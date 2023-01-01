DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Juice (TBD)

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Souroti

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Udor

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

CFE Americano

$3.00

CFE Cappucino

$5.00

CFE Cortado

$3.00

CFE Drip

$3.00

CFE Espresso

$3.00

CFE Macchiato

$3.00

HERB TEA Cacao Mint

$4.50

HERB TEA Chamomile Twist

$4.50

HERB TEA Rooibos

$4.50

HERB TEA Spearmint Sage

$4.50

TEA English Breakfast

$4.50

TEA Moorish Mint Green

$4.50

TEA Orange Pu-erh

$4.50

TEA Ryokucha Green

$4.50

Beer

Botanist Cider

$9.00

Clouds Blood Orange IPA

$10.00

Crank Arm Wheat

$9.00

Fix Hellas

$7.00

Fullsteam Porter

$7.00

Mythos

$6.00

Ponysaurus Biere de Garde

$7.00

Wise Man Hazy IPA

$10.00

Feature Cocktails

Alectronica Lemon Martini

$15.00

Attis Cucumber Rose

$14.00

Geras Spicy Gentleman

$16.00

Hesperus Ouzo Greyhound

$14.00

Niko-Politan

$15.00

Philotes App!e Hghball

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$12.00

Sidecar

$15.00

White Russian

$10.00

Long Island

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Sazarac

$16.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

GLASS Wine

GL Colliano Peneca Rebula

$12.00

GL Kir-Yianni Akakies Rosé

$15.00

GL Avantis Amygdalies

$15.00

GL Massaya

$13.00

GL Bosinaki Anastasia

$13.00

GL Domaine Tourelles Bekaa Blanc

$14.00

GL Nemea Assyrtiko

$15.00

GL Saint Hills Mala

$16.00

GL Alpha Estate

$12.00

GL Chateau Musar Jeune Red

$16.00

GL Domains Costa Lazardi Oenodea

$15.00

GL Ross-Idi Nikolaevo

$16.00

GL Yarden Mount Hermon Indigo

$12.00

GL Young Vines

$14.00

GL Commandaria

$11.00

GL Gavalas Vinsanto

$15.00

GL Kourtaki Samos Muscat

$8.00

GLASS White

$10.00

GLASS Red

$10.00

GLASS Retsina

$10.00

HALF KILO White

$28.00

HALF KILO Red

$28.00

HALF KILO Retsina

$28.00

KILO White

$38.00

KILO Red

$38.00

KILO Retsina

$38.00

BOTTLE Wine

Bagueri Brut

$80.00

Colliano Peneca Rebula

$44.00

Glinavos Orange

$46.00

Kir-Yianni Akakies Rose

$56.00

N. Lazaridi Solitaire

$60.00

Anastasi Fragou Neilis

$58.00

Avantis Estate Historia

$50.00

Bazigos Robola of Cephalonia

$56.00

Bosinakis Anastasia

$48.00

Domaine Costa Lazaridi Amethystos

$70.00

Domaine Costa Lazaridi Chateau Julia

$65.00

Domaine Costa Lazaridi Oenodea

$48.00

Domaine Costa Lazaridi Ploes

$48.00Out of stock

Domaine des Tourelles Bekaa Blanc

$52.00

Domaine Douloufakis Vidiano

$45.00

Domaine Papagiannakos Retsina

$40.00

Domaine Papagiannakos Savatiano

$50.00

Domaine Sigalas

$95.00Out of stock

Estate Papargyriou Blanc

$50.00

Fragou Chardonnay

$45.00

Gai'a Moschofilero Monograph

$36.00

Gai'a Santorini Thalassitis

$110.00

Gavalas Posta

$56.00

Gavalas Santorini

$120.00

Gavalas Winery

$55.00

Kechribari Retsina

$42.00

Kotrotsos Chardonnay

$50.00

Koutsoyannopoulos Santorini

$110.00

Manoussakis Nostos Roussane

$90.00

Moraitis Estate Assyrtiko

$74.00

Nemea Assyrtiko

$56.00

Papaioannou Aristocracy

$76.00

Saints Hills Mala

$60.00

Semeli Mountain Sun

$48.00

Spyros Hatziyannis Santorini

$75.00

Strofilia White Dot

$46.00

Tetramythos Milia

$60.00

Tetramythos Roditis

$48.00

Tsantalis Metoxi Chromitsa

$72.00

Tsantalis Mono Moschofilero

$45.00

Avantis Estate Amygdalies

$56.00

Gai'a Agiorgitiko 4-6

$44.00

Massaya

$48.00

N. Lazaridi Solitaire

$58.00

Semeli Mountain Sun

$40.00

Tsantalis Makedonikos

$40.00

Aivalis Agiorgitiko

$59.00

Aivalis Deux Dieux

$92.00

Alexakis Kotsifali

$50.00

Alexakis Kotsifali Syrah

$44.00

Alpha Estate Axia

$44.00

Alpha Estate Hedgehog

$58.00Out of stock

Alpha Estate SMX

$85.00Out of stock

Apostolos Thymiopoulos

$56.00

Avantis Estate Mavri Koudoura M

$72.00

Avantis Estate Syrah

$60.00

C. Lazaridi Amethystos Red

$62.00

C. Lazaridi Julia Merlot

$75.00

C. Lazaridi Oenodea

$56.00

C. Lazaridi Oenotria Land

$95.00

Chateau Musar Jeune Red

$60.00

Dalamara Naousa

$69.00

Estate Papaioannou

$85.00

Estate Samartzis Two Rivers

$48.00

Fragou Cab Sauv

$55.00

Gavalas Winery Mavrotragano

$140.00

Glinavos Vlahiko

$90.00

Kamkoutis Red by JK

$58.00

Katogi Averoff

$55.00

Kir-Yianni Ramnitsa

$65.00Out of stock

Manousakis Nostos Alexandra

$65.00

Manousakis Nostos Grenache

$65.00

Markou eMeis

$52.00

Massaya Terrasses de Baalebeck

$70.00

N. Lazaridi F-Eu

$75.00

N. Lazaridi Magic Mountain

$150.00

Papaioannou Cab Sauv

$70.00

Papaioannou Pinot Noir

$75.00

Papargyriou Montagnes Cuvee

$85.00

Ross-Idi Nikolaevo

$60.00

Strofilia Estate Mountain Fish

$50.00

Tetramythos Black of Kalavryta

$55.00

Tetramythos Cab Sauv

$50.00

Tsantalis Makedonikos

$42.00

Tsantalis Metoxi Chromitsa

$98.00Out of stock

Tsantalis Rapsani

$52.00

Tsiakkas Mouklos

$65.00Out of stock

Yarden Mount Hermon Indigo

$44.00

Young Vines

$50.00

Spirits

Bar mods

Aperol

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Branca

$10.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Romana

$10.00

Romana Black

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Luksusowa

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Bombay

$10.00

Conniption Navy

$13.00

Conniption American

$11.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Don Q

$8.00

Goslings

$10.00

Smith And Cross

$13.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Espolon

$11.00

Vida

$12.00

Corralejo

$12.00

Creyente

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Class Azul

$38.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Angles Envy Rye

$20.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Powers

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Balvenie

$17.00

Crown

$9.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Pikesville

$15.00

Glenmorange

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Mckenna

$8.00

Michters

$14.00

FOOD

Meze Spreads

Eggplant Baladi

$9.00

Hummus

$9.00

Meze Pick 3

$21.00

Meze Pick 5

$29.00

Taramosalata

$12.00

Turkish Carrot

$8.00

Tzatziki

$10.00

Union Sourdough

$4.00

Mixed Olives

$4.00

Crudite

$7.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Meze Vegetables

Crunchy Pickled Cucumber

$6.00

Dolmades

$9.00

Meze Pick 3

$21.00

Meze Pick 5

$29.00

Pantzarosalta

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00

Shirazi

$6.00

Union Sourdough

$4.00

Mixed Olives

$4.00

Crudite

$7.00

Mezedes

Avgolemono

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

$11.00

Cod Parsley Fritters

$11.00

Crispy Fried Marida

$12.00

Falafel

$8.00

Flaming Saganaki

$12.00

Keftedes

$12.00

Lamb Manti

$16.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$19.00

Santorini Lemon Shrimp

$17.00

Spanakopita

$11.00

Zucchini Cakes

$8.00

Salads

Athenian Salad

$8.00

Fattoush Salad

$10.00

Greek Village Salad

$12.00

Kale & Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Watermelon Salad

$13.00

Pasta

Lamb Pastitsio

$19.00

Mushroom Stifado

$18.00

Fish

Charred Octopus

$39.00

Cod Plaki

$29.00

Roasted Flounder Spetsiota

$29.00

Whole Branzino

$35.00

Salmon Special

$30.00

Meat

Grilled Chuck Flat Steak

$28.00

Joojeh Kebab

$24.00

Marinated Lamb Chops

$48.00

Moussaka

$22.00

Accompaniments

Gigantes

$9.00

Greek Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Horta

$9.00

Lemon Potatoes

$9.00

Dessert

Baklava

$9.00

Galaktoboureko

$9.00

Ice Cream & Sorbet Selections

$6.00

Nikos Cookie Plate

$9.00

Sholezard Saffron Rice Pudding Brulee

$9.00

Sticky Date Pudding

$9.00

Turkish Coffee Ice Cream Bombe

$9.00

Baklava

$9.00

Semolina Cake Special

$10.00