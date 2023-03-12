  • Home
OBON - McCormick Ranch 7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102

No reviews yet

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Popular Items

Bird Bun
Obon Ramen
Pork Gyoza

Kitchen

Starters

Miso Soup

$6.50

Miso, Wakame, Scallion, Hondashi

Obon Edamame

Obon Edamame

$11.00

Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy

Steamed Edamame

$6.50

Served with Salt

Chilled Edamame

$6.00

Served with Salt

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Five Wings with choice of Salt & Pepper or Spicy Fuku

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$13.00

Six Dumplings with Gyoza Sauce

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$13.00
Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$12.00

Vegetarian Egg Rolls served with Lettuce, Herbs, Pickles, and a Chili Garlic Fish Sauce

Pork Egg Rolls

Pork Egg Rolls

$13.50
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.50
Pork Belly APP

Pork Belly APP

$13.00

Bao Buns

Spam Bun

$6.00

Spam, Kimchi, Scallion, Pickles, Spicy Mayo

Jackfruit Bun

$6.50

BBQ Jackfruit, Scallions, Pickles, Peanuts, Cilantro Lime Sauce

Bird Bun

$7.00

Spicy Fried Chicken, Scallions, Pickles, Kewpie Mayo

Pork Bun

$7.50

Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickles, Hoison, Mustard

Plain Bun

$4.00

Large Plates

Street Noodles

$22.00

Spicy Yakisoba, Chicken, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro

Vegan Street Noodles

$22.00

Spicy Yakisoba, Tofu, Onion, Egg, Beansprouts, Peanuts, Cilantro

Kanto Beef

Kanto Beef

$25.00

Flank Steak, Broccolini, Onion, Crispy Garlic, Savory Sweet Glaze, White Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.00

Chicken Thigh, Onion, Mushroom, Broccolini, Terkiyaki, White Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$20.00

Yellowtail Collar

$20.00

Salmon Collar

$20.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.00

Katsu Sandwich

$17.00

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Cilantro, Pickled Fresno, Sesame, Sunomono Style

House Side Salad

$8.00

Ramen

Obon Ramen

Obon Ramen

$18.50

Spicy Red Miso & Chicken Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Spicy Chicken, Scallions, Enoki, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Chili Oil, 64° Egg

Original Ramen

Original Ramen

$18.50

Pork Bone Broth, Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Shredded Pork Shoulder, Scallions, Beansprouts, Fresno, Black Garlic Oil, 64° Egg

Veggie Black Ramen

Veggie Black Ramen

$18.50

Red Miso Broth, Ramen Noodles, Beech Mushrooms, Onions, Scallions, Enoki, Bean Sprouts, Garlic Oil, Kombu

Veggie White Ramen

$18.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Miso Caramel, Berries

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Mochi Flight

$13.00

Ice Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Spice Bomb

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Crispy Rice

$5.00

Side Fried Rice

$7.00

Ramen Noodles Side

$5.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Sauteed Chicken

$4.00

Side Broccolini

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Asian Chamoy

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Ramen

$8.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Kids Poke Bowl

$10.00

Sushi

Starters

Crispy Tuna

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Mustard Seeds, Fried Sushi Rice

Yuzu Yellowtail

$18.50

Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho, Orange Zest, Cripsy Ginger, Cilantro, House Soy

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$16.90

Pressed Hamachi

$17.50

Truffled Ponzu, Beech Mushrooms

Cut Rolls

California Roll

$8.50

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

California Roll topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, and Avocado

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Roll

$9.50

Tuna rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Avocado rolled in Rice & Seaweed

Tataki Maki

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Krab mix rolled in Rice & Seaweed topped with Seared Tuna, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, and Basil

Shiro Maki

$17.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll topped with Whitefish, Avocado, Yuzu, Scallion, Shiso, and Sesame Seeds

Hafu Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll topped with Spicy Salmon, Onion, Hafu sauce, Furikake, and Wasabi Oil

Fukushu Roll

$17.50

Spicy Salmon Roll topped with Spicy Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, and Rice Pearls

Strip Roll

$17.55

Fried roll with Shrimp and Cream Cheese topped with Spicy Krab and Eel Sauce

Monster Roll

$18.20

Scallop Roll

$19.00

Handrolls

California Handroll

$7.00

Kani Kama, Cucumber, Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Tuna Handroll

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$8.50

Spicy Yellowtail Mix, Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$9.50

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Krab Mix, Sprouts rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Philly Handroll

$8.50

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Veggie Handroll

Veggie Handroll

$7.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Mix, Sprouts, Broccolini rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Tuna Handroll

$6.50

Tuna rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Salmon Handroll

Salmon Handroll

$7.00

Salmon rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Yellowtail Handroll

Yellowtail Handroll

$7.00

Yellowtail rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Cucumber Handroll

$5.00

Cucumber rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Avocado Handroll

$6.50

Avocado rolled with Rice & Seaweed

Scallop Handroll

$14.00

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$8.50

Two Pieces

Tuna Nigiri

$9.50

Two Pieces

Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Two Pieces

Albacore Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$8.50

Two Pieces

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.50

Two Pieces

Uni Nigiri

$10.00

Two Pieces

Scallop Nigiri

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00

Two Pieces

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.50

Two Pieces

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.50Out of stock

Two Pieces

Flying Fish Nigiri

$8.50

Two Pieces

Striped Seabass Nigiri

$8.50Out of stock

Two Pieces

Octopus Nigiri

$8.50

Two Pieces

Black Seabream Nigiri

$8.50Out of stock

Two Pieces

Quail Egg Shooter

$6.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$14.50

Five Pieces

Tuna Sashimi

$16.50

Five Pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.50

Five Pieces

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

Five Pieces

Mackerel Sashimi

$13.50

Five Pieces

Uni Sashimi

$19.00

Scallop Sashimi

$19.00

Striped Seabass Sashimi

$13.50Out of stock

Five Pieces

Octopus Sashimi

$17.50

Five Pieces

Black Seabream Sashimi

$15.50Out of stock

Five Pieces

Chef's Choice Sashimi

$40.00

Poke & Salads

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$21.00

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$21.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Yellowtail Poke

Yellowtail Poke

$21.00

Yellowtail, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Rainbow Poke

Rainbow Poke

$21.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

Vegan Poke

$21.00

Marinated Tofu, Cucumber, Avocado, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad, Cilantro, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Poke Dressing on Rice or Greens

House Side Salad

$8.00

Tataki Salad

$18.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sides

Fresh Wasabi

$2.50

Kizami Pickled Wasabi

$2.50

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Crispy Rice

$5.00

Side of Kimchi

$5.00

House Side Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Directions

Gallery
OBON - McCormick Ranch image
OBON - McCormick Ranch image
OBON - McCormick Ranch image

