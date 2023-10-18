BAD B!$H WINGS & THINGS!

4-WINGS!
$12.00

4 Classic (Non-Breaded), Our Famous Hand-Breaded Or Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Wings Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce Or Dry Rub! Served With Celery and Your Choice Of House-Made Ranch Or Blue Cheese!

8-WINGS!
$18.00

8 Classic (Non-Breaded), Our Famous Hand-Breaded Or Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Wings Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce Or Dry Rub! Served With Celery and Your Choice Of House-Made Ranch Or Blue Cheese!

12-WINGS!
$25.00

12 Classic (Non-Breaded), Our Famous Hand-Breaded Or Gluten-Free Breaded Chicken Wings Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce Or Dry Rub! Served With Celery and Your Choice Of House-Made Ranch Or Blue Cheese!

COCONUT SHRIMP!
$12.00

Crispy, Crunchy Fried Coconut Shrimp Served With A Sweet Chili Sauce And A Garnishing Of Savage Purple Slaw!

CAULIFLOWER & BROCCOLI! (GF/V)
$12.00

Your Choice Of Roasted (Not-Breaded) Or Hand Breaded In Our Famous Gluten Free Breading Cauliflower and Broccoli Tossed In Your Favorite Sauce Or Dry Rub! Served With Your Choice Of House-Made Ranch Or Blue Cheese And Loud Garden Salad!

SIDE CELERY WITH HOUSE-MADE RANCH! (VG)
$2.50

Celery Sticks Served With A Side Of House-Made Ranch Dressing!

LOUD AND LOADED!

HERBED CRUSTED MAC -N- CHEESE!
$8.00+

CREAMY SOUTHERN STYLE BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SWEET BBQ JERK CHICKEN, SHRIMP & CRAB, OR JACKFRUIT & PEPPERS TOPPED WITH AN HERB BREADING!

SPECIALLY LOUD!

JERK CHICKEN SKEWERS! (GF)
$16.00

SKEWERED GRILLED JERK CHICKEN AND PICKLED ONIONS SITTING ON A BED OF LOUD SALAD AND GARNISHED WITH PURPLE SLAW!

LOUD BEEF OR VEG HOT DOG!
$8.00+

BEEF OR VEGGIE HOT DOG TOPPED WITH SWEET BBQ JERK SAUCE AND SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW ON A TOASTED BUN!

LOUD VEGGIE SLIDERS!
$13.00

2 HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONED VEGGIE PATTIES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED RED ONION ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN! SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LIT FRIES OR SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW!

LOUD BEEF SLIDERS!
$16.00

2 HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONED BEEF PATTIES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED RED ONION ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN! SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LIT FRIES OR SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW!

LOUD IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS! (VG)
$16.00

2 HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES WITH WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED RED ONION ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN! SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LIT FRIES OR SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW!

JUMBO SHRIMP SKEWERS!
$18.00

3 PIECES OF SKEWERED FRIED OR GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP AND PICKLED ONIONS SITTING ON A BED OF LOUD SALAD AND GARNISHED WITH PURPLE SLAW!

CLAP BACK APPS!

LIT FRIES! (V)
$6.00

FRENCH FRIES TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONING AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

LOUD MOVIE POPCORN! (V)
$4.00

FRESHLY POPPED CORN SEASONED WITH HOUSE-MADE HERBS!

JERK CHICKEN SKEWERS! (GF)
$16.00

SKEWERED GRILLED JERK CHICKEN AND PICKLED ONIONS SITTING ON A BED OF LOUD SALAD AND GARNISHED WITH PURPLE SLAW!

JUMBO SHRIMP SKEWERS!
$18.00

3 PIECES OF SKEWERED FRIED OR GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP AND PICKLED ONIONS SITTING ON A BED OF LOUD SALAD AND GARNISHED WITH PURPLE SLAW!

CAJUN STREET CORN! (GF/VG)
$8.00

CREAMY SOUTHERN-STYLE CORN ON THE COB TOPPED WITH CAJUN AIOLI, FETA CRUMBLE, AND CAJUN SEASONING GARNISHED WITH SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW!

WALKING BEEF OR VEG NACHOS!
$16.00

GROUND BEEF OR IMPOSSIBLE MEAT SEASONED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEESE, CORN SALSA, AND SOUR CREAM SERVED ON A BED OF TORTILLA CHIPS!

SIDE CELERY WITH HOUSE-MADE RANCH! (VG)
$2.50

Celery Sticks Served With A Side Of House-Made Ranch Dressing!

SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW! (GF/VG)
$6.00

PURPLE/GREEN CABBAGE AND SHREDDED CARROTS TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

ONION RINGS! (VG)
$12.00

BREAD CRUMB COATED ONION RINGS TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONING AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

CAJUN ZUCCHINI FRIES! (GF/VG)
$12.00

GLUTEN FREE BREADED ZUCCHINI SLICES FRIED AND TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONING AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

COCONUT SHRIMP!
$12.00

Crispy, Crunchy Fried Coconut Shrimp Served With A Sweet Chili Sauce And A Garnishing Of Savage Purple Slaw!

SWEET $H!T!

BOMB A$$ BEIGNET BITES! (VG)
$8.00

DICED FRUIT IN WARM FLUFFY SWEET BREAD TOPPED WITH A PEACH/MAGO GLAZE AND POWDERED SUGAR!

WHAT THE VEG!

CAJUN STREET CORN! (GF/VG)
$8.00

CREAMY SOUTHERN-STYLE CORN ON THE COB TOPPED WITH CAJUN AIOLI, FETA CRUMBLE, AND CAJUN SEASONING GARNISHED WITH SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW!

SAVAGE PURPLE SLAW! (GF/VG)
$6.00

PURPLE/GREEN CABBAGE AND SHREDDED CARROTS TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

ONION RINGS! (VG)
$12.00

BREAD CRUMB COATED ONION RINGS TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONING AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

CAJUN ZUCCHINI FRIES! (GF/VG)
$12.00

GLUTEN FREE BREADED ZUCCHINI SLICES FRIED AND TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONING AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

LOUD GARDEN SALAD! (V)
$12.00

FRESH VINEYARD CHOP SALAD COMPLETE WITH ARTISAN SPRING MIX, PURPLE CABBAGE, CARROTS, TOMATO, AND PURPLE ONION TOPPED WITH A DRIZZLE OF HOUSE-MADE HONEY MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE!

LIT FRIES! (V)
$6.00

FRENCH FRIES TOSSED IN HOUSE-MADE MOON DUST SEASONING AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE CAJUN AIOLI SAUCE!

DRINKS!

CREAMSICLE!
$5.00

HOUSE-MADE VANILLA BEAN LEMONADE!

LOUD PUNCH!
$5.00

HOUSE-MADE HIBISCUS TEA!