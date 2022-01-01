Nellie’s 50 Maple Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
50 Maple Street, Branford, CT 06405
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music - 196 S Montowese St
4.1 • 522
196 S Montowese St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurant