Old Scratch Pizza Beavercreek

review star

No reviews yet

2450 Dayton Xenia

Beavercreek, OH 45434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.95

Wood-roasted cauliflower served with Romesco sauce (Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Almonds) **Sauce is served on the side**

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.25

Meatballs made from a signature blend of beef, pork and spices, with our house-made marinara and warm bread. (5 served in an order)

Hummus

Hummus

$9.50

House-made hummus, tomato and cucumber salad, olive oil, warm bread

Oven Roasted Olives

Oven Roasted Olives

$5.50

Castelvetrano Olives, herbs and lemon

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50+

Romaine, Romano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50+

Romain, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread

Applewood-Bacon Ranch Salad

Applewood-Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Crouton, Romano, House-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Warm Bread

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00+

Romaine, harissa carrots, crispy shawarma chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, olives, feta, candied sesame seeds, lemon-tahini dressing, warm bread

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$12.25

Salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce with house dressing *Contains Nuts

Veg Sandwich

Veg Sandwich

$11.00

Shawarma-spiced chickpeas, feta, tomatos, pickles, onions, romaine, hummus, side kettle-cooked chips & house-made pickles

Specials

Vegetable Special

Vegetable Special

$13.00

Winter Citrus & Burrata. Oranges, burrata, fresh mint and basil, toasted almonds, pomegranate, honey vinegar dressing, sea salt

Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$13.00

Rainbow Potato Pizza. White base, fingerling potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, rosemary, maple cider glaze

Pizzas (12 Inches)

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$8.75

Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Olive Oil (No Cheese) *Dough will contain wheat*

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.70

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil

Angry Beekeeper Pizza

Angry Beekeeper Pizza

$14.70

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil

Mr. Scratch Pizza

Mr. Scratch Pizza

$14.95

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Calabrian Chilis

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$15.70

Tomato sauce, Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Olives, Forest mushrooms

Elliot Pizza

Elliot Pizza

$11.90

Cheese Pizza

Dayton Pizza

Dayton Pizza

$13.90

Pepperoni Pizza

Shorty Pizza

Shorty Pizza

$6.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

Shroom Pizza

Shroom Pizza

$14.90

Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.

Sophie Mae Pizza

Sophie Mae Pizza

$13.90

Red onion jam, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, romano.

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$15.20

Fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, lemon-dressed arugula, romano, prosciutto

White Pie

White Pie

$13.20

Romano, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Thyme, Roasted Garlic

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.70

House-Made Chicken Sausage, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh & Dry-Aged Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Onions, Signature Buttermilk Ranch

Vegan Pizza (12 Inches)

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$14.90

Tomato sauce, miyokos fresh mozz (**Cashew Based**), follow your heart vegan parmesan, basil

Vegan Shroom

Vegan Shroom

$17.20

Olive oil, wood roasted forest mushrooms, miyokos fresh mozz (**Cashew Based**), roasted garlic, thyme, follow your heart vegan parmesan, white truffle oil.

Vegan Mr. Scratch

Vegan Mr. Scratch

$17.90

Miyoko fresh mozz (**Cashew Based**), follow your heart parmesan, house-made impossible sausage, calabrian chilis, caramelized onions.

Vegan Elliot

Vegan Elliot

$13.20

Follow your heart vegan cheese pizza.

Crust Dip/Extra Dressing

Hot Honey

$1.00
Crust Dips

Crust Dips

$0.50+
Extra Dressings

Extra Dressings

$0.50+
Retail Dressings

Retail Dressings

$6.00+

Lunch Pizzas (9 Inches)

Lunch Dayton

Lunch Dayton

$8.95

Pepperoni Pizza

Lunch Marinara

Lunch Marinara

$8.95

Tomato sauce, oregano, olive oil (no cheese)

Lunch Margherita

Lunch Margherita

$8.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, basil, romano, olive oil

Lunch Angry Beekeeper

Lunch Angry Beekeeper

$8.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey, olive oil

Lunch Mr. Scratch

Lunch Mr. Scratch

$8.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, basil, housemade sausage, caramelized onions, calabrian chilis

Lunch Deluxe

$8.95
Lunch Elliot

Lunch Elliot

$8.95

Tomato sauce, dry mozzarella, romano

Lunch Shroom

Lunch Shroom

$8.95

Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil

Lunch Sophie Mae

Lunch Sophie Mae

$8.95

Red onion jam, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, romano, applewood-smoked bacon

Lunch Pros Arugula

Lunch Pros Arugula

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, lemon-dressed arugula, romano, prosciutto

Lunch White Pie

$8.95

Lunch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.95
Lunch Brooklyn

Lunch Brooklyn

$8.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, basil, house-made meatball and sausage

Lunch Blanco

Lunch Blanco

$8.95

Romano, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, ricotta, thyme

Lunch Salads

Lunch House Salad

Lunch House Salad

$3.50

Romaine, croutons, romano, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, chickpea, warm bread, house-made creamy italian dressing

Lunch Caesar

Lunch Caesar

$3.50

Romaine, romano, croutons, warm bread, housemade caesar dressing

Packing Instructions

Utensils

Crust Dips

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2450 Dayton Xenia, Beavercreek, OH 45434

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

