Main picView gallery

Noble Brothers - Burger Shop 309 West Main St

review star

No reviews yet

309 West Main Street

Waterford, WI 53185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Single Burger

$4.00

Double Burger

$6.00

Single Burger W/cheese

$5.00

Double Burger W/cheese

$7.00

B.Y.O.B

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Kid's Burger

$3.00Out of stock

Kid's Cheeseburger

$3.50Out of stock

Fries

$3.00

Specialty Burgers

Patty Melt

$6.00

Mushroom Swiss

$6.00

Black and Blue Burger

$8.00

Soups/Chilis

8oz - Cup

$4.50

16oz - Pint

$6.00

32oz - Quart

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

309 West Main Street, Waterford, WI 53185

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 202
485 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream - 100 S Jefferson St
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Java Jo'z
orange starNo Reviews
29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400 Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Kravings
orange starNo Reviews
202 E. Main St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Doc's On The Fox
orange star4.2 • 688
232 N Milwaukee St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Antioch Pizza Shop - Burlington, WI
orange starNo Reviews
980 Milwaukee ave suite 200 Burlington, WI 53105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waterford

Doc's On The Fox
orange star4.2 • 688
232 N Milwaukee St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 202
485 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterford
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lake Geneva
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston