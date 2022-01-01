Restaurant header imageView gallery

Offshore Ale Co

30 Kennebec Ave

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Lunch

CHEESE Quesadilla

$14.42

Cheddar/jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood fired oven. Served with salsa and sour cream

CHICKEN Quesadilla

$19.57

Diced chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood-fired oven. Served with Salsa and sour cream

Fish and Chips

$26.78

Flaky, fresh cod dipped in our Amber Ale Batter then fried golden. Served with Hand-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Fish SANDWICH

$18.54

Fresh cod dipped in our Offshore Ale Amber Ale batter then fried golden, on toasted brioche with American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.51

Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, with pickles and coleslaw on toasted brioche. Served with potato chips

Impossible Burger

$18.54

A grilled plant based "Impossible Burger" on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with hand-cut fries

Lobster Roll

$35.02

Fresh Maine lobster, knuckle and claw meat, lightly dressed with mayo and onion on a buttered brioche roll. Served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw

Plain Cheeseburger

$17.51

Fresh ground beef "Smashed" on our flat-top, then topped with American cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips

Tavern Burger

$19.57

Fresh 1/2 lb ground beef, hand packed, then grilled. Served on toasted brioche, with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. Served with hand-cut fries

Turkey Avocado Club

$16.48

Sliced turkey, avocado ranch dressing, Boston Bibb lettuce, bacon and sliced tomatoes on Texas toast. Served with potato chips

VEGGIE Quesadilla

$18.54

Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla then baked in our wood-fired oven. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Starters

Basket of Fries

$7.35

House hand-cut fries

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.39Out of stock

Buttermilk fried cauliflower, served with a side of hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Tenders

$15.45

Crispy tenders served with hand-cut fries and a side of tangy BBQ Sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.48

Buttermilk battered calamari tubes & tentacles, fried golden brown, tossed with banana peppers, and served with our house-made remoulade

Grilled Brie

$15.75

A grilled wheel of brie, rubbed with basil pesto. Served with roasted garlic cloves and a toasted baguette

Fried Rav

$13.00Out of stock

Fried three-cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara

New England Clam Chowder

$10.30

House-made traditional New England style clam chowder served with a side of oyster crackers

Steamed Mussels

$18.54

White wine butter broth with garlic, shallots, grape tomatoes, leeks, lemon, red pepper flakes and thyme, with toasted baguette spears

Truffle Fries

$12.36

Hand-Cut fries drizzled with truffle oil then shaken with parmesan cheese and salt

Twisted Pretzel

$8.24

A fresh baked pretzel twist dusted with "everything" bagel spice, served with a side of Offshore Stout beer cheese

Wings

$15.45

Pick your flavor! Served with Celery Sticks, Carrots, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Salads

Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.45

Toasted almonds, pickled golden beets, dried cranberries and apricot, and our lemon & white balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.42

Chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese and our house-made Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$12.36

Mixed garden greens and a house-made balsamic dressing

Power Bowl

$16.48

Mixed Greens with faro, roasted corn, diced onion, poblano peppers, roasted beets, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, edamame, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Served with a Carrot Ginger dressing

Pub Salad

$15.45

Boston Lettuce, Endive, Pears, Candied Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese with a Shallot Vinaigrette Dressing

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.69

Garlic oil base with chicken, mozzarella, bacon, scallions, caramelized onions, and a Offshore Stout BBQ drizzle

Cheese Pizza

$20.09

Classic marinara & mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$23.69

Basil pesto base, chicken, sliced tomatoes, and mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.72

House-made meatballs, sausage, bacon and pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.63

Traditional cheese pizza base with pepperoni

Potato Pizza

$23.69

Mashed potatoes, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, and scallions with a side of sour cream

Roma Pizza

$20.60

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Marinara, Herbs, and Parmesan

Tartufo Pizza

$23.69

Roma Pizza with drizzle of Truffle Oil

Veggie Pizza

$22.66

Garlic oil base, roma tomatoes, spinach, shaved onion, mozzarella, and feta cheese

Sausage and Onion Pizza

$23.18

Cheese pizza base with sausage and shaved white onions

Specials

Potato Skins

$13.39

Petite Tenderloin

$32.96

Chili Cup

$8.24

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

To Go Retail Beer (4 Packs)

4 Pack East Chop

$14.00

4 Pack Lazy Frog IPA

$14.00

4 Pack Beach Road Brown Ale

$14.00

4 Pack Menemsha PA

$14.00

4 Pack Wicked Pumpkin

$14.00

4 Pack Islander

$18.50

4 Pack Inkwell

$22.00Out of stock

4 Pack Hop Kick

$14.00

4 Pack Hopps Farm Rd

$14.00Out of stock

Growler

GR Pumpkin

$17.50

GR East Chop

$17.50

GR Beach Road

$17.50

GR Hop Kick Session

$17.50

GR Lazy Frog IPA

$17.50

GR Steeprock

$17.50

GR Amber Ale

$17.50

GR Menemsha PA

$17.50

GR Inkwell

$22.50

GR Islander

$20.50

GR Blueberry

$17.50Out of stock

GR Hop Goddess

$17.50Out of stock

GR Blue Lobster

$22.50

GR Miss B Bourbon

$22.50Out of stock

Single Cans

Can East Chop

$5.00

Can Lazy Frog IPA

$5.00

Can Menemsha PA

$5.00

Can Hop Kick

$5.00

Can Beach Road Brown

$5.00

Can Islander DIPA

$7.00

Can Inkwell Imperial Stout

$7.00

Can Hopps Farm Rd

$5.00Out of stock

Can Pumpkin

$5.00
Sunday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:00 am
Martha's Vineyard's only Brewpub. Located at 30 Kennebec Avenue in Oak Bluffs. We feature nine Island brewed beers, wood fired pizza, burgers, fresh seafood and more. We also offer growlers and 4 packs togo.

30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Directions

