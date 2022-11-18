OL HENRY RESTAURANT imageView gallery
Soul Food
Southern

OL HENRY RESTAURANT 8600 Airport Road

No reviews yet

8600 Airport Road

Berkeley, MO 63134

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ol' Henry Restaurant where the food is Taylor made!!! Come in and enjoy!

Location

8600 Airport Road, Berkeley, MO 63134

Directions

OL HENRY RESTAURANT image

