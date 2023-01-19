  • Home
  • Scottsdale
  • Campo Italian Bistro - 8260 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Az 85258 -
Campo Italian Bistro - 8260 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Az 85258

8620 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Snacks

Salmon Rillettes

$7.00

Focaccia

$7.00

Noble Bread

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Marcona Almonds

$7.00

Antipasto

Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Eggplant Puree

$14.00

Mexican Shirmp

$19.00

Calamari

$15.00

Sebas Meatballs

$17.00

Arancini

$15.00

Braised Mussels

$21.00

Burrata

$16.00

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Goomah

$17.00

Marco

$19.00

Insalate

Roasted Beets

$15.00

1/2 Roasted Beets

$8.00

Campo Greens

$13.00

1/2 Campo Greens

$7.00

Caesar

$13.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

Baby Kale

$15.00

1/2 Baby Kale

$8.00

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

Bucatini

$22.00

Lasagna

$28.00

Malfadini

$34.00

Gnocchi

$19.00

Piatti

Chicken Mattone

$28.00

Crispy Salmon

$30.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Short Ribs

$30.00

Dulce

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

Gelato

$6.00

Affogato

$8.00

Kids

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Red Sauce

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A modern Italian tavern tucked into the charming McCormick Ranch neighborhood, Campo Italian Bistro and Bar offers "field-to-farm" cooking with a menu built around from-scratch pizzas, paninis, and fresh pasta with a bevy of craft beers, wines, and cocktails. Starting with authentic family recipes from chef Jeremy Pacheco, Campo uses only the freshest seasonal ingredients, cooked with local, organic foods from Arizona producers. Join us for weekday happy hour and full-service dinner inside our inviting, stylishly-casual indoor-outdoor space.

Location

8620 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Directions

