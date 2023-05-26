- Home
JAVA CENTRAL CAFE AND ROASTER
JAVA CENTRAL CAFE AND ROASTER
No reviews yet
20 South State Street Suite B
Westerville, OH 43081
Popular Items
Chai
- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our Chai Latte is a creamy blend of the finest Teas, Spices Steamed Milk and Honey.
Grasshopper Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Green Mint Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk
Honey Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Sweet Honey and Steamed Milk
Beverages
Coffee Bar
Drip Coffee
- Gluten Free/Vegan - Served Hot - Sourced and Roasted in House - Dialed in and Batch Brewed Daily
Au Lait
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot - In-House Roasted Drip Coffee & your choice of Steamed Milk
Pour Over (16 oz Only)
- Gluten Free/Dairy Free - 16 oz - Brewed Individually and Served Hot - Choose from any of our In-House Roasted Coffee
Cold Brew
- Gluten Free / Dairy Free - Served Over Ice - Roasted In-House & Brewed for 24 Hours
Lavender Cold Brew
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Over Ice - Our Signature Cold Brewed Coffee paired with Lavender Simple Syrup and Half & Half.
To-Go Barista Box
Please Allow At Least 30 Minutes To Prepare - Serves 9 Individual 10 oz Servings - Includes: - Cups, Lids, Sleeves & Stir Sticks - Half & Half, or Alternative Milk of Choice - Sweeteners (Raw Sugar, Splenda, Stevia & Sweet-n-Low) Take a Box of Freshly Brewed Coffee to your next event or meeting.
On Tap
House Nitro Flight
Nitro Cold Brew
Gluten Free/Vegan - Our Cold Brewed Costa Rican Coffee Infused with Nitrogen
New Orleans Nitro
Gluten Free/Vegan - Our Cold Brewed Costa Rican Coffee paired with Chicory & Raw Sugar - Infused with Nitrogen
Chocolate Banana Nitro
Raspberry Matcha
Cherry Blossom Rooibos
Espresso Bar
Espresso
- Gluten Free/Dairy Free - A Double or Quad Shot of Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso
Cafe Macchiato
- Traditional, Italian Style Macchiato - Espresso, topped w/ a dollop of microfoam
Cortado
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Equal Parts Steamed Milk
Cubano
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso with Raw Cane Sugar, paired with Equal Parts Steamed Half & Half
Flat White (6 oz)
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Two Parts Steamed Milk
Americano
- Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Purified Hot Water
Cappuccino (8 oz)
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - 12 oz - Served Hot - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Micro-foam Steamed Milk
Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Steamed Milk
Specialty Beverages
Kids Milk
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Ice Cold Milk - See Options Below
Hot Chocolate
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Blended Frozen - Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate paired with your choice of Steamed Milk
Steamer
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Pick Your Favorite Simple Syrup Flavor & we'll pair it with your choice of Steamed Milk
Chai
- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our Chai Latte is a creamy blend of the finest Teas, Spices Steamed Milk and Honey.
Matcha Latte
- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen.
Honey Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Sweet Honey and Steamed Milk
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
GF - Our House Latte paired with Brown Sugar & Cinnamon
Cardamom Rose Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with fragrant Rose Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk
Uptown Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate and Steamed Milk
White Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli White Chocolate and Steamed Milk
Caramel Drizzle Mocha
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Caramel Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk.
White Caramel Drizzle Mocha
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli White Chocolate Caramel Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk.
Buckeye Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk
Grasshopper Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Green Mint Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk
Teas | Tisanes | Tea Lattes
Loose Leaf Tea
Featuring Gluten Free/Vegan Teas from Local Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co.
Green Tea Latte
- Gluten Free / Dairy Free Option Available (Select Alternative Milk) - Loose Leaf Japanese Sencha Green Tea (from Local Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co) paired with Honey, Peppermint & Steamed Milk
Earl Grey Tea Latte
- Gluten Free / Dairy Free Option Available (Select Alternative Milk) - Loose Leaf Earl Grey Black Tea (from Local Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co) paired with Vanilla Simple Syrup & Steamed Milk
Custom Tea Latte
Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Select your favorite loose leaf tea, your favorite flavored simple syrup & your favorite milk to create your own custom tea latte
Bottled Beverages
Food
Baked Goods
Mix & Match Bulk Pastries
French Toast Muffin
Jumbo French Toast Muffin
Scones
Handmade by 5th Course Bakery ~ Sweet Crumbly Scones to Pair with your Coffee. We recommend warming in the microwave for 30 seconds
Pecan Braid
Local Artisan Produced Baked Good
Cinnamon Roll
Artisan Cinnamon Rolls by Local 5th Course Bakery
Coffee Cake by Houser Homemade
Local Artisan Coffee Cake produced by Houser Homemade.
Biscotti
GF & Vegan Baked Goods
Menu
Croissant
Vegetarian/Gluten Free Option Available - Warm Butter Croissant served with your choice of either Coffee Blossom Hone Butter or Nutella & Raspberry Preserves
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Oatmeal by Java Central (GF)
Certified Gluten Free Oats/
Avocado Toast w/ Cilantro
Vegan/Gluten Free Option Available Locally made hearty Sourdough Bread smothered in Guacamole and topped with Cilantro.
Avocado & Eggs
Vegetarian/Gluten Free Option Available Locally made hearty Sourdough Bread smothered in Guacamole and topped with over medium eggs. Served with Cilantro and Verde Salsa
Pesto Egg on Toast
GF Option Available - Basil Pesto paired with an Over Medium Egg - Served on Locally Made Hearty Sourdough, drizzled with Avocado Oil & served with two thick slices of Heirloom Tomato
Bagel Sammy
Vegetarian/ GF Option Available
Eggs Benny
GF Option Available (Bread or Bagel) - Canadian Bacon, Over Medium Egg, Heirloom Tomato & Hollandaise on Warm Croissant
Grain & Bean Bowl
Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Brown Rice, Roasted Corn, Poblano Pepper topped with Cumin Black Beans, Verde Salsa, Guacamole, Cilantro & Lime - Served with Over Medium Egg or Cubed Sweet Potato
Pesto Chicken Salad - Seasonal Lunchbox Special
Basil Pesto & Zesty Lemon paired with Creamy Chicken Salad - Served on a Warmed Croissant with side of Cornichon Pickles and your choice of chips
Potato Chips by UGLIES
Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Non GMO, Kosher UGLIES® Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are chips crafted from potatoes with minor cosmetic imperfections. This includes potatoes that are too large or too small; those with the wrong color or have the wrong sugar content. Some of the potatoes are slightly blemished and, of course, some are just farmer surplus. Until now, these orphaned potatoes were destined to become food waste. UGLIES has helped to reduce food waste by saving over 4,200,000 pounds of potatoes since 2017.
Bagged Coffee
Costa Rican (Light Roast)
12 oz Bag - Costa Rican
Java Central Coffee Roaster has nurtured a direct trade relationship with Don Eli Farms in Costa Rica over several years. In the specialty coffee world, these relationships are what allow roasters to give back to the communities who provide so much happiness to our customers. Don Eli farms use ecologically sustainable practices and grow mangos and other citrus fruits alongside the coffee to provide shade and eco diversity to the region. These practices have beneficial effects on the soil, wildlife, and economics of the region. This naturally processed coffee is dried with the fruit still on the seed to impart a natural sweetness and fruitiness to the coffee. Every cup you drink brings you one step closer to the people and cultures we depend on to keep us caffeinated!
Congolese (Medium-Light Roast)
12 oz Bag - Congolese
We all know climate change is affecting the coffee industry. Java Central Coffee Roasters is leading the way in finding ecologically, economically, and sociologically sustainable strategies to combat the exceedingly difficult challenges facing the industry. Vertical integration is one strategy that can help. Our Columbian coffee, from the micro region of Caicedo, is sourced from a company testing this economic theory. Because the importer owns the farm, processing plant, and import company, we have complete visibility into all aspects of the coffee produced. This allows end customers (roasters) to ensure, and verify, all points along the supply chain are treated fairly and use sustainable practices. You can feel proud knowing that by drinking this coffee you are helping to ensure future generations can enjoy the same delicious nectar of the gods!
Guatemalan (Medium Roast)
Colombian (Medium Roast)
Moonless Night Espresso (Espresso Roast)
12 oz Bag - Moonless Night Espresso
Our Espresso features a blend of Indonesian, Brazilian & the highest quality Indian Robusta Coffee Beans using a combination of Wet -Hulled, Pulped Natural & Monsooned process methods. Highly caffeinated & pairs well with both dairy & non dairy milk products.
House Decaf (Medium Roast)
12 oz Bag - House Decaf
We use chemicals every day. We strip paint, disinfect surfaces, and wash our hands. We do not typically eat these chemicals, however, so why would you want coffee that can strip paint? We don’t know either, which is why we source our decaf coffee from processors who only use the Swiss-water method of caffeine extraction. This method relies solely on water, heat, and time to remove the caffeine from the bean ensuring you get the least of what you don’t want: caffeine and methylene chloride; and the most of what you do: flavor! Our decaf coffee uses Honduran beans using the Swiss-water organic method of caffeine removal. Enjoy the great taste of this coffee without the chemicals (and shakes)!
Highlander Grogg (Flavored Roast) - Pre Ground
Heer To Serve (Fundraiser Blend)
Retail Merchandise
Brewing Equipment
Grinder - Hario Mini Slim Plus Ceramic Coffee Mill
COLOR: Black SIZE: W150 × D72 × H220mm CAPACITY: Coffee grounds 24g MATERIAL: Washer, Hopper shaft cover, Pin, Grind adjustment nut : Nylon Shaft, Screw section, Spring, Handle : Stainless steel Outer burr, Inner burr : Ceramic Cover, Bottle : Methacrylate resin Handle grip, Center cap, Hopper : Polypropylene Reinforced hexagonal adapter for increased grind consistency and reduced wear Ceramic mill is easily adjusted for right grind coarseness providing a consistent grind for perfect fresh coffee Small lightweight and slim design makes for easy storage and travel can be stored without handle Easy to read measurements up to 2 cups of storage Stepped grind adjustment mechanism is easy to use and change
Grinder - Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder - White
One cup is never enough with the Baratza Encore! Renowned as the best entry-level grinder on the market, the Encore is back with a fresh new color perfect for your kitchen counter. Built with easy functionality in mind, the Encore offers 40 simple stepped grind settings, easy-access burrs for cleaning, and simple pulse or switch operation for single cups or full pot grinding. Best of all, Baratza's deep parts availability and technical support ensures your grinder will work for years to come. Available in black or white colorways, the Baratza Encore will have you happily brewing every day. - Conical Steel Burrs - Matched cone and ring burrs offer excellent quality for pour overs and drip coffee. - Stepped Grind Settings - 40 grind settings make it easy to find your ideal grind for most brew methods.
Kettle - Barista Basics Electric Gooseneck Kettle (1 Liter)
Electric Kettle Features Anti-dry function. 360-degree rotational base. Auto power off switch.
Stand - Hario V60 Drip Station
Material Acrylic Brand Hario Color Clear Item Weight 437.5 Grams Item Dimensions LxWxH 5.39 x 8.46 x 5.87 inches About this item Beautifully crafted drip tray, perfect for the coffee connoisseur Compatible with the V60 Coffee Dripper Easy to use and to clean Clear station that goes perfectly with any of the V60 Drippers Designed and manufactured in Japan
Scale - Hario V60 Drip Scale - VST 2000 (Batteries Included)
Hario V60 drip coffee scale measures in 0. 1 gram increments for highest precision. Includes a drip timer for perfect bloom times and pours each time. Integrated timer for complete and total control of your coffee brewing process. Auto power off in 5 minutes (not activated when the timer is on)
Server - Hario Glass V60 Range Server/Pitcher
Brand Hario Capacity 600 Milliliters Material Glass Item Dimensions LxWxH 5 x 5 x 6 inches About this item Our full-fledged professional coffee flavor can be tasted at home Beautifully crafted for an expert cup of coffee Easy to use and clean Heat-proof glass Microwaveable Designed and manufactured in Japan
Dripper - 02 Hario Glass w/ Olive Wood Base V60 Pour Over Dripper
Hario V60 Coffee Dripper has a cone shaped design that adds depth to the coffee layer, so that the water flows to the center, extending the amount of time it is in contact with the ground coffee. The V60 coffee dripper is made of heat-resistant glass and olive wood which gives an elegant look to this quality dripper. PRODUCT DETAILS: Size: W120 x D120 x H95mm Capacity: 1-4 cups Item model: VDG-02-OV Made in China (wood holder) Made in Japan (glass dripper and silicone rubber) Measuring spoon : Polypropylene Filters Not Included MADE IN JAPAN
Dripper - 02 Hario Ceramic V60 Pour Over Dripper
Why the cone shape? The cone shaped paper filter adds depth to the coffee layer, so that the water flows to the center, extending the amount of time it is in contact with the ground coffee. Uses Hario Filter 02 COLOR: White CAPACITY: 1-2 cups MATERIAL V60 Dripper : Porcelain (White) Measuring spoon : Polypropylene Filters Not Included MADE IN JAPAN Widely recognized around the world, the V60 pour over.
Dripper - 02 Hario Plastic V60 Pour Over Dripper
Why the cone shape? The cone shaped paper filter adds depth to the coffee layer, so that the water flows to the center, extending the amount of time it is in contact with the ground coffee. Uses Hario Filter 02 SIZE: 4½" x 5½" x 4" CAPACITY: 1-2 cups MATERIAL V60 Dripper: Plastic Measuring spoon: Polypropylene Filters Not Included MADE IN JAPAN Widely recognized around the world, the V60 pour over.
Dripper - Zero Japan
ZERO JAPAN has been committed to developing products for overseas and now has grown to become a favorite item around the world. We invite you to experience the quality of Made in Japan. Dimensions: L 4.6” x W 6” x H3.5" (Depth: 3") Base Dimensions: 3" x 3.5” at base (Fit less than ⌀3.5" cup/mug/server) Filter Size: #2 or #4 Spill-free peek holes Made in Mino, Japan
Dripper - ESPRO Bloom - Stainless
Uniquely designed to help you brew full-flavored, makes 1-2 cups of evenly-extracted coffee in 2 minutes. Patented 1502-hole micro-filter and brew bed consistently bring out your coffee’s best flavors. Makes exceptional coffee in just 2 minutes, thanks to the steep slope and unique filter. Dual Use - Use with ESPRO paper filters (10 included in set) for a clean brew and easy cleanup, or without for less waste and a more full-bodied brew; Your coffee, your way. Built durably with a thermal sleeve that keeps your coffee hot and fingers cool;
Dripper - Kalita - 155 Pour Over
French Press - Hario Glass French Press Brewer
Hario Double-Walled Glass Coffee Press. Constructed with high quality heatproof glass, olive wood, stainless steel, and leather Glass is dishwasher-safe (do not put wood components or leather strap in dishwasher) Holds approximately 400 ml (13.5 oz)
6 Cup - Chemex 6 Cup Series - Wood Band
Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues CHEMEX pour-over allows coffee to be covered and refrigerated for reheating without losing flavor Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pourover brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. Use CHEMEX® Bonded Filters FP-1, FC-100, FS-100, FSU-100 Capacity: 30 Ounce Height: 8 1/2" Diameter: 5 1/8" Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie.
3 Cup - Chemex 3 cup Series - Wood Band
The Three Cup Coffeemaker used with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. DETAILS Capacity: 1 Pint Height: 8 1/4" Diameter: 3" Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie.
Aeropress Brewer
The AeroPress is a device for brewing coffee. It was invented in 2005 by Aerobie president Alan Adler. Coffee is steeped for 10–50 seconds and then forced through a filter by pressing the plunger through the tube. Brewing time with an Aeropress is shorter than brewing with a French press and can last as little as one minute and 30 seconds. There's no grit, which is common with with French press coffee. Coffee made with an Aeropress has a more mellow taste, but it's still strong. Makes 1 to 4 cups of coffee or espresso. Includes a pack of 350 micro-filters with purchase. Width: 3.5 inches M Height: 10 inches Product Weight (lbs.): 1.1500 Made in U.S.A.
Biocaf Cleaning Powder
Biocaf Coffee Grinder Cleaning Tablets
Coffee Filters
Aero Press - Able Reusable Fine Disk Stainless Filter
Able Fine Disk Reusable Filter for Aeropress
AeroPress Disposable Filter - 350 ct
Kone - Able Reusable Cone Filter for Chemex & Hario Brewers - Able
The Fourth Generation KONE is the latest addition to Able Brewing's family of metal coffee filters. The newest KONE, like it's predecessors, is designed for use with Chemex (fits standard 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex brewers) and other cone-shaped pour over devices, but offers some remarkable improvements from the third generation. Designed as a reusable alternative to paper filters, the stainless steel KONE creates a cup with the brightness of a pour over and the body and nuance of an Eva Solo.
Chemex Filters - 6 Cup -100ct
Large Filter: For Use with 3 - 6 Cup Chemex Brewers. Designed for a full-flavored, clean-tasting brew, these durable, oxygen-cleansed paper coffee filters are up to 30% thicker than other filters on the market. Their top-quality construction allows only the purest flavor elements to flow through, keeping bitter sediment, oils and coffee grounds out of your cup. Designed for use with the 6-, 8- or 10-cup Chemex coffee maker. Precision folded into a cone shape that guarantees uniform extraction as water flows through the grounds. Oxygen paper-cleansing technique is safe and bleach free, ensuring no chemical flavor or residue is imparted to the filter—or your coffee. Set of 100.
Chemex Filters - 1 to 3 Cup - 100 ct
Small Filter: Half Circle Filters for 1-3 cup Chemex brewers. Designed for a full-flavored, clean-tasting brew, these durable, oxygen-cleansed paper coffee filters are up to 30% thicker than other filters on the market. Their top-quality construction allows only the purest flavor elements to flow through, keeping bitter sediment, oils and coffee grounds out of your cup.
Unbleached Hario V60 01 Pour Over Filters 100 ct
Hario Unbleached Filter Paper for 01 V60 Dripper (1 - 2 Cup Size) 100 Count
Unbleached Hario V60 02 Pour Over Filters 100 ct
Hario Unbleached Filter Paper for 02 V60 Dripper (1 - 4 Cups) - 100 Count
Hario V60 01 Pour Over Filters 40ct
- Hario Filter Paper for 01 V60 Dripper (1 - 2 Cups) - 40 Count
Hario V60 02 Pour Over Filters 40ct
- Hario Filter Paper for 02 V60 Dripper (1 - 4 Cups) - 40 Count
Toddy Cold Brew System Felt Filters 2ct
Toddy's unique cold brew filtration extracts all the natural and delicious flavors of coffee and tea, leaving behind the bitter acids and oils associated with the traditional heat-brewing process. Designed specifically for the Toddy® Cold Brew System, Toddy® Filters come 2 to a bag. We recommend replacing felt filters after 10 to 12 uses or after 3 months, whichever comes first. Cleaning simply requires rinsing the filter under running water to remove any residue, squeezing off any moisture, and storing in a resealable plastic bag in the freezer between uses.
Toddy Paper Filter Bags
Make cold brew cleanup even easier with the Toddy paper filter! An addition to your regular Toddy setup, use the paper filter in tandem with the reusable felt micron filter. When finished steeping, you can simply lift out the entire bag of grounds and give your toddy a quick wash. Includes 20 filters. - Increases the amount of concentrate yield out of every batch - Extends the life of your felt filters - Make clean-up easier than ever
Malita Coffee Filters 100ct for 8-12 cup brewer
Filters for Electric Drip: These fit all 8 to 12 cup electric drip coffeemakers with flat bottom basket-style filter holders; Our filters trap more bitter oils and impurities for a better cup of coffee Advanced Design: Our coffee filters are designed not to collapse; No mess, just rich coffee flavor Quality Filters: Our cone, basket and single serve filters are all designed to brew rich, flavorful coffee; They are all compostable and made of high quality paper that won't tear for mess-free brewing Perfect Brewing: Our products are designed to provide the perfect brewing experience with a complete selection of cone coffee filters, pour-over coffee filters, basket coffee filters, single serve coffee filters and tea filters
Java Logo Gear
Sticker - Java Central Logo
Sticker - Map Java
Pocket Tee - Black with Heather Grey Pocket - Coffee Art
Two Toned Pocket Tee - Black Heather T-Shirt w/ Grey Pocket - Pictured Artwork on Pocket
Pocket Tee - Red with Heather Grey Pocket - Coffee Art
Two Toned Pocket Tee - RedHeather T-Shirt w/ Grey Pocket - Pictured Artwork on Pocket
T-Shirt - Cream Heather - Pot Head
Design by Fox and Beans
T-Shirt - Blue Heather - Brick Logo
Design by Fox and Beans
T-Shirt - Sage Heather - Java Birds
Design by Fox and Beans
T-Shirt Black Heather - Cold Brew
Logo Cap - Java Central Coffee Roasters
Logo Beanie
Charcoal Grey Knit Slouch Beanie with Java Central Logo
Canvas Tote Bag - LG - Java Logo
Mug - Cork Bottom Travel Mug w/ Java Logo
16 oz Ceramic Travel Mug - Features Cork Bottom. Both Dishwasher & Microwave Save - Comes in White with Black Logo or Black with White Logo
At Java Central, we believe that great cafés are the hallmark of a great place to live. We’ve combined our passion for great coffee with our unique space to create a warm and welcome café experience. We seek to enrich our city by providing a space where diverse people with diverse views are welcomed and respected. Artistic expression is a vital component of this philosophy. Our live music and art gallery provide space for local musicians and artists to share their craft with others. These values drive our vision as we seek to create a safe and nourishing space for all who visit.
20 South State Street Suite B, Westerville, OH 43081