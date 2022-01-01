Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neomonde Mediterranean - Durham

No reviews yet

202 Corcoran Street

Durham, NC 27701

Order Again

Popular Items

Pita Pocket Plate
Large Kabob Plate
Small Falafel Pita Pocket

Featured Specials

Sm Salmon Kabob Plate

$15.99Out of stock
Lg Salmon Kabob Plate

Lg Salmon Kabob Plate

$18.99Out of stock

Plates

Entree Salad

Entree Salad

$11.99

Choice of Fatoush, House Salad, or Pomegranate Salad

Large Kabob Plate

Large Kabob Plate

$15.99

Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.

Neomonde Plate

Neomonde Plate

$13.99Out of stock

Tabouli, Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, 2 Grape Leaves, a ramekin of Labneh, a drizzle of EVOO, and Kalamata Olives

Pick 3 Plate

$11.99

Choose three sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.

Pick 4 Plate

$13.99

Choose four sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.

Pita Pocket Plate

Pita Pocket Plate

$13.99

Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides .Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.

Small Kabob Plate

Small Kabob Plate

$13.99

Choice of a kabob with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.

Veggie Lasagna Plate

Veggie Lasagna Plate

$12.99Out of stock

One piece of Veggie Lasagna with 2 sides. (Gluten-Free and doesn't contain pasta)

Pita Pockets

Small Beef & Lamb Shawarma

Small Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$7.49

thinly sliced marinated beef and lamb, diced tomato, onion, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing

Small Chicken Shawarma

Small Chicken Shawarma

$6.99

grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing

Small Falafel Pita Pocket

Small Falafel Pita Pocket

$5.99

chickpeas, onion, garlic, herbs and spices, fried in sunflower oil and served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles, turnips and lemon tahini sauce (Vegan)

Small Grilled Chicken Pita Pocket

$6.99

chopped grilled chicken, hummus spread, lettuce, sliced tomato, lebanese pickles and house dressing

Small Chicken Salad Pita Pocket

$6.99Out of stock

chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, mayo, parsley, spices, served with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato

Small Lamb Kafta Pita Pocket

$7.99

chopped lamb kafta, hummus spread, lettuce, sliced tomato, lebanese pickles and house dressing

Small Steak Pita Pocket

$7.49

chopped grilled steak, hummus spread, lettuce, sliced tomato, lebanese pickles and house dressing

Small Grilled Veggie Pita Pocket

$5.99

marinated grilled eggplant, zucchini, squash, onions, red bell pepper, lettuce and parsley topped with house dressing and feta cheese (Vegetarian)

Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

$5.49

grilled skewered chicken breast, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)

Steak Kabob

$6.49Out of stock

grilled skewered steak, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)

Lamb Kafta Kabob

$7.49

grilled skewered ground lamb and spices, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)

Salmon Kabob

$8.00Out of stock

grilled skewered salmon, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)

Man'oushe

Jibni Man'oushe

$10.99Out of stock

A blend of three cheeses, garlic, and a touch of parsley. (Vegetarian)

Tomato Olive Man'oushe

$10.99Out of stock

Tomatoes, olives, onions, parsley, three cheeses and spices. (Vegetarian)

Lahem B'ahjeen Man'oushe

$10.99

Ground beef, parsley, tomato, onion, and spices.

Spinach Feta Man'oushe

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh spinach, onion, feta cheese and garlic. (Vegetarian)

Zaatar Man'oushe

$9.99

Dried thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, labneh, EVOO, and spices. (Vegetarian)

Grab & Go

8 oz or 16 oz Togo containers (pita not included)
Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

Out of stock

eggplant, tahini, lemon juice, garlic

Beet Salad

beets and oranges tossed with red onions, pine nuts, and herbs in a carob, pomegranate balsamic-vinaigrette with a hint of orange blossom water

Black Bean Salad

black beans, chickpeas, diced red and green peppers, parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, green onion, EVOO, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and spices

Butternut Chickpea Salad

with red onions and herbs in a pomegranate dressing

Cabbage Delight

chopped cabbage, spinach, onion and green pepper sautéed with cracked wheat and spices

Cabbage Salad

cabbage, tomatoes, parsley, EVOO, garlic and lemon juice

Chicken Salad

chopped chicken breast with celery, golden raisins, walnuts, mayo, parsley and spices

Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus

classic hummus, cilantro, jalapeno

Couscous Salad

a delicious mixture of couscous, chickpeas, tomatoes in a lemon-herb dressing

Fatoush

romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, radish, parsley, olive oil. (GF and Vegan)

Garlic Paste

Green Beans

Hummus

chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices

Lentil Salad

French lentils, mixed with bits of red onion, tomatoes, fresh dill, tossed with olive oil, lemon juice and red wine vinegar. (GF and Vegan)

Mediterannean Rice

Mediterannean Rice

long grain rice and vermicelli cooked in a vegetable broth. (Vegan)

Mjadarah

Mjadarah

rice and lentils topped with caramelized onions. (GF and Vegan)

Pomegranate Salad

mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, feta cheese pomegranate dressing (GF and Vegetarian)

Quinoa Tabouli

minced Italian parsley, chopped tomato, quinoa, cucumber and onions, tossed in olive oil, lemon juice and spices. (GF and Vegan)

Ratatouille

roasted eggplant, tomato, onion, green pepper, garlic and spices. (GF and Vegan)

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

Out of stock

Charred Cabbage, zucchini, red peppers, scallions mixed with red quinoa, feta cheese in a white balsamic vinaigrette with Aleppo pepper.

Tahini

Tatziki

Lebanese yogurt, cucumber chunks, garlic and mint. (GF and Vegetarian)

Kale Salad

Sides

Lentil Soup

$5.49

A warm cup of soup that is a blend of lentils, onions, carrots, lemon, garlic and spices.

Chicken Freekeh Soup

$5.49Out of stock

A combination of pulled chicken, green wheat freekeh, onions, carrots, & spices.

Falafel

Falafel

$1.19
Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$1.19Out of stock

Fries

$4.49

Spinach Ricotta Lasagna Piece (GF)

$7.49Out of stock

*Made with Gluten-Free Pasta

Gluten Free Pita Piece

$2.85

In-House Pita (5pk)

$2.00

Ramekin

Kid's Meal

Kid's Cheese Pie

$8.99Out of stock

A blend of three cheeses, garlic, and a touch of parsley flatbread, served with one side and a drink.

Kid's Kabob

$8.99

A choice of one kabob served with one side and a drink.

Kid's Falafel

$8.99

Two pieces of falafel and tahini, served with one side and a drink.

Desserts

Baklava

$1.75

Apple Mousse Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.50

Coconut Mousse Cake

$4.49

Semolina Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

May contain nuts

Rice Pudding

$3.49

Tiramisu Cup

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.49

Family Meals

Family Kabob

$59.99

Six Chicken Kabobs, Large Salad, Two Small Sides, Large Rice or Mjadarah, and Four Pieces Baklava

Family Falafel

$59.99

Sixteen Pieces of Falafel, Large Salad, Two Small Sides, Large Rice or Mjadarah, and Four Pieces Baklava

Family Chicken n Mushroom

$59.99Out of stock

Family Veggie Curry

$59.99Out of stock

Family Lasagna

$59.99Out of stock

Beer/Wine

Larchago Tempranillo - Glass

$8.00

Sud de France Merlot - Glass

$8.00

Ksara Reserve Du Couvent - Glass

$8.00

Larchago Tempranillo - Bottle

$29.00

Sud de France Merlot - Bottle

$29.00

Ksara Reserve Du Couvent - Bottle

$29.00

Almaza Beer

$5.49

Beirut Beer

$5.49Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Location

202 Corcoran Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

