JAVA CENTRAL CAFE AND ROASTER

House Decaf (Medium Roast)

We use chemicals every day. We strip paint, disinfect surfaces, and wash our hands. We do not typically eat these chemicals, however, so why would you want coffee that can strip paint? We don’t know either, which is why we source our decaf coffee from processors who only use the Swiss-water method of caffeine extraction. This method relies solely on water, heat, and time to remove the caffeine from the bean ensuring you get the least of what you don’t want: caffeine and methylene chloride; and the most of what you do: flavor! Our decaf coffee uses Honduran beans using the Swiss-water organic method of caffeine removal. Enjoy the great taste of this coffee without the chemicals (and shakes)!