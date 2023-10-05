BEER

CORE BEER

Cover Crop

$6.50Out of stock

Falutin

$7.50

Five

$6.50

Hazy Pale

$7.50

Honey Wheat

$6.50

Hopes

$7.50

Lager

$6.50

BEER FLIGHT

$14.00

10 oz pour

$5.00

6 oz pour

$3.50

Sample pour

Event can beer

$5.00

Event can selzter

$5.00

Event wine

$5.00

SEASONAL

Octoberfest

$7.00

Pumpkin Hands

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.50

Blood Orange Wheat

$7.00

Inherit the Stars

$7.00

Filthy McNasty

$7.00

Nitro Oktoberfest

$7.00

10 oz pour

$5.50

6 oz pour

$4.00

Sample Pour

SELTZER / CIDER

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Mad Moon Blueberry Pomegranate

$7.00

Mad Moon Pineapple

$7.00

Mad Moon Peach

$7.00

Mad Moon Apple Pie

$7.00

6 - PACKS

Lager - 6 Pack

$11.99

Cover Crop - 6 Pack

$11.99

Honey Wheat - 6 Pack

$11.99

Five - 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Hazy Pale - 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Falutin - 6 Pack

$11.99

Hopes - 6 Pack

$11.99

Pumpkin Hands - 6 Pack

$11.99

Oktoberfest - 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Inherit the Stars - 6 Pack

$14.99

SINGLE CANS

Hopes

$5.00

Cover Crop

$5.00

Lager

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

WINE

Glass Pours

Prosecco - Francis Ford Coppolla

$9.00

Sparkling Rose - SPRKL

$8.00

Chardonnay - Girasole

$8.00

Barefoot - PG

$5.00

Pinot Grigio - Mirabello

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Wairau River

$11.00

Red Blend - 3 Finger Jack

$10.00

Chardonnay - Oberon

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Hangtime

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Angels Ink

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Protea

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Unshackled

$11.00

By the Bottle

Prosecco - BTL

$34.00

Sparkling Rose - BTL

$30.00

Pinot Grigio - BTL

$30.00

Sauv Blanc - BTL

$42.00

Chardonnay - BTL - Girasole

$30.00

Chardonnay - BTL - Oberon

$38.00

Red Blend - BTL

$38.00

Pinot Noir - BTL - Hangtime

$30.00

Pinot Noir - BTL - Angels Ink

$38.00

Cabernet - BTL - Protea

$30.00

Cabernet - BTL - Unshackled

$42.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Soda / Juice

Coke

$2.99+

Diet Coke

$2.99+

Sprite

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Root Beer

$2.99+

Unsweet Tea

$2.99+

Ginger Ale

$2.99+

Dr Pepper

$2.99+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Cranberry Juice

$2.99+