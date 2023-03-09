Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Mames Wey

review star

No reviews yet

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Single Taco

Uno Al Pastor

$3.80

Fresh Corn tortilla with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.

Uno Cochinita Pibil

$3.80

Fresh Corn tortilla with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.

Uno Tinga De Pollo

$3.80

Fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.

Uno Pulled Pork

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortillas with seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.

Uno Chilorio

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortillas with Fried Pork & Chili Sauce, topped with Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.

Uno Birria De Res

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortilla with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.

Uno Chorizo

$3.80

Fresh Corn Tortilla with Ground Pork Chorizo topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.

Uno Carne Asada

$3.80

Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.

Uno Veggie Taco

$3.80

Veggie Taco on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.

Trio Tacos

Pastor Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Al Pastor meat topped with fresh Pineapple & Cilantro.

Cochinita Pibil Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Pork Cochinita Pibil topped with Pickled Onions & Cilantro.

Tinga De Pollo Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn tortillas with Shredded Chicken in a mild roja sauce topped with fresh sliced Avocado & Cilantro.

Pulled Pork Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 Tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas, seasoned Pulled Pork topped with Mixed Cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo & Cilantro.

Chilorio Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 Tacos on Corn Tortillas, Fried Pork with Chili Sauce, Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.

Birria De Res Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on fresh Corn Tortillas with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.

Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on Fresh Corn Tortillas with Vegan Pulled Pork topped with fresh Pineapple, Avocado & Cilantro.

Chorizo Tacos Trio

$10.00

3 Ground Pork Chorizo Tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Diced White Onion & Cilantro.

Carne Asada Trio

$10.00

3 tacos on Fresh Corn Torilla with Beef Carne Asada topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro.

Veggie Trio

$10.00

3 Veggie Tacos on a fresh corn tortilla topped with black beans, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado & cilantro.

Cinco Tacos

5 Tacos of your choice.

Cinco Tacos

$15.00

5 Tacos of your choice.

Quesadillas

Classic Quesadilla

$6.90

Classic Quesadilla with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.90

Classic Quesadilla with Mushrooms Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.90

Classic Quesadilla with seasoned roja chicken along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Chilorio Quesadilla

$8.90

Classic Quesadilla seasoned pork chilorio along with Chihuahua Mexican Cheese & Fresh Cilantro.

Burritos

Tinga de Pollo Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Roja chicken along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh avocado nicely seared to perfection.

Pulled Pork Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned BBQ Pork along with Mexican rice, beans & chihuahua Mexican cheese nicely seared to perfection.

Birria de Res Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Beef along with mexican rice, beans & corn nicely seared to perfection.

Vegan Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned Vegan strips along with Mexican rice, beans & fresh pineapple nicely seared to perfection.

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.90

Nachos LOADED with Chili & Meat, Queso, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Jalapenos

Nachos Con Guacamole

$5.90

Chips & Guacamole

Nachos Con Cheddar Cheese

$4.90

Chips & Queso

Nachos Con Pico De Gallo

$4.90

Chips & Pico

Solo Chips

$3.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.90

Bottle Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Extras

SIDE Pico De Gallo

$1.50

SIDE Sour Cream

$1.50

SIDE Jalapenos

$1.50

SIDE Cheese

$1.50

SIDE Mixed Cheese

$1.50

SIDE 2oz Queso

$1.50

SIDE 4oz Queso

$2.50

SIDE Rice

$1.50

SIDE Beans

$1.50

SIDE 2oz Guacamole

$1.50

SIDE 4oz Guacamole

$2.50

Solo Chips

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The best Tacos in the USA

Location

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Vie Lebanese - West Palm
orange starNo Reviews
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard West Palm Beach, FL 33069
View restaurantnext
Souvlaki Fast
orange starNo Reviews
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01 West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Fresh Element - 711 Village Blvd,Ste 103
orange starNo Reviews
711 Village Blvd,Ste 103 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
PALM BEACH BRISKET & BBQ
orange star4.0 • 41
801 Village Blvd. Suite 307 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WPB

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Meraki Juice Kitchen WPB - West Palmbeach
orange star4.4 • 890
328 Fern St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
207 Clematis St - Lynora's- Clematis
orange star4.0 • 859
207 Clematis St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000855 - Southern Palm Crossing
orange star4.6 • 799
11081 Southern Blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Pho Saigon - 4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2
orange star4.5 • 715
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2 West Palm Beach, FL 33417
View restaurantnext
Jon Smith Subs - 80008 Royal Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 417
1124 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WPB
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston