with our lemon dill sauce, with a side of French baguette

Our Favorites

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Two poached eggs served with organic mixed greens drizzled in a balsamic and raspberry reduction with avocado toast

Nova Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.00

Sliced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, capers, and lemon dill sauce served over organic mixed greens with French baguette

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

6 oz NY strip, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce. Served with French baguette and home fries

Santa Fe Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, peppers, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, onions, Pepper Jack cheese with a side of chipotle sour cream

New York Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Nova smoked salmon, Philadelphia whipped cream cheese, scallions, sliced cucumber, tomato, and red onion on a bagel

Angry Jackie

$14.00

2 pancakes, 2 bacon strips, 2 eggs, and home fries

Angry Maggie

$14.00

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard on a French toast

Signature Omelettes

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

Western Omelette

$14.00

Ham, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$13.00

Fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and spinach

California Omelette

$14.00

Guacamole, tomato, onions, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Meatlovers Omelette

$15.00

Ham, sausage, crisp bacon, corned beef hash, and Cheddar cheese

Three Egg Omelette

$7.50

Side Orders

single egg

$1.50

side of toast

$2.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Baked Beans

$2.50

Side Home Fries

$2.50

Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Side Country Ham

$4.00

Side Pork Sausage

$4.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

2 eggs side

$3.00

cheese bread

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Eggs Any Style

One Farm Fresh Egg

$6.00

Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$7.00

Three Farm Fresh Eggs

$8.00

Four Farm Fresh Eggs

$9.00

Pancakes

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Lemon-Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

Apple Cinnamon Granola Pancakes

$13.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

M&M Pancakes

$13.00

Supreme Pancakes

$15.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, bananas, strawberries., vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup

single pancake

$3.00

short stack pancakes

$6.00

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Bananas Foster French

$13.00

Salted Caramel Apple

$13.00

Strawberry Amaretto

$13.00

Waffle

Plain Waffle

$10.00

Waffle with Nutella and Banana

$14.00

Strawberry and Whipped Cream Waffle

$14.00

Supreme Waffle

$15.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Angry Jackie

$8.00

2 pancakes, 2 strips of bacon, and 2 eggs

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White toast, bacon strips, and French fries

Kids m&m pancakes

$7.00

Desserts

petit gauteau

$8.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Caramelized Grapefruit

$6.00

Classic Açaí Bowl

$14.00

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Beverage

Fresh Juice

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Strawberry Juice

$6.00

Mango Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

SM Orange Juice

$3.50

SM Apple Juice

$3.50

SM Cranberry Juice

$3.50

LG Orange Juice

$3.95

LG Apple Juice

$3.95

LG Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

v8

$3.50

iced coffe

$3.50

hot chocolate

$3.50

soda lemonade

$3.50

Redbull

$6.00

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.95

Latte

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Tea

Black Tea

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

English Breakfast Tea

$2.95

Earl Grey Tea

$2.95

Chamomile Tea

$2.95

Peppermint Tea

$2.95

Decaf Tea

$2.95

Specials

Poached eggs Caprese

$15.00

Bacon And Egg Salad

$11.00

Coconut French toast w/ pineapple-Rum sauce

$12.00

PB & berries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Sea St, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

