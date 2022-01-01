Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winston's Kitchen

No reviews yet

1 East Chop Drive

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Order Again

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham,Salami ,Capicola and Mortadella , Shaved Lettuce , Tomato, Green Pepper , Pickles, Onion , Greek Olives, Oil & Vinegar

Maine Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham and American Cheese , Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato , Greek Olives and Pickles Topped with Olive Oil , Salt and Pepper

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$10.00

Turkey and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions , Green Peppers

Ham And Cheese Sub

$10.00

Roast Beef And Cheese Sub

$13.99Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and Green Peppers

Pepperroni and Cheese Sub

$10.00

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Green Peppers

Salami And Cheese

$10.00

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Spinach,Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Salad Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh Homemade chicken salad, Lr

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Pre Made Italian

$13.90

Hot Sandwiches

Loaded Steak and Cheese

$10.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms&Cheese

Steak And Cheese

$10.00
BBQ Mushroom Sandwich

BBQ Mushroom Sandwich

$10.99

Sauted BBQ Mushrooms, Roasted red peppers, Hummus, Avacado, Spinach and Scallions

B.L.T

$9.99

Bbq Pork Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$8.99

American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Jerk chicken in a wrap with rice and beans, lettuce, Tomato and Avocado

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, topped with marinara sauce, basil and fresh mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Cheese Burger And Fries

$12.99
Pastrami and Cheese

Pastrami and Cheese

$10.99

Topped with Swiss Cheese

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jerk seasoned chicken breast, topped with Tzeki sauce, Lettuce and Tomato

Tzatziki Salmon Sandwich

Tzatziki Salmon Sandwich

$17.99

Topped with Tzatziki Sauce, Tomato and Pineapple

Hot Dog

$4.99

Add Onions .50 Add Cole Slaw $1.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Impossible Burger

$12.99

Italian Sausage

$9.00

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$12.00

Imposible Burger W Fries

$15.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Choice or Meat and Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.75

Asiago Bagel

$2.75

Everything

$2.75

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Scone

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

SD Linguicia

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

English Muffin Toasted Butter

$2.50

Wheat Toast With Butter

$2.50

White Toast With Butter

$2.50

Rye Toast Wit Butter

$2.50

Side Sausage

$4.00

Crossaint

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Yogurt

$2.00

Specials

3 Pc Fried Chicken

$18.00

4 Pc Fried Chicken

$22.00

2 Wing 2 Leg

$16.00

Bbq Pork Dinner

$18.00

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Jerk Pork Dinner

$20.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Thai Chili Salmon

$23.00

Served with Jasmine Rice and Veggies

Sd Jerk Chick

$15.00

Sd Jerk Pork

$16.00

Sd 3 Pc Frd Chk

$15.00

Sd 4 Pc Frd Chk

$18.00

Side 2 Wing\2 Leg

$13.00

Side Thai Salmon

$18.00

Veggie Plate 4 Sides

$15.00

Oxtail

$22.00

Stew Beef

$21.00

Meatloaf

$17.00Out of stock

Curry Goat

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00Out of stock

Carne Asada

$20.00

Dessert

Caramel Apple

$8.00

Caramel Brownie Chzcake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$8.00

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Whoopie pie

$4.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Razz Lemon Drop

$8.00

Creme Brulee Chz Cake

$8.00

Apple Tart

$7.00

Sides

Asian Noodle Salad

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00

Fire Roasted Pasta

$7.00

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Maccaroni Salad

$7.00

Side Egg Salad

$12.00

SD Tuna Salad

$13.00

SD Chicken Salad

$14.00

SD Rice and Beans

$7.00

Small Mac And Cheese

$7.50

Large Mac And Cheese

$12.00

Small Mashed

$6.00

Large Mashed Potato

$9.00

SD Green Beans

$7.00

Sd Cabbage

$7.00

Sd Baked Beans

$4.00

T SHIRT

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

Sm Deep River

$2.75

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Lg Deep River

$3.99

Hat

$25.00

Side Meatballs

$12.00

Cup

$25.00

Appetizers

Side Of Fries

$7.00

Aranicini Balls (8)

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets (8) W/ Fries

$12.00

Mozzerella Sticks (6)

$9.00

Southwest Egg Rolls (3)

$12.00

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Lg Garden Salad

$8.00

Lg Greek Salad

$10.00

Greek With Chicken

$14.00

Squash Soup

$8.00

Hungarian Mush

$8.00

Jerk Chicken Soup

$8.00

Beef Noodle

$8.00

Shrimp Corn Chowder

$8.00

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Year Round Take Out on The Harbor In Oak Bluffs

Location

1 East Chop Drive, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Directions

Winston's Kitchen image
Winston's Kitchen image
Winston's Kitchen image

