Kaizen

33-70 Farrington Street

Flushing, NY 11354

Order Again

NA Beverages

Buckwheat Teapot

$10.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Cucumber Mint Water

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Japanese Soda

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Virgin Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Buckwheat Tea GL

$3.00

Japanese sencha (green tea)

$10.00

Japanese sencha (green tea) GL

$3.00

Containers

30g Caviar

$42.50

50g Caviar

$68.50

125g Caviar

$171.00

250g Caviar

$340.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Omakase Handroll Restaurant & Japanese Cocktail Bar

33-70 Farrington Street, Flushing, NY 11354

