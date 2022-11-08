A map showing the location of Old Pal 100 East Market StView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Old Pal 100 East Market St

review star

No reviews yet

100 East Market St

Lockhart, TX 78644

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Jojos
Chicken Tender Basket

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Cornmeal Dill Pickle Chips served With Our Old Pal Ranch

Deviled Eggs (5)

Deviled Eggs (5)

$5.25

5 Deviled Eggs Topped with Korean Chili Crisp

Smothered & Covered JoJo's

$11.25

JoJo's Covered in Old Pal Cream Gravy, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Green Onions, Bacon Bits, Mexican Sour Cream

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.25

House Cheddar & Peppadew Pimento Cheese Dip served With Chili Buttered Saltines

Biscuit Basket

Biscuit Basket

$5.25

3 Biscuits. Comes with Whipped Butter And Mike's Hot Honey

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add an Extra Side Of Our Signature House Sauces

Salad

Picnic Chicken Cobb Salad, half

$8.50

Romaine & Iceberg, Cold Chopped Fried Chicken, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Corn, Red Onion, Biscuit Crumble

Picnic Chicken Cobb Salad, whole

$13.50

Romaine & Iceberg, Cold Chopped Fried Chicken, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Corn, Red Onion, Biscuit Crumble

Mixed Green Salad, half

$8.50

Baby Spring Mix, Shaved Radish & Carrot, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Sweety Drop Peppers, Cucumber, Biscuit Crumble Crouton

Mixed Green Salad, whole

$13.50

Baby Spring Mix, Shaved Radish & Carrot, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Sweety Drop Peppers, Cucumber, Biscuit Crumble Crouton

Sides

Jojos

$6.50

Seasoned Potato Wedges Comes with Your Choice of Sauce

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.50

Waffle Fries Served With Curry Ranch

Chilled Green Beans

$5.50

horseradish honey mustard

Texas Caviar

$7.50

Spicy and Warm Black Eyed Peas

Elotes In A Cup

$7.50

Sweet Corn off The Cob, Tabasco Butter, Kewpie Mayo, Mexican Sour Cream, Lime Cotija Cheese & Cilantro

Lemon Poppy Coleslaw

$4.50

Our House Coleslaw

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add an Extra Side Of Our Signature House Sauces

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$8.50

double, double beef, american cheese, boom boom sauce, potato roll

Pimento Burger

$11.50

Cheddar & Peppadew Pimento Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Grilled Onions, Kewpie Mayo

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Double Beyond Beef Patties, American Cheese, Boom Boom Sauce, Potato Bun

Old Pal Filet O' Fish

$12.50

House Breaded Haddock Filet, American Cheese, Shredded Iceberg, Dill Pickles, Boom Boom Sauce

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Tender Sandwich with Honey Mustard Slaw, Kewpie Mayo, Pickles and Cheese

Picnic Chx Sando

$8.50

Cold Pulled Fried Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg Mayo, Pickled Red Onion

Dinner Baskets

Bone In Chicken, 3 piece

Bone In Chicken, 3 piece

$13.00

**Most Popular*** 1 dark, 1 whaite, 1 wing Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce

Bone In Chicken, 4 piece

$17.00

half bird; leg, thigh, breast, wing Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce

1/2 Bird, Beer Can Chicken,

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted half bird; leg, thigh, breast, wing Piece Chicken, Biscuit, Coleslaw and your choice of Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Add an Extra Side Of Our Signature House Sauces

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

3 Chicken Tenders, Biscuit, and Slaw

Steak Finger Basket

$11.00

4 Piece Steak Fingers, Cream Gravy, Biscuit, Cole Slaw

Beverages

To Go Margarita

$10.00

Our Famous Hand Squeezed Margarita To Go!

To Go Whatafrozen

$12.00

Our Famous Boozy Frozen Dr. Pepper Shake

To Go 6 Pack

Your Choice of 6 beers ToGo

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Squirt

$3.00

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 East Market St, Lockhart, TX 78644

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Jack's - Kyle
orange star4.0 • 1
108 W Center St Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Ivar's River Pub - 701 cheatham st
orange star3.6 • 253
701 cheatham st San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Industry - San Marcos
orange star4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Kyle
orange star4.6 • 1,146
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House Southpark Meadows
orange star3.8 • 449
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
St. Elmo Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
440 E Saint Elmo Rd Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lockhart

Market Street Cafe
orange star4.8 • 533
1100 State Park Rd Lockhart, TX 78644
View restaurantnext
Little Trouble
orange star4.5 • 21
101 East San Antonio Street Lockhart, TX 78644
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lockhart
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston