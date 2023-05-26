Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

JAVA CENTRAL CAFE AND ROASTER

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

20 South State Street Suite B

Westerville, OH 43081

Popular Items

Chai

Chai

$5.00+

- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our Chai Latte is a creamy blend of the finest Teas, Spices Steamed Milk and Honey.

Grasshopper Mocha Latte

Grasshopper Mocha Latte

$6.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Green Mint Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk

Honey Latte

Honey Latte

$6.00+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Sweet Honey and Steamed Milk

Beverages

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

- Gluten Free/Vegan - Served Hot - Sourced and Roasted in House - Dialed in and Batch Brewed Daily

Au Lait

Au Lait

$5.25

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot - In-House Roasted Drip Coffee & your choice of Steamed Milk

Pour Over (16 oz Only)

Pour Over (16 oz Only)

$5.50

- Gluten Free/Dairy Free - 16 oz - Brewed Individually and Served Hot - Choose from any of our In-House Roasted Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25+

- Gluten Free / Dairy Free - Served Over Ice - Roasted In-House & Brewed for 24 Hours

Lavender Cold Brew

Lavender Cold Brew

$5.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Over Ice - Our Signature Cold Brewed Coffee paired with Lavender Simple Syrup and Half & Half.

To-Go Barista Box

To-Go Barista Box

$34.00

Please Allow At Least 30 Minutes To Prepare - Serves 9 Individual 10 oz Servings - Includes: - Cups, Lids, Sleeves & Stir Sticks - Half & Half, or Alternative Milk of Choice - Sweeteners (Raw Sugar, Splenda, Stevia & Sweet-n-Low) Take a Box of Freshly Brewed Coffee to your next event or meeting.

On Tap

House Nitro Flight

$10.00
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00+

Gluten Free/Vegan - Our Cold Brewed Costa Rican Coffee Infused with Nitrogen

New Orleans Nitro

$7.75

Gluten Free/Vegan - Our Cold Brewed Costa Rican Coffee paired with Chicory & Raw Sugar - Infused with Nitrogen

Chocolate Banana Nitro

$8.00

Raspberry Matcha

$8.00

Cherry Blossom Rooibos

$7.50

Espresso Bar

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75+

- Gluten Free/Dairy Free - A Double or Quad Shot of Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso

Cafe Macchiato

Cafe Macchiato

$4.00+

- Traditional, Italian Style Macchiato - Espresso, topped w/ a dollop of microfoam

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Equal Parts Steamed Milk

Cubano

Cubano

$4.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso with Raw Cane Sugar, paired with Equal Parts Steamed Half & Half

Flat White (6 oz)

Flat White (6 oz)

$4.50

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Two Parts Steamed Milk

Americano

Americano

$4.75+

- Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Served Hot or Over Ice - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Purified Hot Water

Cappuccino (8 oz)

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$4.75

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - 12 oz - Served Hot - A Double Shot of our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Micro-foam Steamed Milk

Latte

Latte

$5.25+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Steamed Milk

Specialty Beverages

Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$3.00

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Ice Cold Milk - See Options Below

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Blended Frozen - Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate paired with your choice of Steamed Milk

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Pick Your Favorite Simple Syrup Flavor & we'll pair it with your choice of Steamed Milk

Chai

Chai

$5.00+

- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our Chai Latte is a creamy blend of the finest Teas, Spices Steamed Milk and Honey.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen.

Honey Latte

Honey Latte

$6.00+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Sweet Honey and Steamed Milk

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$6.00+

GF - Our House Latte paired with Brown Sugar & Cinnamon

Cardamom Rose Latte

Cardamom Rose Latte

$6.00+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot or Over Ice. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with fragrant Rose Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk

Uptown Mocha Latte

Uptown Mocha Latte

$6.25+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate and Steamed Milk

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$6.25+

- Gluten Free - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli White Chocolate and Steamed Milk

Caramel Drizzle Mocha

Caramel Drizzle Mocha

$6.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Caramel Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk.

White Caramel Drizzle Mocha

White Caramel Drizzle Mocha

$6.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli White Chocolate Caramel Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk.

Buckeye Mocha Latte

Buckeye Mocha Latte

$6.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk

Grasshopper Mocha Latte

Grasshopper Mocha Latte

$6.75+

- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk) - Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen. - Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Green Mint Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk

Teas | Tisanes | Tea Lattes

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00+

Featuring Gluten Free/Vegan Teas from Local Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co.

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$6.00+

- Gluten Free / Dairy Free Option Available (Select Alternative Milk) - Loose Leaf Japanese Sencha Green Tea (from Local Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co) paired with Honey, Peppermint & Steamed Milk

Earl Grey Tea Latte

Earl Grey Tea Latte

$6.00+

- Gluten Free / Dairy Free Option Available (Select Alternative Milk) - Loose Leaf Earl Grey Black Tea (from Local Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co) paired with Vanilla Simple Syrup & Steamed Milk

Custom Tea Latte

Custom Tea Latte

$6.00+

Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Select your favorite loose leaf tea, your favorite flavored simple syrup & your favorite milk to create your own custom tea latte

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Sodas

Bottled Sodas

$3.75

GF, VG, KOSHER & NON-GMO

Juice

Juice

$2.00

Honest Kids (GF & Vegan)

Niagara Bottled Water

Niagara Bottled Water

$2.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.75

GF & Vegan

Wonder CBD Sparkling Beverage

Wonder CBD Sparkling Beverage

$6.00

GF & Vegan

LITT Kombucha

LITT Kombucha

$5.00+

Litt Kombucha (Strawberry Mint, Blueberry Lavender & Lemon Ginger) Gluten Free & Vegan

Food

Baked Goods

Featuring a fine selection of locally baked goods

Mix & Match Bulk Pastries

$30.00+
French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$5.00

Jumbo French Toast Muffin

Scones

Scones

$6.00

Handmade by 5th Course Bakery ~ Sweet Crumbly Scones to Pair with your Coffee. We recommend warming in the microwave for 30 seconds

Pecan Braid

Pecan Braid

$6.00

Local Artisan Produced Baked Good

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Artisan Cinnamon Rolls by Local 5th Course Bakery

Coffee Cake by Houser Homemade

Coffee Cake by Houser Homemade

$5.50

Local Artisan Coffee Cake produced by Houser Homemade.

Biscotti

$3.50

GF & Vegan Baked Goods

Pattycake Bakery - Vegan Bakery

Pattycake Bakery - Vegan Bakery

$4.25+

Vegan Baked Goods by Local Pattycake Bakery (Gluten Free Selection As Well)

1475 Artisan Bakehouse (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

1475 Artisan Bakehouse (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

$5.50+

Locally Made Gluten Free/Dairy Free Baked Goods

Buckeye Bar

$3.75

Menu

Croissant

Croissant

$6.50

Vegetarian/Gluten Free Option Available - Warm Butter Croissant served with your choice of either Coffee Blossom Hone Butter or Nutella & Raspberry Preserves

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$6.00

Oatmeal by Java Central (GF)

$5.00+

Certified Gluten Free Oats/

Avocado Toast w/ Cilantro

$6.00

Vegan/Gluten Free Option Available Locally made hearty Sourdough Bread smothered in Guacamole and topped with Cilantro.

Avocado & Eggs

Avocado & Eggs

$11.00

Vegetarian/Gluten Free Option Available Locally made hearty Sourdough Bread smothered in Guacamole and topped with over medium eggs. Served with Cilantro and Verde Salsa

Pesto Egg on Toast

Pesto Egg on Toast

$8.50

GF Option Available - Basil Pesto paired with an Over Medium Egg - Served on Locally Made Hearty Sourdough, drizzled with Avocado Oil & served with two thick slices of Heirloom Tomato

Bagel Sammy

Bagel Sammy

$7.00+

Vegetarian/ GF Option Available

Eggs Benny

Eggs Benny

$10.50

GF Option Available (Bread or Bagel) - Canadian Bacon, Over Medium Egg, Heirloom Tomato & Hollandaise on Warm Croissant

Grain & Bean Bowl

Grain & Bean Bowl

$12.50

Gluten Free/Dairy Free - Brown Rice, Roasted Corn, Poblano Pepper topped with Cumin Black Beans, Verde Salsa, Guacamole, Cilantro & Lime - Served with Over Medium Egg or Cubed Sweet Potato

Pesto Chicken Salad - Seasonal Lunchbox Special

Pesto Chicken Salad - Seasonal Lunchbox Special

$14.00

Basil Pesto & Zesty Lemon paired with Creamy Chicken Salad - Served on a Warmed Croissant with side of Cornichon Pickles and your choice of chips

Potato Chips by UGLIES

Potato Chips by UGLIES

$2.75

Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Non GMO, Kosher UGLIES® Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are chips crafted from potatoes with minor cosmetic imperfections. This includes potatoes that are too large or too small; those with the wrong color or have the wrong sugar content. Some of the potatoes are slightly blemished and, of course, some are just farmer surplus. Until now, these orphaned potatoes were destined to become food waste. UGLIES has helped to reduce food waste by saving over 4,200,000 pounds of potatoes since 2017.

Bagged Coffee

Costa Rican (Light Roast)

Direct Trade Partnership: Don Eli Farm Single Origin Light Roast Process Method: Natural Flavor Profile: Sweet, light body, apple, stone fruit Brewing Methods: Drip, Pour Over
12 oz Bag - Costa Rican

12 oz Bag - Costa Rican

$21.50

Java Central Coffee Roaster has nurtured a direct trade relationship with Don Eli Farms in Costa Rica over several years. In the specialty coffee world, these relationships are what allow roasters to give back to the communities who provide so much happiness to our customers. Don Eli farms use ecologically sustainable practices and grow mangos and other citrus fruits alongside the coffee to provide shade and eco diversity to the region. These practices have beneficial effects on the soil, wildlife, and economics of the region. This naturally processed coffee is dried with the fruit still on the seed to impart a natural sweetness and fruitiness to the coffee. Every cup you drink brings you one step closer to the people and cultures we depend on to keep us caffeinated!

Congolese (Medium-Light Roast)

Direct Trade Partnership: Mighty Peace Coffee Single Origin Medium Roast Process Method: Washed Flavor Profile: Medium body with melon sweetness; Notes of vanilla and baking spices Brewing Methods: Drip, French Press
12 oz Bag - Congolese

12 oz Bag - Congolese

$20.00

We all know climate change is affecting the coffee industry. Java Central Coffee Roasters is leading the way in finding ecologically, economically, and sociologically sustainable strategies to combat the exceedingly difficult challenges facing the industry. Vertical integration is one strategy that can help. Our Columbian coffee, from the micro region of Caicedo, is sourced from a company testing this economic theory. Because the importer owns the farm, processing plant, and import company, we have complete visibility into all aspects of the coffee produced. This allows end customers (roasters) to ensure, and verify, all points along the supply chain are treated fairly and use sustainable practices. You can feel proud knowing that by drinking this coffee you are helping to ensure future generations can enjoy the same delicious nectar of the gods!

Guatemalan (Medium Roast)

El Panal Farm: Agua Dulce, Huehuetenango Region Guatemala Single Origin Medium Body, Low Acidity Process Method: Washed Flavor Profile: Almond, Brown Spice, Milk Chocolate and Light Peach Notes Recommended Brewing Methods: Drip, Pour Over or Cold Brew

12 oz Bag - Guatemalan

$20.00

Colombian (Medium Roast)

Inza Colombian Direct Trade Partnership: Cafe Tio Conejo Single Origin Medium - Dark Roast Process Method: Washed Flavor Profile: Cherry cola, chocolate, nutty with a balanced body and mouthfeel Recommended Brewing Methods: Drip, Pour Over or Cold Brew,
12 oz Bag - Colombian

12 oz Bag - Colombian

$20.00

Inza Colombian Direct Trade Partnership: Cafe Tio Conejo Single Origin Medium - Dark Roast Process Method: Washed Flavor Profile: Cherry cola, chocolate, nutty with a balanced body and mouthfeel Recommended Brewing Methods: Drip, Pour Over or Cold Brew,

Moonless Night Espresso (Espresso Roast)

Our Espresso features a blend of Indonesian, Brazilian & the highest quality Indian Robusta Coffee Beans using a combination of Wet -Hulled, Pulped Natural & Monsooned process methods. Highly caffeinated & pairs well with both dairy & non dairy milk products.
12 oz Bag - Moonless Night Espresso

12 oz Bag - Moonless Night Espresso

$20.00

Our Espresso features a blend of Indonesian, Brazilian & the highest quality Indian Robusta Coffee Beans using a combination of Wet -Hulled, Pulped Natural & Monsooned process methods. Highly caffeinated & pairs well with both dairy & non dairy milk products.

House Decaf (Medium Roast)

We use chemicals every day. We strip paint, disinfect surfaces, and wash our hands. We do not typically eat these chemicals, however, so why would you want coffee that can strip paint? We don’t know either, which is why we source our decaf coffee from processors who only use the Swiss-water method of caffeine extraction. This method relies solely on water, heat, and time to remove the caffeine from the bean ensuring you get the least of what you don’t want: caffeine and methylene chloride; and the most of what you do: flavor! Our decaf coffee uses Honduran beans using the Swiss-water organic method of caffeine removal. Enjoy the great taste of this coffee without the chemicals (and shakes)!
12 oz Bag - House Decaf

12 oz Bag - House Decaf

$20.00

We use chemicals every day. We strip paint, disinfect surfaces, and wash our hands. We do not typically eat these chemicals, however, so why would you want coffee that can strip paint? We don’t know either, which is why we source our decaf coffee from processors who only use the Swiss-water method of caffeine extraction. This method relies solely on water, heat, and time to remove the caffeine from the bean ensuring you get the least of what you don’t want: caffeine and methylene chloride; and the most of what you do: flavor! Our decaf coffee uses Honduran beans using the Swiss-water organic method of caffeine removal. Enjoy the great taste of this coffee without the chemicals (and shakes)!

Highlander Grogg (Flavored Roast) - Pre Ground

Medium Roast - Freshly roasted and flavored with caramel, spiced rum and butterscotch flavors. Process Method: Washed Recommended Brewing Method: Drip, Pour Over
12 oz Bag - Highlander Grogg

12 oz Bag - Highlander Grogg

$20.00

Medium Roast - Freshly roasted and flavored with caramel, spiced rum and butterscotch flavors. Process Method: Washed Recommended Brewing Method: Drip, Pour Over

Heer To Serve (Fundraiser Blend)

12 oz Bag - Heer To Serve Blend

$20.00

6 oz Bag - Heer To Serve

$10.00

Retail Merchandise

Brewing Equipment

Grinder - Hario Mini Slim Plus Ceramic Coffee Mill

Grinder - Hario Mini Slim Plus Ceramic Coffee Mill

$45.00

COLOR: Black SIZE: W150 × D72 × H220mm CAPACITY: Coffee grounds 24g MATERIAL: Washer, Hopper shaft cover, Pin, Grind adjustment nut : Nylon Shaft, Screw section, Spring, Handle : Stainless steel Outer burr, Inner burr : Ceramic Cover, Bottle : Methacrylate resin Handle grip, Center cap, Hopper : Polypropylene Reinforced hexagonal adapter for increased grind consistency and reduced wear Ceramic mill is easily adjusted for right grind coarseness providing a consistent grind for perfect fresh coffee Small lightweight and slim design makes for easy storage and travel can be stored without handle Easy to read measurements up to 2 cups of storage Stepped grind adjustment mechanism is easy to use and change

Grinder - Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder - White

Grinder - Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder - White

$165.00

One cup is never enough with the Baratza Encore! Renowned as the best entry-level grinder on the market, the Encore is back with a fresh new color perfect for your kitchen counter. Built with easy functionality in mind, the Encore offers 40 simple stepped grind settings, easy-access burrs for cleaning, and simple pulse or switch operation for single cups or full pot grinding. Best of all, Baratza's deep parts availability and technical support ensures your grinder will work for years to come. Available in black or white colorways, the Baratza Encore will have you happily brewing every day. - Conical Steel Burrs - Matched cone and ring burrs offer excellent quality for pour overs and drip coffee. - Stepped Grind Settings - 40 grind settings make it easy to find your ideal grind for most brew methods.

Kettle - Barista Basics Electric Gooseneck Kettle (1 Liter)

Kettle - Barista Basics Electric Gooseneck Kettle (1 Liter)

$45.00

Electric Kettle Features Anti-dry function. 360-degree rotational base. Auto power off switch.

Stand - Hario V60 Drip Station

Stand - Hario V60 Drip Station

$45.00

Material Acrylic Brand Hario Color Clear Item Weight 437.5 Grams Item Dimensions LxWxH 5.39 x 8.46 x 5.87 inches About this item Beautifully crafted drip tray, perfect for the coffee connoisseur Compatible with the V60 Coffee Dripper Easy to use and to clean Clear station that goes perfectly with any of the V60 Drippers Designed and manufactured in Japan

Scale - Hario V60 Drip Scale - VST 2000 (Batteries Included)

Scale - Hario V60 Drip Scale - VST 2000 (Batteries Included)

$50.00

Hario V60 drip coffee scale measures in 0. 1 gram increments for highest precision. Includes a drip timer for perfect bloom times and pours each time. Integrated timer for complete and total control of your coffee brewing process. Auto power off in 5 minutes (not activated when the timer is on)

Server - Hario Glass V60 Range Server/Pitcher

Server - Hario Glass V60 Range Server/Pitcher

$30.00

Brand Hario Capacity 600 Milliliters Material Glass Item Dimensions LxWxH 5 x 5 x 6 inches About this item Our full-fledged professional coffee flavor can be tasted at home Beautifully crafted for an expert cup of coffee Easy to use and clean Heat-proof glass Microwaveable Designed and manufactured in Japan

Dripper - 02 Hario Glass w/ Olive Wood Base V60 Pour Over Dripper

Dripper - 02 Hario Glass w/ Olive Wood Base V60 Pour Over Dripper

$40.00

Hario V60 Coffee Dripper has a cone shaped design that adds depth to the coffee layer, so that the water flows to the center, extending the amount of time it is in contact with the ground coffee. The V60 coffee dripper is made of heat-resistant glass and olive wood which gives an elegant look to this quality dripper. PRODUCT DETAILS: Size: W120 x D120 x H95mm Capacity: 1-4 cups Item model: VDG-02-OV Made in China (wood holder) Made in Japan (glass dripper and silicone rubber) Measuring spoon : Polypropylene Filters Not Included MADE IN JAPAN

Dripper - 02 Hario Ceramic V60 Pour Over Dripper

Dripper - 02 Hario Ceramic V60 Pour Over Dripper

$32.00

Why the cone shape? The cone shaped paper filter adds depth to the coffee layer, so that the water flows to the center, extending the amount of time it is in contact with the ground coffee. Uses Hario Filter 02 COLOR: White CAPACITY: 1-2 cups MATERIAL V60 Dripper : Porcelain (White) Measuring spoon : Polypropylene Filters Not Included MADE IN JAPAN Widely recognized around the world, the V60 pour over.

Dripper - 02 Hario Plastic V60 Pour Over Dripper

Dripper - 02 Hario Plastic V60 Pour Over Dripper

$7.00

Why the cone shape? The cone shaped paper filter adds depth to the coffee layer, so that the water flows to the center, extending the amount of time it is in contact with the ground coffee. Uses Hario Filter 02 SIZE: 4½" x 5½" x 4" CAPACITY: 1-2 cups MATERIAL V60 Dripper: Plastic Measuring spoon: Polypropylene Filters Not Included MADE IN JAPAN Widely recognized around the world, the V60 pour over.

Dripper - Zero Japan

Dripper - Zero Japan

$25.00

ZERO JAPAN has been committed to developing products for overseas and now has grown to become a favorite item around the world. We invite you to experience the quality of Made in Japan. Dimensions: L 4.6” x W 6” x H3.5" (Depth: 3") Base Dimensions: 3" x 3.5” at base (Fit less than ⌀3.5" cup/mug/server) Filter Size: #2 or #4 Spill-free peek holes Made in Mino, Japan

Dripper - ESPRO Bloom - Stainless

Dripper - ESPRO Bloom - Stainless

$35.00

Uniquely designed to help you brew full-flavored, makes 1-2 cups of evenly-extracted coffee in 2 minutes. Patented 1502-hole micro-filter and brew bed consistently bring out your coffee’s best flavors. Makes exceptional coffee in just 2 minutes, thanks to the steep slope and unique filter. Dual Use - Use with ESPRO paper filters (10 included in set) for a clean brew and easy cleanup, or without for less waste and a more full-bodied brew; Your coffee, your way. Built durably with a thermal sleeve that keeps your coffee hot and fingers cool;

Dripper - Kalita - 155 Pour Over

Dripper - Kalita - 155 Pour Over

$35.00
French Press - Hario Glass French Press Brewer

French Press - Hario Glass French Press Brewer

$110.00

Hario Double-Walled Glass Coffee Press. Constructed with high quality heatproof glass, olive wood, stainless steel, and leather Glass is dishwasher-safe (do not put wood components or leather strap in dishwasher) Holds approximately 400 ml (13.5 oz)

6 Cup - Chemex 6 Cup Series - Wood Band

6 Cup - Chemex 6 Cup Series - Wood Band

$40.00

Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues CHEMEX pour-over allows coffee to be covered and refrigerated for reheating without losing flavor Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pourover brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. Use CHEMEX® Bonded Filters FP-1, FC-100, FS-100, FSU-100 Capacity: 30 Ounce Height: 8 1/2" Diameter: 5 1/8" Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie.

3 Cup - Chemex 3 cup Series - Wood Band

3 Cup - Chemex 3 cup Series - Wood Band

$35.00

The Three Cup Coffeemaker used with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. DETAILS Capacity: 1 Pint Height: 8 1/4" Diameter: 3" Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie.

Aeropress Brewer

Aeropress Brewer

$40.00

The AeroPress is a device for brewing coffee. It was invented in 2005 by Aerobie president Alan Adler. Coffee is steeped for 10–50 seconds and then forced through a filter by pressing the plunger through the tube. Brewing time with an Aeropress is shorter than brewing with a French press and can last as little as one minute and 30 seconds. There's no grit, which is common with with French press coffee. Coffee made with an Aeropress has a more mellow taste, but it's still strong. Makes 1 to 4 cups of coffee or espresso. Includes a pack of 350 micro-filters with purchase. Width‎: ‎3.5 inches M Height‎: ‎10 inches Product Weight (lbs.)‎: ‎1.1500 Made in U.S.A.

Biocaf Cleaning Powder

$11.50

Biocaf Coffee Grinder Cleaning Tablets

$12.00

Coffee Filters

Aero Press - Able Reusable Fine Disk Stainless Filter

Aero Press - Able Reusable Fine Disk Stainless Filter

$15.00

Able Fine Disk Reusable Filter for Aeropress

AeroPress Disposable Filter - 350 ct

$5.00
Kone - Able Reusable Cone Filter for Chemex & Hario Brewers - Able

Kone - Able Reusable Cone Filter for Chemex & Hario Brewers - Able

$40.00

The Fourth Generation KONE is the latest addition to Able Brewing's family of metal coffee filters. The newest KONE, like it's predecessors, is designed for use with Chemex (fits standard 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex brewers) and other cone-shaped pour over devices, but offers some remarkable improvements from the third generation. Designed as a reusable alternative to paper filters, the stainless steel KONE creates a cup with the brightness of a pour over and the body and nuance of an Eva Solo.

Chemex Filters - 6 Cup -100ct

Chemex Filters - 6 Cup -100ct

$15.00

Large Filter: For Use with 3 - 6 Cup Chemex Brewers. Designed for a full-flavored, clean-tasting brew, these durable, oxygen-cleansed paper coffee filters are up to 30% thicker than other filters on the market. Their top-quality construction allows only the purest flavor elements to flow through, keeping bitter sediment, oils and coffee grounds out of your cup. Designed for use with the 6-, 8- or 10-cup Chemex coffee maker. Precision folded into a cone shape that guarantees uniform extraction as water flows through the grounds. Oxygen paper-cleansing technique is safe and bleach free, ensuring no chemical flavor or residue is imparted to the filter—or your coffee. Set of 100.

Chemex Filters - 1 to 3 Cup - 100 ct

Chemex Filters - 1 to 3 Cup - 100 ct

$15.00

Small Filter: Half Circle Filters for 1-3 cup Chemex brewers. Designed for a full-flavored, clean-tasting brew, these durable, oxygen-cleansed paper coffee filters are up to 30% thicker than other filters on the market. Their top-quality construction allows only the purest flavor elements to flow through, keeping bitter sediment, oils and coffee grounds out of your cup.

Unbleached Hario V60 01 Pour Over Filters 100 ct

Unbleached Hario V60 01 Pour Over Filters 100 ct

$10.00

Hario Unbleached Filter Paper for 01 V60 Dripper (1 - 2 Cup Size) 100 Count

Unbleached Hario V60 02 Pour Over Filters 100 ct

Unbleached Hario V60 02 Pour Over Filters 100 ct

$10.00

Hario Unbleached Filter Paper for 02 V60 Dripper (1 - 4 Cups) - 100 Count

Hario V60 01 Pour Over Filters 40ct

Hario V60 01 Pour Over Filters 40ct

$7.00

- Hario Filter Paper for 01 V60 Dripper (1 - 2 Cups) - 40 Count

Hario V60 02 Pour Over Filters 40ct

Hario V60 02 Pour Over Filters 40ct

$7.00

- Hario Filter Paper for 02 V60 Dripper (1 - 4 Cups) - 40 Count

Toddy Cold Brew System Felt Filters 2ct

Toddy Cold Brew System Felt Filters 2ct

$7.00

Toddy's unique cold brew filtration extracts all the natural and delicious flavors of coffee and tea, leaving behind the bitter acids and oils associated with the traditional heat-brewing process. Designed specifically for the Toddy® Cold Brew System, Toddy® Filters come 2 to a bag. We recommend replacing felt filters after 10 to 12 uses or after 3 months, whichever comes first. Cleaning simply requires rinsing the filter under running water to remove any residue, squeezing off any moisture, and storing in a resealable plastic bag in the freezer between uses.

Toddy Paper Filter Bags

Toddy Paper Filter Bags

$24.00

Make cold brew cleanup even easier with the Toddy paper filter! An addition to your regular Toddy setup, use the paper filter in tandem with the reusable felt micron filter. When finished steeping, you can simply lift out the entire bag of grounds and give your toddy a quick wash. Includes 20 filters. - Increases the amount of concentrate yield out of every batch - Extends the life of your felt filters - Make clean-up easier than ever

Malita Coffee Filters 100ct for 8-12 cup brewer

Malita Coffee Filters 100ct for 8-12 cup brewer

$2.00

Filters for Electric Drip: These fit all 8 to 12 cup electric drip coffeemakers with flat bottom basket-style filter holders; Our filters trap more bitter oils and impurities for a better cup of coffee Advanced Design: Our coffee filters are designed not to collapse; No mess, just rich coffee flavor Quality Filters: Our cone, basket and single serve filters are all designed to brew rich, flavorful coffee; They are all compostable and made of high quality paper that won't tear for mess-free brewing Perfect Brewing: Our products are designed to provide the perfect brewing experience with a complete selection of cone coffee filters, pour-over coffee filters, basket coffee filters, single serve coffee filters and tea filters

Java Logo Gear

Sticker - Java Central Logo

$1.00

Sticker - Map Java

$2.00
Pocket Tee - Black with Heather Grey Pocket - Coffee Art

Pocket Tee - Black with Heather Grey Pocket - Coffee Art

$24.00+

Two Toned Pocket Tee - Black Heather T-Shirt w/ Grey Pocket - Pictured Artwork on Pocket

Pocket Tee - Red with Heather Grey Pocket - Coffee Art

Pocket Tee - Red with Heather Grey Pocket - Coffee Art

$24.00+

Two Toned Pocket Tee - RedHeather T-Shirt w/ Grey Pocket - Pictured Artwork on Pocket

T-Shirt - Cream Heather - Pot Head

T-Shirt - Cream Heather - Pot Head

$24.00+

Design by Fox and Beans

T-Shirt - Blue Heather - Brick Logo

T-Shirt - Blue Heather - Brick Logo

$24.00

Design by Fox and Beans

T-Shirt - Sage Heather - Java Birds

T-Shirt - Sage Heather - Java Birds

$24.00+

Design by Fox and Beans

T-Shirt Black Heather - Cold Brew

T-Shirt Black Heather - Cold Brew

$15.00+
Logo Cap - Java Central Coffee Roasters

Logo Cap - Java Central Coffee Roasters

$25.00

Logo Beanie

$15.00

Charcoal Grey Knit Slouch Beanie with Java Central Logo

Canvas Tote Bag - LG - Java Logo

Canvas Tote Bag - LG - Java Logo

$7.00
Mug - Cork Bottom Travel Mug w/ Java Logo

Mug - Cork Bottom Travel Mug w/ Java Logo

$20.00

16 oz Ceramic Travel Mug - Features Cork Bottom. Both Dishwasher & Microwave Save - Comes in White with Black Logo or Black with White Logo

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
At Java Central, we believe that great cafés are the hallmark of a great place to live. We’ve combined our passion for great coffee with our unique space to create a warm and welcome café experience. We seek to enrich our city by providing a space where diverse people with diverse views are welcomed and respected. Artistic expression is a vital component of this philosophy. Our live music and art gallery provide space for local musicians and artists to share their craft with others. These values drive our vision as we seek to create a safe and nourishing space for all who visit.

20 South State Street Suite B, Westerville, OH 43081

Java Central Café and Roasters image
Java Central Café and Roasters image
Java Central Café and Roasters image

