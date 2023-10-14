Pizza

Design Your Own

B.Y.O 12"

$10.49

B.Y.O 16"

$15.49

B.Y.O 12" (3 Topping Special)

$12.99

B.Y.O. 16"(3 Topping Special)

$18.99

Pizza by the Slice

$2.79

Vegan Pizza

12" Vegan Hawaiian

$18.99

Classic marinara sauce, vegan cheese, sweet chili tofu, pineapple, banana peppers, and fresh cilantro

12" Vegan BBQ Tofu

$18.99

BBQ sauce, marinara, vegan cheese, caramelized onion, red onion, BBQ tofu, and fresh basil

12" Vegan Mexicano

$18.99

Spicy marinara, vegan beef, green peppers, red onions, vegan cheese, fresh avocado, and cilantro

16" Vegan Hawaiian

$23.99

Classic marinara sauce, vegan cheese, sweet chili tofu, pineapple, banana peppers, and fresh cilantro

16" Vegan BBQ Tofu

$23.99

BBQ sauce, marinara, vegan cheese, caramelized onion, red onion, BBQ tofu, and fresh basil

16" Vegan Mexicano

$23.99

Spicy marinara, vegan beef, green peppers, red onions, vegan cheese, fresh avocado, and cilantro

Chef Crafted Pizza

12" The New Yorker

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, oregano, basil, E.V.O.O., Parmesan, and tomato sauce

12" La Bianca

$16.99

Spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella

12" Pollo E Pera

$17.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella cheese, pear, and truffle oil

12" Chicken Pesto

$17.99

Roasted chicken, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, and goat cheese

12" Hawaiian

$17.99

Roasted pineapple, ham, pickled jalapeños, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

12" Much Meat

$18.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, mozzarella, red, caramelized onions, roasted BBQ chicken and fresh basil

16" The New Yorker

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, oregano, basil, E.V.O.O., Parmesan, and tomato sauce

16" La Bianca

$20.99

Spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella

16" Pollo E Pera

$22.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella cheese, pear, and truffle oil

16" Chicken Pesto

$22.99

Roasted chicken, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, and goat cheese

16" Hawaiian

$22.99

Roasted pineapple, ham, pickled jalapeños, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

16" Much Meat

$23.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, salami, tomato sauce, and mozzarella

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Marinara and BBQ sauce blend, mozzarella, red, caramelized onions, roasted BBQ chicken and fresh basil

Pasta

Ziti with Meatballs

$15.99

Penne pasta with homemade meatballs and tomato sauce

Homemade Lasagna

$15.99

Three layers of tender pasta with creamy ricotta, ground beef, Romano cheese, homemade tomato sauce, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$15.99

Lightly breaded, pan seared eggplant, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Penne pasta covered with a mixture of rich ricotta, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.99

Lightly breaded, pan-seared, and topped with our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Shrimp and Crab Ravioli

$16.99

Round shaped tender pasta, filled with shrimp, crab, and a special blend of ricotta cheese, covered with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Baked Rigatoni

$14.99

Pasta filled with rich ricotta cheese, covered over with homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Manicotti

$14.99

Delicate tube shaped pasta stuffed with rich ricotta cheese, covered with a homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Cannelloni

$16.99

Delicate tube-shaped pasta stuffed with beef, spinach, and rich ricotta cheese, covered with homemade tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Kid's Pasta

$8.99

Choices of buttered, marinara, or alfredo

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.99

Salads

Chef Crafted Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, Romano cheese, and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing

Beets & Goat Cheese

$13.99

House greens, sliced beets, goat cheese, dried cranberries, shaved red onion, and sliced almonds with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives, and shaved red onions with Greek dressing

Tomatoes & Mozzarella

$12.99

House greens, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled E.V.O.O., balsamic glaze, and sea salt

Cucina Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, ham, Genoa salami, and Gorgonzola with balsamic vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Subs/Calzones/Strombolis

Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$12.99

Ham and Cheese Sub

$12.99

Roasted Chicken Avocado Sub

$13.99

Calzone

Cheese Lover Calzone

$10.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and mozzarella cheese

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Spinach Calzone Calzone

$12.99

Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Vegetable Calzone

$13.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Stromboli

Cheese Lovers Stromboli

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce

Cucina's Special Stromboli

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Sides/Desserts

Sides

6 Garlic Rolls

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Side Meatballs

$7.99

Fries

$4.99

Pepperoni Bites (1)

$1.00

Pepperoni Bites (6)

$5.00

Meatball Slider (1)

$2.00

Meatball Sliders (6)

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Homemade Cookie

$1.59

Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie

$3.59

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Drinks

N/A Drinks

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Flat Water

$1.99

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Can of Soda

$1.99

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Soda Fountain

$2.79

Assorted Alcoholic Beverages

Wine, beer, and champagne

Beer

Modelo

$5.99

Guinness

$5.99

Bud Light

$5.99

Corona Extra

$5.99

Pacifico Clara

$5.99

Peroni

$5.99

Miller LIte

$5.99

Stella Artois

$5.99

Heineken

$5.99

Wine

Wine (Glass)

$6.00

Wine (Bottle)

$25.00