The Desmond

review star

No reviews yet

1 North 1st Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Artisan Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO

Crispy Sopressata Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Soppressata Salami.

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Wood Fired Chicken Breast, Homemade Pesto, Artichokes, Broccolini, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella.

Spinach Pizza

$18.00

Spinach, Prosciutto, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Shavings, Ricotta Cheese.

Truffle Pie Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Garlic puree, Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Wood Fired Chicken, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Parsley, Homemade Hot Sauce.

The Desmond Pizza

$19.00

Spicy Soppressata Salami, Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Onions, Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Oregano.

Pizza Burrata

$23.00

Chef Pizza Special, Check with Chef/ Management.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.

Traditional Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Pizza Special

$21.00

Appealing Appetizers

Wood Fired Chicken Wings

$15.00

Wood Fired Chicken Wings with choice of BBQ, Hot or Honey Habanero Mustard Sauce.

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$10.00

Beer Battered Cheese Curds served with House made Marinara Sauce.

The Earl's Caprese

$15.00

Roasted Tomato, Soft Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto, Homemade Pesto, Garlic Crostini.

Mom's Meat Balls

$14.00

Slow Cooked Beef/Veal/Pork Meatballs, topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, with Ciabatta Bread.

Downtown Street Corn

$14.00

Cheesey Bread Special

$10.00

From the Garden

Greca Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Olives, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini's, House Vinaigrette.

Avacado Salad

$14.00

Romain, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House made Wasabi Ceasar Dressing.

Phuket "Thai" Salad

$16.00

Kale, Cabbage, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cashews, Green Onions, Mandarin Slices, Sesame Vinaigrette.

Watermelon Summer Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Mint, Orange Zest.

Focaccia Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Radish, Feta, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Champagne Vinaigretta on Focaccia Bread.

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, House Dressing

Between the Bread

Yonkers Ave Panini

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet, Sweet Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Provolone, Mayo, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Veggie Lovers Panini

$15.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Onion, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Tomatoes.

The Havana Panini

$16.00

Ham, Carnitas, Honey Habanero Mustard, Cornichones, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalepanos, Swiss Cheese.

The St. Pierre

$17.00

USDA Prime Rib Beef, Provolone, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, French Baguette.

Dessie's Burger

$17.00

Beef and Pork Pattie, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Panini Bread.

Enticing Entrees

NY Strip Steak

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled Halibut

$29.00Out of stock

Kingston Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00Out of stock

Primavera

$19.00Out of stock

Delicious Deserts

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

New York Style Cheesecake, House Made Caramel Sauce, Candied Pecans, Sea Salt, Graham Crackers.

Kev B's Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Pizza Donut Hole

$9.00

Wood Fired Pizza Balls, Cinnamon Powdered Sugar, Caramel Sauce.

Creme Brule

$9.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Desert Dessert

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of RANCH

$0.50

Side of MARINARA

$0.50

Beer

Long drink

$7.00

Church Music IPA

$7.00

WOW "Joy Bus" Wheat

$7.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Pizza Port

$7.00

Chimay

$12.00

Blackthorn Cider

$7.00

Racer Five IPA

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Black & Orange

$8.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Papago Orange Blossom

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heinekin N/A

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Cider Corps

$8.00

Liquor

Sailor Jerrys

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$6.00

Tanduay Silver Rum

$8.00

Tanduay Gold Rum

$8.00

Havana Club

$7.00

Kuleana Rum Works

$9.00

Absolute

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$10.00

Hanson Original

$8.00

Hanson Cucumber

$8.00

Hanson Ginger

$8.00

Hanson Habanero

$8.00

Hanson Mandarin

$8.00

Hanson Meyer Lemon

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Wheatly

$7.00

Well

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson 18 Year

$50.00

Red Breast 12 year

$14.00

Red Breast 15 Year

$20.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Red Spot

$20.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Whistle Pig 6 Year Piggy-Back Rye

$12.00

Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$16.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Strength

$20.00

Michters Bourbon

$11.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$14.00

Jim Beam White Label

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

High West American Praire

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

TX Blended Whiskey

$15.00

Smoke Wagon

$14.00

Blantons

$16.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$60.00

Port Charlotte 10 Year

$22.00

Talisker 10 Year

$18.00

Glenfiddich 14 Year

$12.00

Oban 14 Year

$18.00

Dewars 15 Year

$13.00

Glenlivet 15 Year

$16.00

Lagavulin 16 Year

$25.00

Bruichladdich "The Classic Laddie"

$14.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

1800 Blanco

$7.00

Azunia Blanco

$8.00

Azunia Anejo

$10.00

Azunia Repo

$12.00

Tequila Ocho

$14.00

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Ghost Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Teremana Blanco Small Batch

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Ilegal (Mezcal) Repo

$12.00

Ilegal (Mezcal) Joven

$15.00

Vida (Mezcal) Del Maguey

$12.00

El Silencio (Mezcal)

$10.00

Beef Eater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Drumshanbo Irish Gunpowder Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00Out of stock

Rumpleminz

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Espresso Double

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

The 1329

$12.00

In a Bucket 2oz. Monkey Shoulder .5oz Giffard Passionfruit .5oz Cointreau .5oz Lemon Juice Top w/ Soda Water Garnish with lemon twist

Mount Vernon

$12.00

In a Bucket 2oz. Buffalo Trace .5oz. Tumeric Puree .5oz. Ginger Puree .75oz Lemon Juice Garnish with lemon wheel

Desmonds Demise

$12.00

In a Coupe Glass 1oz. Botanist Gin 1oz. Carpano Bitters 1oz. Vermouth Routin (Red) .25 Creme De Cocoa 4 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

Man From Munster

$12.00

In a lettered Collins Glass 1oz. Hendricks Gin .5oz. Chareau .75oz. Lime Juice .75oz. Kiwi Garnish with dehydrated Lime

The Kidwell Kiss

$12.00

The Daphne Mae

$12.00

In a Coupe Glass 1.5oz Peach Grey Goose .5oz Bombay Saphire 1oz. Lemon Juice .75oz. Simple Syrup 1 Drop Red Food Coloring Garnish with Dehydrated Lemon

The Brothers Montgomery

$15.00

Pint of Guinness with Jameson Chaser!

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Wine

House (Angeline) Cab

$7.00

Santa Marina Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)

$8.00

Prophecy Pinot Nior (California)

$10.00

Banfi Superiore Chianti (Italy)

$10.00Out of stock

Santa Marina Rosso (Italy)

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle House (Angeline) Cab

$22.00

Bottle Santa Marina Cabernet Sauvignon (Italy)

$32.00

Bottle Prophecy Pinot Nior (California)

$38.00

Bottle Banfi Superiore Chianti (Italy)

$38.00

Bottle Santa Marina Rosso (Italy)

$32.00

Elouan Pinot Nior (Oregon)

$60.00

Duckhorn Cabernet (Napa)

$112.00Out of stock

House (Angeline) Chardonnay

$7.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$11.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$8.00

Placido Moscato (Italy)

$8.00Out of stock

Santa Marina Prosecco Rose (Italy)

$12.00

Santa Maria Chardonnay (Italy)

$8.00

Bottle House (Angeline) Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle Santa Marina Chardonnay (Italy)

$32.00

Bottle Matua Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$42.00

Bottle Santa Marina Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$32.00

Bottle Placido Moscato (Italy)

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Santa Marina Proscecco Rose (Italy)

$46.00

Bottle B & G Sancerre (France)

$70.00

Bottle ZD Chardonnay (Napa)

$108.00

Bottle Moet & Chandon Imperial (France)

$150.00Out of stock

Thors Well Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00

Champaigne

$8.00

Luna Prosecco Splits (Small Bottle)

$7.00

Well Spirits

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

SHOTS! SHOTS! SHOTS!

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Duck Fart Shart

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Jaeger Bomb

$10.00

Baby Guinness

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Cocktails

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Adios Mother Fucker

$10.00

Grey Hound

$6.00

Salty dog

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

Cosmo

$9.00

The Oozy Boozy

$6.00

Spider Shot

$6.00

Better Late Than Never

$6.00

Urban Ale Trail Tastes

Taste of Guinness

$3.00

Taste of Racer 5 IPA

$3.00

Taste of Blackthorn

$3.00

Taste of Pizza Port

$3.00

Taste of Stella

$3.00

Taste of "WOW" Wheat

$3.00

Taste of Church Music IPA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Elevated gastro-pub with a pizza finish.

Location

1 North 1st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

