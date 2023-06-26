Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adrienne's - West Palm Beach - 378 South Rosemary Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

378 South Rosemary Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FOOD MENU WPB

COUNTER

Prosciutto

$16.00

aged 24 months

Speck

$12.00

smoked prosciutto

Side of Flat Bread

$3.00

Burrata

$18.00

creamy mozzarella, Harry's evoo, flatbread

Fresh Mozzarella

$12.00

traditional, Harry's evoo, flatbread

TABLE

Adrienne's Salad

$19.00

traditional beef & pork meatball, romaine lettuce, olives, red onion, fresh ricotta & parmesan

Simple Salad

$14.00

mixed young lettuces, fennel, red onions, parmesan, lemon-truffle vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$16.00

escarole, radicchio, check peas, mozzarella, salami, roasted peppers, spicy cherry peppers, cherry tomatoes, vinaigrette

Side Salad

$8.00

baby lettuces, tossed with lemon-truffle vinaigrette

Wings Scarpariello

$19.00

10 pcs, oven charred spicy hot and sour chicken wings

OVEN

Lasagna

$26.00

bolognese sauce, bechamel, parmesan

Eggplant Wedge

$20.00

layered crispy eggplant, pecorino, tomato, basil

Meatballs

$20.00

traditional beef & pork meatballs, tomato sauce, pecorino, basil

Extra Side Marinara

$3.00

PIZZA

Margherita 1889

$21.00

12" round Neapolitan style pizza with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Bianca 1889

$21.00

12" round Neapolitan style pizza with ricotta, mozzarella & basil

Tomato Pie 1889

$21.00

12" round Neapolitan style pizza with marinara sauce, garlic & oregano. NO Cheese. Vegan

Adrienne's Original Square

$24.00

Our Famous Original Thin Crust Sicilian 14" Square Pan Pizza with mozzarella, pecorino, parmesan, tomato sauce & basil

Traditional NYC

$24.00

Our Old School Traditional NYC 16" Round Pie with mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil

Tomato Pie 14" Square

$24.00

14" Square Pan Pizza with marinara sauce, oregano, garlic, NO Cheese (Vegan)

Diavola 14" Square

$25.00

14" Square Pan Pizza with mozzarella, spicy Calabrian chili, tomato sauce, fresh basil

Salsiccia 14" Square

$26.00

14" Square Pan Pizza with mozzarella, pork sausage, red onion, tomato sauce & fresh basil

Bianca 14" Square

$24.00

14" Square Pan White Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta & fresh basil

Funghi 14" Square

$27.00

14" Square Pan White Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms & pecorino romano

Smoked Ham 14" Square

$28.00

14" Square Pan White Pizza with smoked mozzarella, ricotta and speck (smoked prosciutto)

Toscano 14" Square

$28.00

14" Square Pan White Pizza with mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula & aged balsamic

Tomato Pie 16" Round

$24.00

16'' round pie with marinara, garlic, oregano, no cheese (vegan)

Salsiccia 16" Round

$26.00

16'' round Pizza with mozzarella, pork sausage, red onion, tomato sauce & fresh basil

Diavola 16" Round

$25.00

16'' round Pizza with mozzarella, spicy Calabrian chili, tomato sauce, fresh basil

Bianca 16" Round

$24.00

16'' round white pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, basil

Funghi 16" Round

$27.00

16'' round white Pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, pecorino romano

Smoked Ham 16" Round

$28.00

16'' round white Pizza with smoked mozzarella, ricotta, speck

Toscano 16" Round

$28.00

(white pizza) mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, aged balsamic

DESSERT

Cannoli

$6.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Cookies

$9.00

NA BEVERAGES WPB

COLD BEVERAGES TO-GO

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Gingerale Can

$3.00

Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

Acqua Panna 500ml

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

