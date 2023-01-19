Campo Italian Bistro - 8260 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Az 85258

Restaurant info

A modern Italian tavern tucked into the charming McCormick Ranch neighborhood, Campo Italian Bistro and Bar offers "field-to-farm" cooking with a menu built around from-scratch pizzas, paninis, and fresh pasta with a bevy of craft beers, wines, and cocktails. Starting with authentic family recipes from chef Jeremy Pacheco, Campo uses only the freshest seasonal ingredients, cooked with local, organic foods from Arizona producers. Join us for weekday happy hour and full-service dinner inside our inviting, stylishly-casual indoor-outdoor space.