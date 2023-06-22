Main picView gallery

Oby's Starkville 504 Academy Road

No reviews yet

504 Academy Road

Starkville, MS 39759

Popular Items

Half Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.75

Oby's hand-breaded fried tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 3 fried tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters

Ty's BBQ

$9.25

Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with sweet BBQ sauce and mayo

Kid's Grill Cheese

$4.95

American cheese on sliced white bread. Served with chips. American cheese

Food Menu

Appetizers

Rotel and Chips

$7.55

Tortilla chips and rotel cheese dip

Salsa and Chips

$6.25

Tortilla chips and house made salsa

Guacamole and Chips

$8.95

Tortilla chips and guacamole

Ultimate Fries

$9.95

Waffle fries with cheese, bacon, green onion, and ranch

Chili Cheese Fry

$9.95

Waffle fries with cheese, chili, sour cream, and green onion

ROTEL CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

Our Waffle Fries topped with Rotel Cheese

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Cajun Po-Boys

Shrimp Poboy

$10.95

Large shrimp double breaded by hand and deep fried until golden brown. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$10.95

Seasoned shrimp topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Crawfish Poboy

$10.95

Crawfish tails are hand breaded and deep fried to order, and tastes even better with an Oby's ice cold fishbowl draft beer. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Oyster Poboy

$15.95

Gulf oysters, hand breaded to order and deep fried to perfection. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Alligator Poboy

$11.95

Real alligator tail meat, double-breaded and deep fried until tender. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Catfish Poboy

$10.95

A large Mississippi farm-raised catfish fillet hand breaded to order in our own cornmeal blend and fried crisp. Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Po-Boys

Roast Beef Poboy

$9.25

Our rare roast beef is thinly sliced. Served hot with melted swiss cheese and Oby's homemade gravy. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and gravy

Turkey Poboy

$8.25

Smoked whole breast turkey thinly sliced and topped with Swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss

Ham and Cheese Poboy

$8.25

Smoked pit ham topped with swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss

Veggie Poboy

$6.95

Fresh bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and black olives topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese, and Oby's homemade Italian olive salad. Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, swiss, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and olive salad

BLT

$8.95

Thick sliced applewood smoked bacon cooked crisp and topped with American cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Smoked Sausage Poboy

$8.95

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss

Chicken Salad Poboy

$8.50

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Shrimp Salad Poboy

$8.95

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Corned Beef Poboy

$9.50

Slow-cooked. Topped with swiss cheese and mayo only. Mayo and swiss

Club Poboy

$8.95

All breast turkey, smoked ham, applewood bacon, topped with swiss and American cheeses and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, American, swiss, ham, turkey, and bacon

Oby's Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

With your choice of marinated grilled tenders, or our special hand breaded fried tenders topped with Monterey jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and Monterrey jack

Ty's BBQ

$9.25

Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with sweet BBQ sauce and mayo

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Specialty Sandwiches

Around the World

$9.95

Just like the name says, you would have to travel the world to find a sandwich this good. Cotto and Genoa salami, pepperoni, smoked ham, roast beef, swiss cheese. Mayo and Oby's homemade Italian olive salad. Salami, ham, pepperoni, roast beef, mayo, and ol

Grilled Kick'n Chicken

$9.95

Our grilled tenders, jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with creole mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Creole mayo, Monterrey jack, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño bacon

Fried Kick'n Chicken

$9.95

Our fried tenders, jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with creole mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Creole mayo, Monterrey jack, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño bacon

Grilled Ultimate Club

$9.95

Grilled tenders, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheese, and topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, American, and Monterrey jack cheeses, ham, and bacon

Fried Ultimate Club

$9.95

Fried tenders, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, American and Monterey jack cheese, and topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, American and Monterrey jack cheeses, ham, and bacon

Half Muffuletta

$6.25

The New Orleans original only better. Salami, pepperoni, smoked ham. Swiss cheese, topped with mayo and our own Italian olive salad, served on a 6" French muffuletta bread. Salami, ham, pepperoni, mayo, and olive salad

Whole Muffuletta

$11.50

The New Orleans original only better. Salami, pepperoni, smoked ham. Swiss cheese, topped with mayo and our own Italian olive salad, served on a 6" French muffuletta bread. Salami, ham, pepperoni, mayo, and olive salad

Creole Roast Beef

$9.95

Our own roast beef, jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with spicy creole mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of homemade gravy. Creole mayo, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey jack, and jalapeño bacon

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

We cook the freshly sliced steak to order with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and mushrooms and seasoned with oby's special seasoning. Topped with mayo and swiss cheese. Mayo, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and swiss

Reuben

$10.95

Our slow cooked corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served on thick-sliced rye bread. Sub pastrami or turkey for an awesome sandwich as well! Mayo, 1000 island, and swiss

Chicken Philly

$8.95

Oby's marinated, grilled chicken topped with sautéed bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and Monterey jack cheese. Mayo, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Monterrey jack

Pimento Cheese Panini:

$8.95

Homemade pimento cheese on pressed wheat berry bread with sliced tomatoes

Cuban Panini:

$10.25

Sliced ham, slow cooked pulled pork, Cuban pesto, swiss cheese, and dill pickles pressed and served hot

Half Medituletta

$7.95

Whole Medituletta

$12.95

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$9.95

Grilled tenders, smoked ham, applewood bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard. Ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Fried Chicken Club Wrap

$9.95

Fried tenders, smoked ham, applewood bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard. Ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.50

Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato. Lettuce and tomato

Creole Roast Beef Wrap

$9.95

Our own mast beef topped with jalapeño smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with gravy. Creole mayo, lettuce, tomato, Monterrey jack, and jalapeño bacon

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Grilled chicken with fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and freshly grated Romano cheese. Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and Caesar dressing

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$8.95

Oby's homemade shrimp salad, lettuce, and tomato. Lettuce and tomato

Club Wrap

$8.95

Thinly sliced ham and turkey. Thick applewood smoked bacon, American, and swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and our signature honey mustard. Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Veggie Wrap

$6.95

Fresh bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, and black olives topped with Cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Italian olive salad. Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, black olives, swiss, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and olive salad

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Platters

Half Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.75

Oby's hand-breaded fried tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 3 fried tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters

Whole Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.75

Oby's hand-breaded fried tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 5 fried tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters

Half Grilled Chicken Tenders

$9.75

Our marinated grilled tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 3 grilled tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries platters

Whole Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.75

Our marinated grilled tenders. Served with garlic bread and our own honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of 1 side. 5 grilled tenders, garlic bread, sauce, and waffle fries

Cup of Red Beans and Rice

$4.95

Our signature recipe of this Cajun treat. Served with garlic bread, onions, and peppers. Garlic bread, pepperoncini, and red onion

Platter of Red Beans and Rice

$8.25

Our signature recipe of this Cajun treat. Served with garlic bread, onions, and peppers. Garlic bread, pepperoncini, and red onion

Half Catfish Platter

$13.25

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Whole Catfish Platter

$16.95

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Half Oyster Platter

$19.95

Gulf oysters, hand-breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 6 fried oysters, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Whole Oyster Platter

$27.95

Gulf oysters, hand-breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with whole platter. 12 fried oysters, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Cup of Jambalaya

$5.95

A mixture of rice, tomatoes, vegetables, chicken, Cajun sausage, and our special blend of seasonings prepared in Oby's kitchen. Served with garlic bread

Platter of Jambalaya

$9.85

A mixture of rice, tomatoes, vegetables, chicken, Cajun sausage, and our special blend of seasonings prepared in Oby's kitchen. Served with garlic bread

Swamp and Sea Platter Pick 2

$15.95

Choose between Oby's chicken tenders, fried catfish filets, alligator, crawfish, fried or grilled shrimp,or oysters. Served with hushpuppies. Choose 2 from, fried or grilled chicken tenders, fried or grilled shrimp, oysters, catfish, alligator, or crawfish

Swamp and Sea Platter Pick 3

$19.95

Choose between Oby's chicken tenders, fried catfish filets, alligator, crawfish, fried or grilled shrimp,or oysters. Served with hushpuppies. Choose 3 from, fried or grilled chicken tenders, fried or grilled shrimp, oysters, catfish, alligator, or crawfish

Half Shrimp Platter

$13.25

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

WHL SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.95

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Half Gator platter

$13.25

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Whole Gator Platter

$16.95

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Half Crawfish Platter

$13.25

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any side with half platter. 5 strips of catfish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

Whole Crawfish Platter

$16.95

Oby's hand breaded and fried catfish fillets, served with hush puppies. Choice of any two sides with the whole platter. 8 strips of fish, hushpuppies, and choice of 1 side

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Salads

Fried Club Salad

$12.95

A bed of mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, onion and fried chicken. Cheese, ham, bacon, tomato, egg, and onion

Grilled Club Salad

$12.95

A bed of mixed greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, onion and grilled chicken. Cheese, ham, bacon, tomato, egg, and onion

Chef Salad

$12.95

Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, chopped ham, turkey. Applewood bacon, fresh cucumber, cherry tomatoes, salad peppers, croutons, egg and onion. Cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, egg, onion, croutons, and

Greek Salad

$10.95

Mixed salad greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, salad peppers, onion, cucumber, and Oby's homemade Greek dressing. Feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, cucumber, and Greek dressing

Taco Salad

$10.25

Your choice of homemade chili or chicken, topped with shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, black olives, onions, cherry tomatoes, sour cream and guaca-mole. All served in a fried flour tortilla bowl and a side of salsa. Cheese, tomato, black olives, green oni

Small Side Salad

$6.25

Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Cheese, bacon, tomato, and croutons

Large Side Salad

$8.25

Mixed salad greens topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Cheese, bacon, tomato, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Fresh romaine lettuce. Croutons, grated Romano cheese, and Caesar dressing. Croutons, Romano cheese, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad/Fruit

$12.95

Served on a bed of romaine lettuce and surrounded by seasonal fruits. Served with our own fruit dip. Strawberries, oranges, pineapple, egg, onion, and fruit dip

Shrimp Salad/Fruit

$12.95

Served on a bed of romaine lettuce and surrounded by seasonal fruits. Served with our own fruit dip. Strawberries, oranges, pineapple, egg, onion, and fruit dip

Mandarin Spinach Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach topped with applewood bacon, toasted almonds, Mandarin oranges and fresh mushrooms. Almonds, oranges, mushrooms, and bacon

Ponchatoula Strawberry

$11.50

Fresh strawberries and grapes, crumbled blue cheese, homemade praline pecans, red onion, served on a bed of fresh spinach with Oby's homemade strawberry balsamic dressing. Perfect with grilled shrimp or grilled chicken added! Blue cheese, pralines, strawbe

Seafood Pasta Salad

$10.95

Tri colored rotini pasta, mixed with mayonnaise and seasonings, with chunks of crab and shrimp, topped with grape tomatoes and Romano cheese. Served on a bed of iceberg lettuce

Small Caesar

$5.45

Soups

Cup of Potato Soup

$4.95

Our homemade potato soup topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and onions. Cheese, bacon, and green onion

Bowl of Potato Soup

$7.95

Our homemade potato soup topped with bacon, shredded cheese, and onions. Cheese, bacon, and green onion

Cup of Seafood Gumbo

$5.95

Boudreaux's momma's recipe, with lots of good shrimp, okra, and rice. Rice

Bowl of Seafood Gumbo

$8.95

Boudreaux's momma's recipe, with lots of good shrimp, okra, and rice. Rice

Cup of Clam Chowder

$5.95Out of stock

Like everything else Oby's makes, it is one of a kind

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$8.95Out of stock

Like everything else Oby's makes, it is one of a kind

Cup of Chili

$4.95

A bowl of your favorite chili! Loaded with fresh beef, tomatoes, beans, and Oby's own blend of spices

Bowl of Chili

$7.95

A bowl of your favorite chili! Loaded with fresh beef, tomatoes, beans, and Oby's own blend of spices

Cup of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$5.50

All white meat chicken, Cajun sausage, cooked in a dark ons Wil by's blend of spices. Rice

Bowl of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$8.50

All white meat chicken, Cajun sausage, cooked in a dark ons Wil by's blend of spices. Rice

Soup/Salad Combo

$11.95

A bowl of your favorite soup with a small side or osserr salad. Substitute Greek or gumbo for an additional charge. Bowl of soup with small side or small Caesar salad

Spuds

Chili Cheese Spud

$8.95

Butter, sour cream, oby's homemade chili, topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, onions, and jalapeños. Butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, jalapeños, and green onions spuds

Super Spud

$9.75

Butter, sour cream, smoked turkey, chopped ham, black olives, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and applewood smoked bacon, all smothered in melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Butter, sour cream, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, black olives, mushrooms, and gree

Basic Spud

$4.95

Design your own creation. If it's in our kitchen we will put it on there for you

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Kids Menu

Kid's Grill Cheese

$4.95

American cheese on sliced white bread. Served with chips. American cheese

Kid's PB&J

$4.95

Peanut butter and grape jelly on toasted white bread. Served with chips. Peanut butter and grape jelly

Kid's Chicken Basket

$7.25

Oby's fried chicken tenders with waffle fries and honey mustard. Fried or grilled chicken tender, sauce, and waffle fries

Kid's Catfish Basket

$8.50

Catfish fingers with waffle fries. Waffle fries

Kid's Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Ham and American cheese on sliced white bread. Ham, American cheese

Kid's Turkey and Cheese

$5.95

Turkey and American cheese on sliced white bread. Turkey, American cheese

Kid's Shrimp Basket

$6.95

Waffle fries

Kid's Sundae

$2.95

Vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate or strawberry and whipped cream. Choice of chocolate, strawberry or praline topping, whipped cream, and cherry

3oz Rotel

$2.25

Add Dressings

$0.45

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.25

Potato Salad*

$1.95

Baked Beans*

$1.95

Cole Slaw*

$1.95

Seafood Pasta Salad

$2.25

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Cheese Toast

$2.25

Fruit and Dip

$2.25

Chips

$1.95

Hushpuppies

$1.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.95

Our made from scratch bread pudding with our homemade rum sauce and whipped cream. Just one bite and you will know why this is our signature dessert. Whipped cream, rum sauce

Brownie A La Mode

$8.95

Our homemade pecan brownie, served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cherry. Pecan brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and cherry

Cheesecake

$7.50

A tall New York style cheesecake served plain or with your choice of strawberry or praline sauce topping for an extra charge. Plain or add topping

Praline Pecan Pie

$7.50

A homemade praline pecan pie topped with our homemade praline sauce. Make it a-la-mode for just a little extra. Praline sauce, whipped cream

Fishbowl Sundae

$6.50

Our fishbowl glass filled with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and topped with your favorite topping, whipped cream, chopped pecans, and a cherry. Vanilla ice cream, choice of topping, whipped cream, pecans, and cherry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Heath Cookie

$1.75

Sauces

Hot Sauce

Red Sauce

$0.35

Tartar Sauce

$0.35

8oz Guac

$5.45

8 oz Salsa

$3.45

8oz rotel

$5.25

3oz Chili

$2.25

3 oz Guac

$2.75

3oz salsa

$1.25

3oz Rotel

$2.25

BBQ Sauce (3oz)

$0.45

Buffalo Sauce (3oz)

$0.45

Creole Mayo (3oz)

$0.45

Strawberry Balsamic (3oz)

$0.45

Fat-Free Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.45

Oil-N-Vinegar

$0.45

Greek (3oz)

$0.45

Sweet-N-Sour (3oz)

$0.45

Thousand Island (3oz)

$0.45

Bleu Cheese (3oz)

$0.45

Italian (3oz)

$0.45

Honey Mustard (3oz)

$0.45

Caesar (3oz)

$0.45

Ranch (3oz)

$0.45

Sour Cream

$0.50

A La Carte

Smoked Sausage

$3.75

1 Fried Tender

$2.25

1 Grilled Tender

$2.25

1 Catfish Filet

$5.50

8 Fried Shrimp

$4.95

8 Grilled Shrimp

$4.95

3 Fried Oysters

$7.50

Scoop Crawfish

$5.25

4 Fried Gator

$3.25

Gravy

$0.75

Sauces

Scoop Chix Salad

$5.95

Scoop Shrimp Salad

$5.95

Add Meat cheese

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Half/Half Tea

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Powerade

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Coffee

$1.75

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Water

Bag of Oby's Ice

$3.00

Gallon Half/Half

$8.95

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.95

Gallon Unsweet

$8.95

Gallon Lemonade

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Starkville Tradition since 1976!

504 Academy Road, Starkville, MS 39759

