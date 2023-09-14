Save $2 on 1 Pizza on Fri, Mon, Sun, and Thu
NOCCOTOGO
Copied!
Save $2 on 1 Pizza on Fri, Mon, Sun, and Thu
NOCCOTOGO
Copied!


10" Wood-Fired Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

The gold standard! You can never go wrong with the traditional choice. Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil *Vegetarian*

Pepperoni

$16.00

Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mozzarella , Pepperoni

Glazed and Confused

Glazed and Confused

$17.50

Red Sauce, Basil, Parmesan, Mozzarella , Crispy Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze...Alright Alright Alright

Nocco's Caesar

Nocco's Caesar

$16.50

Made with our homemade caesar dressing, mozzarella, parmesan chopped romaine. Topped with our toasted breadcrumbs and served with a slice of lemon. Very light, very refreshing! Tastes like everything you could ask for from a caesar salad.

The Don

The Don

$18.50

Red Sauce, Fresh Mint, Smoked Mozzarella, Sweet Italian Sausage, Minced Garlic, Our Homemade Hot Honey

Spinach & Artichoke

$17.50Out of stock

Our Home Made Artichoke Cream Sauce, Spinach, Mozzarella, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Black Pepper, Ricotta, Red Pepper Flakes

4 cheese

$17.00

Rosemary Honey, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary

Nocc Pockets

The OG

$8.50

Our delicious hand held wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Peperoni, Basil, Parmesan, Calabrian Chili Ranch Dip

The Sweet Sausage

$9.00

Our delicious hand held wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Sausage, Mint, Rosemary Honey, Garlic, Provolone, Marinara Dip

The Spicy Italian

$9.00

Our delicious hand held wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Prosciutto, Jalapeño, Basil, Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze Dip

The Holy Trinity

$7.50

Our delicious handheld wood-fired pizza pocket served with a side sauce Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Marinara Dip

Sandwiches

Caprese Focaccia Sliders

Caprese Focaccia Sliders

$12.00

Three Caprese sliders on our freshly toasted house made focaccia bread! Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Choose between our delicious spreads for your trio: Balsamic Glaze Calabrian Chili Oil Pecan Pesto Artichoke Spread

Sides

Homemade Calabrian Chili Ranch

$1.25

Our delicious homemade ranch dressing with a hint of Calabrian Italian Chilis for an extra kick!

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.25

Rosemary Honey

$1.25

Marinara