Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Cat Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

6 Circuit Ave

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Fried Oysters

$27.00

crispy fried standard oysters, grill family hot pickles, tomato, frisbee copped [parsley, chorizo-cornbread crumble

Island Fresca

$17.00

big red tomatoes, sweet corn, corn broth, basil, 24 month parmesan.

Crab Fresca

$22.00

big red tomatoes, sweet corn, corn broth, basil, 24 month parmesan.

Greens

$19.00

romaine hearts & artisanal greens, asparagus, collator brothers ricotta, white balsamic vinaigrette. *gluten free

Beets Appetizer

$17.00

Broiled Oysters

$18.00

sushi chris' and his kimchi broiled spear point oysters

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

yellowfin tuna tartare, watermelon, feta, horseradish, endive, sweet onion jam.

Lobster Salad

$29.00

keith korn's golden fried tomato, lobster salad, celeriac puree, yellow curry oil.

Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

preserved lemon, 24 month parmesan. *vegetarian *contains dairy

Maine Mussel Boil

$29.00

Foie Gras

$32.00

Mains

Big A$$ Sea Scallops

$53.00

sweet corn carolina gold risotto, basil, vintage balsamic. *gluten free

RCK Chicken

$39.00

sweet potatoes, vinegar driven spinach salad, sriacha-honey.

New York Strip

$58.00

16oz prime angus ny strip steak, silk whipped potatoes, jersey asparagus, bordelaise.

Shrimp

$49.00

colossal shrimp and irish cheddar grits, grilled chicories salad, reliable Italian sausage, pistachios, crunch garlic, dressed

Tuna

$46.00

toy box mushrooms, rainbow potatoes, baby spinach, bok chop, small heirloom tomatoes, coconut-yellow curry *gluten free

Codfish

$39.00

broiled chatham codfish captain's cut, orzo "risotto", san marzano tomatoes, garlic vidalia onions, thyme, rouille, olives, aged parmesan, goodness.

Lamb

$38.00

marinated roasted rack of lamb and the modern mediterranean salad, lets dance.

Vegetable Showdown 3

$25.00

your choice of three of the following vegetables: baby heirloom carrots with pistachios, king oyster mushrooms with truffle & white balsamic, chioggia beets with vanilla, miso braised kale, little buttery white turnips, grilled jersey asparagus, roasted rainbow fingerling potatoes, english peas with big salt, house pickled beans, marinated napa cabbage, toasted farro, carolina gold rice, green lentils, pearled barley *vegitarian *contains gluten, nuts

Vegetable Showdown 5

$36.00

your choice of five of the following vegetables: baby heirloom carrots with pistachios, king oyster mushrooms with truffle & white balsamic, chioggia beets with vanilla, miso braised kale, little buttery white turnips, grilled jersey asparagus, roasted rainbow fingerling potatoes, english peas with big salt, house pickled beans, marinated napa cabbage, toasted farro, carolina gold rice, green lentils, pearled barley *vegitarian *contains gluten, nuts

Vegetable Showdown 7

$44.00

your choice of seven of the following vegetables: baby heirloom carrots with pistachios, king oyster mushrooms with truffle & white balsamic, chioggia beets with vanilla, miso braised kale, little buttery white turnips, grilled jersey asparagus, roasted rainbow fingerling potatoes, english peas with big salt, house pickled beans, marinated napa cabbage, toasted farro, carolina gold rice, green lentils, pearled barley *vegitarian *contains gluten, nuts

Pork Tomahawk

$48.00

silk whipped potatoes, jersey asparagus, bordelaise.

Special

$58.00

atlantic halibut.

Sides

Baby Heirloom Carrots

$14.00

with pistachios *vegetarian *contains nuts

King Oyster Mushrooms

$14.00

with truffle and white balsamic *vegetarian

Chioggia Beets

$14.00

with vanilla *vegetarian

Miso Braised Kale

$14.00

*vegetarian

Little Buttery White Turnips

$14.00

*vegetarian

Grilled Jersey Asparagus

$14.00

*vegetarian

Roasted Rainbow Fingerling Potatoes

$14.00

*vegetarian

English Peas

$14.00

with big salt. *vegetarian

House Pickled Veggies

$14.00

*vegetarian

Marinated Napa Cabbage

$14.00

*vegetarian

Toasted Farro

$14.00

*vegetarian

Sweet Corn Risotto

$14.00

*vegetarian

Green Lentils

$14.00

*vegetarian

Pearled Barley

$14.00

*vegetarian

Marinated Olives

$14.00

Irish Cheddar Grits

$14.00

Sweet Potato

$14.00

Dessert

Creme Brûlée

$14.00

toasted coconut, candied hazelnuts *contains nuts *gluten free

Fallen Chocolate

$16.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

dulce de leche sweet cream cheese

Ganache Tart

$14.00

buttery toasted hazelnut almond crust, espresso powdered sugar *gluten free

Ice Cream

$7.00

vanilla *gluten free

Raw Bar

Single Oyster

$3.50

today's market oyster. gf

6 Oysters

$21.00

today's market oyster. gf

12 Oysters

$42.00

today's market oyster. gf

Single Little Neck

$2.00

island dug little necks. gf

6 Little Necks

$12.00

island dug little necks. gf

12 Little Necks

$24.00

island dug little necks. gf

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

cocktail sauce. gf

Late Night

Red Cat Kitchen Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

preserved lemon, 24 month parmesan *contains dairy

Onion Soup

$14.00

sourdough, gruyere, mozzarella, miso broth *vegetarian *contains gluten, dairy

RCK 420 Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

spicy grillo family pickles, martin potato roll, special sauce, grab and go style.

Spicy Yellowfin Tuna

$24.00

crispy carolina gold rice cakes, togarashi, mv organics pea shoots, sweet soy *pescatarian *contains gluten, dairy, soy

Perfect Whipped Potatoes

$11.00

butter, big flake salt, nothing else *vegetarian

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

simple *contains gluten, dairy

Salad Lyonnaise

$19.00

frisée, edward's virginia bacon lardons, sunny up island egg, croutons, champagne vinaigrette. *contains gluten

A Couple of Big Crispy Shrimps

$23.00

carolina gold sweet corn risotto, pistachios *contains gluten, nuts

16oz Prime New York Strip Steak

$88.00

keith korn's chinios, whipped potatoes, three vegetables, thirty-six hour pinot noir demi glacé *contains dairy

Hudson Valley Duck Breast

$72.00

keith korn's chinios, whipped potatoes, three vegetables, thirty-six hour pinot noir demi glacé *contains dairy

Rack of Lamb for MoMo

$68.00

keith korn's chinios, whipped potatoes, three vegetables, thirty-six hour pinot noir demi glacé *contains dairy

Red Cat Onion Rings

$17.00

yeah, with ranch. *contains gluten, dairy

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our little farm-to-table, sea-to-table eat joint is excited to continue to offer you the best selection of harvested local fare for our 11th season!

Website

Location

6 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dilly’s Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
4 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Aalia's Coffee - 16 Kennebec Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
16 Kennebec Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
orange star3.9 • 1,502
29 Lake Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Sharky’s Oak Bluffs
orange star3.9 • 1,058
31 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
orange starNo Reviews
8 Seaview Ave. Ext. Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Bluffs

Coop DeVille
orange star4.3 • 556
12 circuit ave ext Oak bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Bluffs
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.6 (17 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston