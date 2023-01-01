Red Cat Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our little farm-to-table, sea-to-table eat joint is excited to continue to offer you the best selection of harvested local fare for our 11th season!
Location
6 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
