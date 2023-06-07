Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ojo de Agua Houston

4444 Westheimer Rd suite D140

Houston, TX 77027

FOOD

BREAKFAST

SMALL 1 SCOOP AÇAÍ BOWL

$16.00

Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.

AÇAÍ BOWL 2 SCOOP

$23.00

Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.

MOLLETES

$16.00

Foccacia cut in half spread with beans, oaxaca, chihuahua, and ricotta cheese, pork sausage and pico de gallo (salsa made with tomato, onion, and serrano pepper).

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$17.00

Delicious white corn tortillas filled with chicken breast, covered with our special roasted green sauce, sour cream and melted manchego cheese.

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Baked tortilla quarters mixed with our special sauces, red or green, with shredded cotija cheese, tomato, onion and avocado slices. Beans, cream and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

HUEVOS CONDESA

$18.00

Sunny side up eggs over delicious grated and sautéed white potato with bell pepper, red onion, avocado and turkey bacon bits. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

AHOGADOS POCHE

$17.00

Boiled beans with two poached eggs accompained with our roasted red/green sauce, with homemade bread and shredded cotija cheese and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

RANCHERO DEL OJO

$17.00

Corn tortilla, beans, two sunnyside up eggs, green and red sauce with avocado and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

AVOCADO TRUFA TOAST

$18.00+

Two warm hand-crafted gluten-free bread with two sunny side up eggs over a delicious combiation of guacamole and truffle oil, cherry tomato and black sesame. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

HUEVOS TATEMADOS

$18.00

Delicious parmesan cheese quesadilla stuffed with spinach and avocado with two sunny side up eggs, bathed with our red / green roasted sauce and paprika. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

HUEVOS POLANCO

$17.00
ROAST BEEF POCHE

$18.00

Homemade rye bread, mustard dressing, avocado, sun-dried tomato, homemade cucumber roast beef, fresh arugula and poached egg. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

QUESADILLAS OJO

$15.00

3 Quesadillas with cheese and mushrooms, accompanied by pickled apple pepper in red onion and red sauce. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

HUEVOS CAZUELA

$17.00

Soft boiled eggs, zaatar, lemon juice, sesame seeds, peppermint, chopped tomato, chopped green chili, chopped onion, pita bread. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

CINAMMON FRENCH TOAST ROLL

$16.00

Brioche bread roll, filled with cinnamon and maple honey, soaked in vanilla syrup and caramelized with butter, and berries sauce.

PEANUT BUTTER 2 SCOOPS AÇAÍ BOWL

$23.00

Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.

PEANUT BUTTER 1 SCOOP AÇAÍ BOWL

$16.00

Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.

1 SCOOP PITAYA BOWL

$16.00

Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..

2 SCOOPS PITAYA BOWL

$23.00

Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..

GUAVA PANCAKES

$15.00

Deliciuos fluffy pancakes filled with guava candy , served with sugar-coated nuts and cacao nibs,coated with guava creamy sauce and a topping of berries.

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$17.00

KITCHEN ADDS

TURKEY BACON ORDEN

$6.00

ORDEN DE PAN CON MERMELADA

$6.00

RICE ORDER

$5.00

AVOCADO ORDER

$6.00

MEXICAN BLISTERED PEPPERS

$6.00
STRAWBERRIES & CREAM

$15.00

Cream with sugar, vanilla and cinnamon topped with pecans, almond, pine nut, amaranth and honey.

FRUTIMIX

$15.00

Season fruits. Mango, strawberry, apple, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, golden berry, kiwi, star fruit, dragon fruit, With Honey/ granola / yogurt

YOGURT CUP

$8.00

Greek yogurt, gluten free granola, seasonal fruit, homemade jelly.

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$23.00

ORDEN DE FRIJOLES

$8.00
BURRATA ORANGE PANCAKE

$23.00

Delicious fluffy pancake with fresh burrata filled with sesonal homemade jelly served with sugar-coated nuts and fruits syrup.

GRILL BURRATA TRUFA TOAST

$23.00

Delicious homemade brioche bread with fresh burrata and fresh truffle slices with grill seasonal fruit.

SWEET POTATO ORDER

$7.00

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$3.00

EXTRA COTIJA CHEESE

$3.00
BRAKEFAST SANDWICH

$18.00

INCRUSTADOS DELI EGG

$18.00

SALADS

CAPRESSE

$18.00

Heirloom tomato, Burrata, goat cheese, avocado, fresh basil, oregano fig or grapes, capers, balsamic vinagre and olive oil. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

CESAR KALE

$24.00

Fresh baby kale, homemade cesar dressing, grilled salmon fillet, Parmesan cheese, avocado, and roasted garlic croutons. Contain sprouts and sesame seeds.

DRIED TOMATOES & CHICKEN

$20.00

Delicious sun dried tomatoes, chicken breast, fresh greens, cherry tomato avocados and cucumber. Sprinkled with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

GINGER & TUNA

$24.00

Mix of fresh greens, delicious seared tuna steak, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh cucumber. Accompanied with fresh ginger dressing and black sesame seeds.

MEXICAN BOWL

$24.00

Brown rice bed with beans, zucchini, baby con, rib eye, sour cream, cotija cheese, guacamole and sprouts.

OCTOPUS & CAULIFLOWER MOLE

$26.00

Grill octopus served with mix cauliflower, vegan homemade mole, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and sprouts.

PASSION FRUIT & MANGO GREENS

$24.00

Our traditional mix of greens, avocado cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumber, grill prawns, passion fruit dressing, raspberry, Parmesan cheese, sesame seeds and sprouts.

PESTO BOWL

$24.00

Delicious bed of zucchini, spinach and mushrooms, with our exquisite pesto made with basil, olive oil, pine nuts with tuna or salmon fillet. On top a Parmesan cheese crust.

PROTEIN BOWL

$23.00

Rice bed with a delicious combination of sweet potato, beet, cherry tomatoes, lentils and avocado with a delicious chicken breast. Contains sprouts and sesame seed. Spicy mayo on the side.

ROSEMARY & PASTA

$24.00

Our traditional mix of greens with pasta, chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sliced almond, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber and spicy rosemary dressing.

SALMON & GRAPES

$24.00

Fresh greens, grilled salmon filet (marinated with salt, pepper and lime), green grapes, pecans, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

STUFFED PLANTAIN WITH COCHINITA

$25.00

Plantain served with cochinita pibil, spicy mayo, pickle onions, cotija cheese. Contains sesame seeds and sprouts. Homemade tortillas.

SWEET POTATO & PISTACHO

$24.00

Kale, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber, feta cheese, roasted sweet potato, roasted pistachio with salmon and spicy tangerine vinaigrette. Contain sesame seeds and sprouts.

THAI BOWL

$25.00

Mix of cauliflower, with homemade Thai sauce, sautéed asparagus with clarified butte, mushroom, onion, roasted bell pepper with salmon or tuna fillet. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

SHRIMP & PASSIONFRUIT SALAD

$26.00

SANDWICHES

AMERICAN KOBE BURGER

$22.00

Delicious free-range kobe meat, manchego cheese, prune sauce with morita pepper and pistachio, old-styled mustard, ketchup and homemade mayonnaise in a whole-wheat bread accompained with lettuce and tomato.

BLUE KOBE BURGER

$24.00

Kobe meat filled with blue cheesse served with tomatoes, lettuce, plumb sauce, pistachios, homemade mayonnaise and ketchup in a whole wheat bun

CHUTNEY MANGO

$17.00

Delicious chicken breast on brioche bread, melted oaxaca and manchego cheese with our special chutney - mango - deli (manila mango, olive oil, chipotle chili and yellow bellpepper).

CLASSIC TURKEY DELI PESTO

$19.00

Focaccia bread with turkey breast, avocado pesto dressing, green beans, organic cheese, sun-dried tomato and purple onion.

DELI CHEESE PESTO

$16.00

Incredible combination of four cheeses (Parmesan, chihuahua, goat and ricotta) with pesto (pine nuts, fresh basil, onion, garlic) in brioche bread.

HIGO CHIPOTLE

$17.00

Delicious spanish serrano ham on brioche bread, manchego cheese and capers, accompained with our sauce fig - chipotle - deli (olive oil, balsmic vinegar, chipotle, fresh figs in squares and salt and pepper).

HONEY DELI PEAR

$21.00

Delicious tuna steak on brioche bread covered with our pera - deli - miel sauce (ginger, pear, lime, honey, balsamic vinegar, red onion) and manchego cheese.

LOBSTER GRILL CHESSE DELI

$37.00

Brioche bread, Swiss cheese fresh grill jalapeño, spicy mayonnaise, lobster tail and a crust of parmesan.

PORTOBELLO DELI HUMMUS

$16.00

Roasted portobello on wheat bun, red pepper, red onion,fresh cucumber and hummus with pine nuts.

ROAST BEEF MUSTARD DELI

$20.00

Bread loaf with homemade roast beef, old mustard mayonnaise, mustard caviar, pickles and caramelized purple cabagge.

SALMON DELI NUTS

$21.00

Roasted salmon fillet on wheat bun, accompained with creamy ricotta cheese with bits of roasted pecans capers, covered with pure bee honey.

TUNA SPICY DELI

$21.00

Delicious fresh seared tuna steak on wheat bun with caramelized thinly sliced onion, crunshy beetroot, accompained with our special spicy mayonnaise.

VEGAN DELI

$15.00

Babaganush, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted onion, toasted blacksesame, crunchy leaf mix.

TOASTS

SPICY TOAST

$20.00

Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado.

SPICY FOIE GRAS TOAST

$25.00

3 Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado. With grated foie gras

SPICY TRUFFLE TOAST

$25.00

3 Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado. With truffle slices

TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$23.00

Corn tortillas with grill chicken and avocado.

COCHINITA TACOS

$22.00

Pork shoulder marinated in achiote and orange, with mash black beans and pickle red onion.

GOVERNOR’S TACO

$24.00
LOBSTER TACOS

$35.00

Marinated with curry paste, mango, beet root and lobster tail. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

FISH TACOS

$23.00

Grilled fish marinated with chimichurri, homemade mayo, pickle veggies and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

OCTOPUS TACOS

$26.00

Octopus with Chile guajillo, garlic, olive oil, sautéed kale and parmesan cheese crust and onion.

RIB EYE ANGUS TACOS

$23.00

Angus rib eye, marinated with chimichurri, sea salt, fresh pepper and guacamole. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

SALMON TACOS

$23.00

Marinated with five chili sauce, serve withpineapple, pico de Gallo and guacamole. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

TOFU AL PASTOR

$22.00
TUNA TACOS

$23.00

Tuna, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, sauteed spinach with carrot and beet root. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

CEVICHES

RED SHRIMP CEVICHE

$25.00

Octopus and prawns cooked with our special red sauce, avocado, sesame seeds and sprouts

SHRIMP AGUACHILE

$25.00

Raw prawns with fresh jalapeño, cucumber, red onion, avocado, dragon fruit, sesame seeds and sprouts

TULUM CEVICHE

$23.00

Octopus, mahi mahi , onion, oyster sauce, cucumber and lime. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds and avocado

LOBSTER CEVICHE

$35.00

Lobster marinated with soy sauce, chili garlic and lime juice mix with green apple and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

TROPICAL CEVICHE

$23.00

Tuna, avocado, mango, marinated in soy sauce chili garlic, green apple and lime. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.

RED CEVICHE

$27.00

AGUACHILE OJO DE AGUA

$26.00

JUICES / SHAKES

COMBINATIONS

$10.00

SHOTS

BETABEL JENGIBRE ESPIRULINA SHOT

$5.50

BLUE ESPIRULINA -SHOT

$5.50

GINGER SHOT

$6.00

GREEN ESPIRULINA-SHOT

$5.50

HONEY-LEMON-GINGER SHOT

$6.00

MATCHA HONEY SHOT

$6.00

PINEAPPLE-GINGER- SHOT

$5.50

COFFEE

GREEN TEA

$5.00

HOT MATCHA LATTE

$7.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

BLACK TEA

$5.00
CAPUCCINO

$6.00

CHAI

$5.00

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

Colada DOUBLE

$4.50

Colada SIMPLE

$4.00

COLD BREW

$6.00

Cortadito DOUBLE

$4.50

CORTADO SIMPLE

$4.00

CUP OF MILK

$6.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

DOUBLE Macchiato

$3.50
ESPRESSO

$4.00

FLAT WHITE

$5.00

GINGER TEA

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$7.00

ICED AMERICANO

$4.00

ICED BLACK TEA

$5.00
ICED CAPUCCINO

$6.00

ICED GREEN TEA

$5.00
ICED LATTE

$6.00

ICED MINT TEA

$5.00

ICED MOKA

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

Macchiato SIMPLE

$3.00

MATCHA

$7.00
MATCHA ICED LATTE

$7.00

MINT TEA

$5.00

MOKA

$6.00

NUTELLA ICE LATTE

$8.00

NUTELLA LATTE

$8.00

CAJETA LATTE

$8.00

CAJETA ICE LATTE

$8.00

HIBISCUS TEA

$5.00

GINGER TEA

$5.00

MILK SHOT OAT/ALMOND/COCONUT

$1.00

MARKET

ALMENDRA FILETEADA CAJITA

$15.00

CACAHUATE CAJITA

$6.00

CACAO NIBS CAJITA

$15.00

CAJITA MANGO

$7.00

CAJITA MORAS

$7.00

CEREZAS CAJITA

$10.00

CINAMMON ROLL

$4.00

CUERNITO RELLENO

$5.00

DÁTIL CAIJITA

$12.00

GALLETA

$4.00

GOYI BERRIES CAJITA

$15.00

GRANADA

$6.00

HEMP CAJITA

$15.00

MUFFIN

$4.00

NUEZ MITAD CAJITA

$10.00

OBLEAS

$6.00

OBLEAS RELLENAS

$6.00

PASTELITO GUAYABA

$4.00

PISTACHES CAJITA

$15.00

PIÑONES CAJITA

$23.00

SALSA CHICHARRÓN DE HABANERO

$20.00

SALSA CHIPOTLE CON TRUFA

$20.00

SALSA HABANERO

$20.00

SALSA MACHA

$20.00

SANGRIA

DÁTIL CAJITA

$12.00

PAN DE MUERTO

$7.00

PASITAS CAJITA

$7.00

GRANOLA CAJITA

$10.00

POLEN CAJITA

$10.00

SALSA VERDE CHILAQUILES

$14.00

SALSA ROJA CHILAQUILES

$14.00

BARRA CHOCOLATE COCO

$12.00

BARRA CHOCOLATE AVELLANA

$12.00

BOLSA CAFÉ GRANDE

$40.00

BOLSA CAFÉ CHICA

$20.00

TAMARINDO GUAYABA

$7.50

MIEL DE ABEJA

$9.00

CONCHA

$5.00

ROSCA DE REYES

$20.00

BITES

$8.00

MAZAPAN

$5.00

BANDERILLA TAMARINDO

$4.00

LYCHEE

$10.00

CAJETA

$13.00

TAJIN

$10.00

VALENTINA

$8.00

MIX FRUTOS SECOS

$12.00

Caja de fresas

$10.00

Bolsa de mandarinas

$10.00

Caja de flor de calabaza

$30.00

Pitaya pieza

$15.00

Caja de higos

$15.00

Bolsa baby corn

$30.00

Caja grande de fresas

$10.00

Granada pieza

$15.00

Maracuya pieza

$10.00

Caja golden berries

$10.00

Tomate cherry caja

$10.00

Banana pieza

$1.50

Manzana pieza

$2.00

Mango pieza

$4.00

Aguacate pieza

$4.00

Rambutan pieza

$1.50

Cajita de melon

$7.00

Cajita de piña

$7.00

Domo de fresa

$10.00

Cajita de papaya

$7.00

Bolsa chocolate abuelita

$30.00

Barras de chocolate abuelita

$30.00

Caja Uvas

$20.00

Bolsa

$15.00

Peras

$1.50

Rasberry

$7.00

Blackberry

$5.00

Kiwi

$7.00

Bolsa Elotitos

$13.00

Sparragos

$14.00

Sandia

$20.00

Blueberry

$7.00

Melon pieza peque

$6.00

Cajitas dulces

$5.00

Obleas peque

$2.00

Barrita tamarindo

$2.00

Durazno

$1.75

Mango

$3.00

Star fruit

$3.00

MIX FRUTOS SECOS

$14.00

CAJA DE ALMENDRA

$14.00

Kind barrita

$3.00