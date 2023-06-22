Restaurant header imageView gallery

Umble Coffee Co 216 Industrial Park Road

review star

No reviews yet

216 Industrial Park Road

Starkville, MS 39759

Popular Items

Asiago

$4.00

Toffee Monarch Latte

$5.75

Espresso

Traditional

Affogato

$3.95

Americano

$3.25

Black Eye

$3.00

Breve

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Cafe Bombon

$3.25

Cafe Latte

$3.25

Cappucino

$3.25

Cortado

$3.25
Espresso (Doppio)

Espresso (Doppio)

$2.75

Espresso Con Panna

$3.00

Flat White

$3.65

Mocha

$3.65

Long Black

$3.25

Lungo

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Red Eye

$3.00

Modern Signature

Cappuccino

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Cinnamon Oat Shaken Espresso

$5.95

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.95

Plot Twist

$5.50

Toffee Monarch Latte

$5.75

Almond Blondie Latte

$5.95

Blueberry Cheesecake Latte

$5.95

Drip

Batch Brew

Base Camp

$3.25+

Front Runner

$3.25+

The Breakaway

$3.25+

Upper 90

$3.25+

Cold Brew

Original Cold Brew

$3.65

Vanilla Rippled Cold Brew

$5.65

Hazelnut Rippled Cold Brew

$5.65

Pour Over

The Breakaway

$4.00

Upper 90

$4.00

Front Runner

$4.00

Base Camp

$4.00

Downshift (Decaf)

$4.00

Other

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$1.00

Aeropress Championship Brew

$1.00

Cold Brew Float

$1.00

Tea

Hot Tea

Chai

$3.25

Chilli Chai

$3.00

Decaf English Breakfast

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Green

$3.00

Oolong

$3.00

Rooibos Creme Caramel

$3.00

White

$3.00

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.25+

Unsweet Tea

$3.25+

Handcrafted Specialty Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.75+

London Fog Tea Latte (Hot only)

$4.75+

Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte (Hot only)

$4.75+

Custom Tea Latte (Hot only)

$4.75+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.65Out of stock

Energy Drinks

Flavors

Strawberry+Blue Raspberry

$5.65+

Blood Orange+Blackberry

$5.65+

Guava+Passionfruit

$5.65+

Mango+Coconut

$5.65+

Guava+Blueberry

$5.65+

Blended Beverages

Smoothies

Tropical Sunshine Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Peach Apricot Smoothie

Other

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Frozen Lavender Lemonade

$4.75+

Frozen Guava Lemonade

$4.75+

Frozen Blackberry Lemonade

$4.75+

Refreshers

Berry Hibiscus Refresser

$4.95+

Dragonfruit Refresher

$4.95+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Original Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

White Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Bagels and Finishes

Bagel

Whole Wheat

$4.00

Sun Dried Tomato

$4.00

Sesame

$4.00

Tuscan Pizza

$5.00Out of stock

Multigrain

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic

$4.00

Everything

$4.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$4.00

Blueberry

$4.00

Asiago

$4.00

Poppy

$4.00

French Toast

$5.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$4.00

Energy Multigrain

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Blueberry Crumble

$5.00

Apple Cinnamon Crumble

$5.00

Plain

$4.00

Pumpernickel

$4.00

Toast and Finishes

Toast

Toast - Sourdough

$3.50

Toast - Wheat

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwiches and Specials

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.00

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$6.00

Chicken, Egg, and Cheese

$6.00

Lunch Sandwiches and Specials

Sandwich

$6.00

Retail Items

Botanicals

Black Lemon

$3.65

Dandelion

$3.65

Elderberry

$3.65

Grapefruit

$3.65

Green Tea Tonic

$3.65

Oolong

$3.65

Schisandra Berry

$3.65

Olipop

Ginger Lemon

$3.65

Strawberry Vanilla

$3.65

Creme Soda

$3.65

Watermelon

$3.65

Tropical

$3.65

Orange

$3.65

Grape

$3.65

Cherry Vanilla

$3.65

Lemon Lime

$3.65

Retail Coffee

12oz Front Runner

$18.50

12oz Base Camp

$18.50

12oz The Breakaway

$18.50

12oz Upper 90

$18.50

12oz Downshift

$18.50

2.5oz Sample Bags

$5.00

5lb Bags

$98.00

Merchandise

White Enamel Mug

$20.00

Blue Enamel Mug

$20.00

Fellow Vaccum Canister

$35.00

Hario Pour Over Kit

$25.00

Tumbler

$15.00

For The Crew

Baker's Dozen Bagels (13)

Half Dozen (6 mix/match bagels, 1 tub cream cheese)

$21.00

Baker's Dozen (13 mix/match bagels, 2 tubs cream cheese)

$42.00

Coffee Carafe To-Go (96 oz)

The Breakaway (Light Roast)

$21.00

Upper 90 (Light Roast)

$21.00

Front Runner (Medium Roast)

$21.00

Downshift (DECAF Medium Roast))

$21.00

Base Camp (Dark Roast)

$21.00

For The Table

Chemex

$1.00

3 Siblings

$1.00

Hospitality State

$1.00

Specials

The Broke Student

$9.95

Hammock Rental

$4.95

Store Credit

Coffee Tours

Coffee Production and Cupping Tour

$20.00

Coffee Cupping

$2.00

Retail Tea

TeaPig Samplers

Earl Grey

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Oolong

$2.50

Green

$2.50

Chai

$2.50

Sides

Chips

Mesquite BBQ

$2.00

Funky Fusion

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Cracked Pepper and Salt

$2.00

Wholesale

Wholesale 5 lb

Basecamp G

$49.00

Basecamp WB

$49.00

Front Runner G

$49.00

Front Runner WB

$49.00

Downshift G

$49.00

Downshift WB

$49.00

Upper 90 G

$49.00

Upper 90 WB

$49.00

The Breakaway G

$49.00

The Breakaway WB

$49.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit us at Umble HQ - there's no place like it in the entire state of Mississippi! Grab a cup of coffee and a bagel as you watch how coffee is roasted. The coffee shop at Umble HQ is your spot to gather with friends, get some studying done, or grab some to-go coffee and bagels for the office. We have indoor and outdoor seating and some unique opportunities like woods behind our shop where you can throw up your hammock and enjoy green space in the middle of urban sprawl! Umble Coffee Co is a health-focused coffee company consistently ranked amongst the top 15 best specialty coffee roasters in the US! Don't forget to check out our podcast - Coffee 101 - a coffee education podcast for the 'coffee curious' that is ranked the #1 coffee podcast in the US!

Location

216 Industrial Park Road, Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

