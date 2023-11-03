Oliver's Italian
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Channeling the spirit and romance of Italy, we aim to transport our guests through our cuisine and hospitality.
Location
4950 S Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
