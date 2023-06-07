Ojo de Agua Houston
4444 Westheimer Rd suite D140
Houston, TX 77027
FOOD
BREAKFAST
SMALL 1 SCOOP AÇAÍ BOWL
Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.
AÇAÍ BOWL 2 SCOOP
Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.
MOLLETES
Foccacia cut in half spread with beans, oaxaca, chihuahua, and ricotta cheese, pork sausage and pico de gallo (salsa made with tomato, onion, and serrano pepper).
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Delicious white corn tortillas filled with chicken breast, covered with our special roasted green sauce, sour cream and melted manchego cheese.
CHILAQUILES
Baked tortilla quarters mixed with our special sauces, red or green, with shredded cotija cheese, tomato, onion and avocado slices. Beans, cream and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
HUEVOS CONDESA
Sunny side up eggs over delicious grated and sautéed white potato with bell pepper, red onion, avocado and turkey bacon bits. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
AHOGADOS POCHE
Boiled beans with two poached eggs accompained with our roasted red/green sauce, with homemade bread and shredded cotija cheese and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
RANCHERO DEL OJO
Corn tortilla, beans, two sunnyside up eggs, green and red sauce with avocado and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
AVOCADO TRUFA TOAST
Two warm hand-crafted gluten-free bread with two sunny side up eggs over a delicious combiation of guacamole and truffle oil, cherry tomato and black sesame. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
HUEVOS TATEMADOS
Delicious parmesan cheese quesadilla stuffed with spinach and avocado with two sunny side up eggs, bathed with our red / green roasted sauce and paprika. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
HUEVOS POLANCO
ROAST BEEF POCHE
Homemade rye bread, mustard dressing, avocado, sun-dried tomato, homemade cucumber roast beef, fresh arugula and poached egg. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
QUESADILLAS OJO
3 Quesadillas with cheese and mushrooms, accompanied by pickled apple pepper in red onion and red sauce. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
HUEVOS CAZUELA
Soft boiled eggs, zaatar, lemon juice, sesame seeds, peppermint, chopped tomato, chopped green chili, chopped onion, pita bread. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
CINAMMON FRENCH TOAST ROLL
Brioche bread roll, filled with cinnamon and maple honey, soaked in vanilla syrup and caramelized with butter, and berries sauce.
PEANUT BUTTER 2 SCOOPS AÇAÍ BOWL
Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.
PEANUT BUTTER 1 SCOOP AÇAÍ BOWL
Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.
1 SCOOP PITAYA BOWL
Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..
2 SCOOPS PITAYA BOWL
Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..
GUAVA PANCAKES
Deliciuos fluffy pancakes filled with guava candy , served with sugar-coated nuts and cacao nibs,coated with guava creamy sauce and a topping of berries.
HUEVOS AL GUSTO
KITCHEN ADDS
TURKEY BACON ORDEN
ORDEN DE PAN CON MERMELADA
RICE ORDER
AVOCADO ORDER
MEXICAN BLISTERED PEPPERS
STRAWBERRIES & CREAM
Cream with sugar, vanilla and cinnamon topped with pecans, almond, pine nut, amaranth and honey.
FRUTIMIX
Season fruits. Mango, strawberry, apple, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, golden berry, kiwi, star fruit, dragon fruit, With Honey/ granola / yogurt
YOGURT CUP
Greek yogurt, gluten free granola, seasonal fruit, homemade jelly.
SMOKED SALMON TOAST
ORDEN DE FRIJOLES
BURRATA ORANGE PANCAKE
Delicious fluffy pancake with fresh burrata filled with sesonal homemade jelly served with sugar-coated nuts and fruits syrup.
GRILL BURRATA TRUFA TOAST
Delicious homemade brioche bread with fresh burrata and fresh truffle slices with grill seasonal fruit.
SWEET POTATO ORDER
EXTRA SOUR CREAM
EXTRA COTIJA CHEESE
BRAKEFAST SANDWICH
INCRUSTADOS DELI EGG
SALADS
CAPRESSE
Heirloom tomato, Burrata, goat cheese, avocado, fresh basil, oregano fig or grapes, capers, balsamic vinagre and olive oil. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
CESAR KALE
Fresh baby kale, homemade cesar dressing, grilled salmon fillet, Parmesan cheese, avocado, and roasted garlic croutons. Contain sprouts and sesame seeds.
DRIED TOMATOES & CHICKEN
Delicious sun dried tomatoes, chicken breast, fresh greens, cherry tomato avocados and cucumber. Sprinkled with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
GINGER & TUNA
Mix of fresh greens, delicious seared tuna steak, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh cucumber. Accompanied with fresh ginger dressing and black sesame seeds.
MEXICAN BOWL
Brown rice bed with beans, zucchini, baby con, rib eye, sour cream, cotija cheese, guacamole and sprouts.
OCTOPUS & CAULIFLOWER MOLE
Grill octopus served with mix cauliflower, vegan homemade mole, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and sprouts.
PASSION FRUIT & MANGO GREENS
Our traditional mix of greens, avocado cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumber, grill prawns, passion fruit dressing, raspberry, Parmesan cheese, sesame seeds and sprouts.
PESTO BOWL
Delicious bed of zucchini, spinach and mushrooms, with our exquisite pesto made with basil, olive oil, pine nuts with tuna or salmon fillet. On top a Parmesan cheese crust.
PROTEIN BOWL
Rice bed with a delicious combination of sweet potato, beet, cherry tomatoes, lentils and avocado with a delicious chicken breast. Contains sprouts and sesame seed. Spicy mayo on the side.
ROSEMARY & PASTA
Our traditional mix of greens with pasta, chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sliced almond, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber and spicy rosemary dressing.
SALMON & GRAPES
Fresh greens, grilled salmon filet (marinated with salt, pepper and lime), green grapes, pecans, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
STUFFED PLANTAIN WITH COCHINITA
Plantain served with cochinita pibil, spicy mayo, pickle onions, cotija cheese. Contains sesame seeds and sprouts. Homemade tortillas.
SWEET POTATO & PISTACHO
Kale, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber, feta cheese, roasted sweet potato, roasted pistachio with salmon and spicy tangerine vinaigrette. Contain sesame seeds and sprouts.
THAI BOWL
Mix of cauliflower, with homemade Thai sauce, sautéed asparagus with clarified butte, mushroom, onion, roasted bell pepper with salmon or tuna fillet. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
SHRIMP & PASSIONFRUIT SALAD
SANDWICHES
AMERICAN KOBE BURGER
Delicious free-range kobe meat, manchego cheese, prune sauce with morita pepper and pistachio, old-styled mustard, ketchup and homemade mayonnaise in a whole-wheat bread accompained with lettuce and tomato.
BLUE KOBE BURGER
Kobe meat filled with blue cheesse served with tomatoes, lettuce, plumb sauce, pistachios, homemade mayonnaise and ketchup in a whole wheat bun
CHUTNEY MANGO
Delicious chicken breast on brioche bread, melted oaxaca and manchego cheese with our special chutney - mango - deli (manila mango, olive oil, chipotle chili and yellow bellpepper).
CLASSIC TURKEY DELI PESTO
Focaccia bread with turkey breast, avocado pesto dressing, green beans, organic cheese, sun-dried tomato and purple onion.
DELI CHEESE PESTO
Incredible combination of four cheeses (Parmesan, chihuahua, goat and ricotta) with pesto (pine nuts, fresh basil, onion, garlic) in brioche bread.
HIGO CHIPOTLE
Delicious spanish serrano ham on brioche bread, manchego cheese and capers, accompained with our sauce fig - chipotle - deli (olive oil, balsmic vinegar, chipotle, fresh figs in squares and salt and pepper).
HONEY DELI PEAR
Delicious tuna steak on brioche bread covered with our pera - deli - miel sauce (ginger, pear, lime, honey, balsamic vinegar, red onion) and manchego cheese.
LOBSTER GRILL CHESSE DELI
Brioche bread, Swiss cheese fresh grill jalapeño, spicy mayonnaise, lobster tail and a crust of parmesan.
PORTOBELLO DELI HUMMUS
Roasted portobello on wheat bun, red pepper, red onion,fresh cucumber and hummus with pine nuts.
ROAST BEEF MUSTARD DELI
Bread loaf with homemade roast beef, old mustard mayonnaise, mustard caviar, pickles and caramelized purple cabagge.
SALMON DELI NUTS
Roasted salmon fillet on wheat bun, accompained with creamy ricotta cheese with bits of roasted pecans capers, covered with pure bee honey.
TUNA SPICY DELI
Delicious fresh seared tuna steak on wheat bun with caramelized thinly sliced onion, crunshy beetroot, accompained with our special spicy mayonnaise.
VEGAN DELI
Babaganush, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted onion, toasted blacksesame, crunchy leaf mix.
TOASTS
SPICY TOAST
Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado.
SPICY FOIE GRAS TOAST
3 Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado. With grated foie gras
SPICY TRUFFLE TOAST
3 Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado. With truffle slices
TACOS
CHICKEN TACOS
Corn tortillas with grill chicken and avocado.
COCHINITA TACOS
Pork shoulder marinated in achiote and orange, with mash black beans and pickle red onion.
GOVERNOR’S TACO
LOBSTER TACOS
Marinated with curry paste, mango, beet root and lobster tail. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
FISH TACOS
Grilled fish marinated with chimichurri, homemade mayo, pickle veggies and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
OCTOPUS TACOS
Octopus with Chile guajillo, garlic, olive oil, sautéed kale and parmesan cheese crust and onion.
RIB EYE ANGUS TACOS
Angus rib eye, marinated with chimichurri, sea salt, fresh pepper and guacamole. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
SALMON TACOS
Marinated with five chili sauce, serve withpineapple, pico de Gallo and guacamole. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
TOFU AL PASTOR
TUNA TACOS
Tuna, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, sauteed spinach with carrot and beet root. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
CEVICHES
RED SHRIMP CEVICHE
Octopus and prawns cooked with our special red sauce, avocado, sesame seeds and sprouts
SHRIMP AGUACHILE
Raw prawns with fresh jalapeño, cucumber, red onion, avocado, dragon fruit, sesame seeds and sprouts
TULUM CEVICHE
Octopus, mahi mahi , onion, oyster sauce, cucumber and lime. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds and avocado
LOBSTER CEVICHE
Lobster marinated with soy sauce, chili garlic and lime juice mix with green apple and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
TROPICAL CEVICHE
Tuna, avocado, mango, marinated in soy sauce chili garlic, green apple and lime. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.