A map showing the location of Nellie’s 50 Maple StreetView gallery

Nellie’s 50 Maple Street

review star

No reviews yet

50 Maple Street

Branford, CT 06405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch

Frittata

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

French Toast Sticks

$12.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Cake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chix Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Mains

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Cali Burrito

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Bootleg Burger

$18.00

Seared Tuna

$29.00

Rib Eye

$38.00

Chicken Ragu

$24.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.00

Clams

$2.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Raw Bar Sampler

$25.00

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

Mixed Green

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Homefries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Specials

Clams Casino Soup

$8.00+

Fried Artichokes

$14.00

Clams Casino

$19.00

Bolognese Over Ziti

$25.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

New Englander Burrito

$16.00

Chili Nachos

$15.00

Starters

Calamari

$16.00

Lobster Street Corn

$18.00

Moules Frites

$16.00

Vegan "Crab" Cakes

$15.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

BBQ Beef Skewers

$18.00

Artichoke App

$12.00

Tacos

Crispy Cod

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Mole Tacos

$10.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Happy Hour

Employee Shirt

$14.00

HH Cod Tacos

$8.00

HH Shrimp tacos

$8.00

HH Chips And Salsa Trio

$6.00

HH Molé Taco

$8.00

HH Tinga Tacos

$8.00

HH Carne asada Tacos

$8.00

Beer

Allagash

$6.00

Bad Sons Doobious

$8.00

Black Hog Granola

$7.00

Boom Sauce

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Downeast Original

$6.00

East Rock Pilsner

$6.00

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Headway

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

Omission GF IPA

$5.00

Supernaut

$6.50

Truly

$6.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50Out of stock

Sea Hag Draft

$7.00

Stony Creek Sts

$7.00

High Noon

$6.50

Two Roads Summer Ale

$7.00

Thimble Ruby

$7.50

Maine Lunch

$10.00Out of stock

G-Bot

$8.00

Thimble Island American Ale

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Athletic IPA

$6.00

Facehugger

$6.50

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Smokin’ Bloody Maria

$12.00

Something About Mary

$14.00

Bottomless Refill

Garden 75

$13.00

Pretty In Pink

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Bee’s Knees

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Cosmo

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Naked and Famous

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

French Martini

$11.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Bellini

$9.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Dark N' Stormy

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Cocktail List

Kiki

$12.00

Girl with the Flower Crown

$12.00

Swipe Right

$12.00

Maple Street Mayhem

$12.00

Nellies Margarita

$12.00

Smoked Out

$13.00

Jalapeño Biz

$13.00

Light Work

$12.00

The Juice

$13.00

Porch Pounder

$12.00

Banana Boat Boulevardier

$13.00

Happy Hour

HH Well Drink

$5.00

HH Marg

$8.00

HH Daiquiri

$8.00

HH White Wine

$6.00

HH Red Wine

$6.00

HH Sangria

$5.00

HH Pilsner

$4.00

HH Downeast

$4.00

HH Narragansett

$4.00

HH Truly

$4.00

Hot Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

B-52 Coffee

$10.00

Baileys Coffee

$9.00

Kahlua Coffee

$9.00

Liquor

Industry Cocktail

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Elevate Vodka

$8.00

Ketel 1

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Chopin

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Greenalls Gin

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Real McCoy 3

$8.00

Plantation 3

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Goslings

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Mount Gay

$8.50

Exotico

$8.00

Espolon Silver

$8.50

Espolon Repo

$8.50

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.50

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Mezcal Union Uno

$11.00

Organic 123 Reposado

$12.50

Four Roses

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Deadwood Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Old Forrester

$8.00

Bibb & Tucker

$11.00

Wyoming

$11.00

Whistlepig 10 Yr Rye

$14.00

Widow Jane

$13.00

HW Dbl Rye

$11.00

HaPenny

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Michters Bourbon

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnny Black

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.50

Averna Amaro

$9.00

Bailey’s

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.50

St. Germain

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Gozio Amaretto

$7.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Arniold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Special Cocktails

Coquito

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Maple Pecan Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pear Me Another

$12.00

Byrrh Its Cold

$12.00

Shot 8

$8.00

Shot 7

$7.00

Special Drink

$12.00

Mule

$10.00

Smokin Love

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Casamigos Silver Shot

$10.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$58.00

Picante Verde

$12.00

House Mojito

$11.00

Special 11

$11.00

Jameson Shot

$8.00

Ketel Shot

$8.00

Watermelon Basil Margarita

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Casamigos Repo Shot

$11.00

Lemondrop Shot

$7.00

Garden 75

$13.00

Pretty In Pink

$13.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Coconut Passionfruit Margarita

$13.00

Whole Guava Love

$13.00

Matcha Made In Heaven

$14.00

Put The Smoke In The Coconut

$13.00

Love It When You Call Me Big Papaya

$13.00

Jeff Special

$13.00

Wine

Gravel & Loam Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Vigneti- Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

La Bernarde- Rose

$11.00+

Firestone- Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Clay Shannon Cabernet

$11.00+

Killka- Malbec

$10.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

HOUSE Red Pinot Noir

$8.00

Hacienda Tempranillo

$10.00+

Wente Chard

$11.00+

House Chard

$8.00

Terenzuola Vermentino

$12.00+

Conquila Brut Rosé GLS

$11.00

Conquilla Brut Rosé BTL

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Maple Street, Branford, CT 06405

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Home
orange starNo Reviews
1114 Main Street Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
Pearl Wine Bar - 1140 main st
orange starNo Reviews
1140 main st Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music - 196 S Montowese St
orange star4.1 • 522
196 S Montowese St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
Hornet's Nest
orange starNo Reviews
269 E Main St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
D'Orlandos Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1 Jefferson Road Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
The Little Oliva Cafe - 1 Jefferson Road
orange starNo Reviews
1 Jefferson Road Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Branford

The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music - 196 S Montowese St
orange star4.1 • 522
196 S Montowese St Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
The Friki Tiki
orange star4.6 • 77
3 Linden Ave Branford, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
Thimble Island Brew Pub
orange star4.0 • 17
16 BUSINESS PARK DR BRANFORD, CT 06405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Branford
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston