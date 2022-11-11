A map showing the location of Root & Sprig AuroraView gallery

Root & Sprig Aurora

review star

No reviews yet

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE

FITZSIMONS BUILDLING

AURORA, CO 80045

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Goodness
Grandma's Chicken Salad
Sunny Avocado Toast (R)

Breakfast

Country Bowl

$8.93

Cage-free egg, black beans, charred broccoli, roasted red peppers, sauteed kale, garlic dressing VG/GF

Sunday Brunch

$8.93

Cage-free egg, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, arugula, green goodness dressing VG/GF

Sunrise

$7.35

Cage-free egg, white cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin VG

Morning Glory

$7.88

Cage-free egg, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, white cheddar cheese, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted English muffin VG

Sunny Avocado Toast (R)

$7.35

Cage-free egg, smashed avocado, pickled red onions, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat VG

Sunny Avocado Toast (HR)

$11.55

Cage-free egg, smashed avocado, pickled red onions, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat VG

Sandwiches

Ultimate Steak

$12.60

Grilled flank steak, white cheddar cheese, sauteed kale, roasted red peppers, garlic dressing on pressed ciabatta

Pacific Garden

$12.08

Marinated tuna, fennel, olive tapenade, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Cubano

$12.60

Pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, green goodness dressing on pressed ciabatta

Spicy Pork

$12.60

Pork shoulder, pickled jalapeños, spicy slaw, green goodness dressing, arugula on toasted ciabatta

TC Club

$12.08

Roasted turkey, bacon, balsamic onion relish, smashed avocado, aioli on toasted ciabatta

Grandma's Chicken Salad

$11.55

Chicken, aioli, diced red onion, diced celery, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce on toasted honey wheat

Chicken Goodness

$11.55

Chicken, white cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, green goodness dressing, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Caliente

$11.55

Chicken, spicy slaw, smashed avocado, crema on toasted ciabatta

Chicken Torta

$11.55

Chicken, black beans, pickled red onions, romaine, crema, green goodness dressing on toasted ciabatta

Avocado Torta

$10.50

Sliced avocado, black beans, pickled red onions, romaine, crema, green goodness dressing on toasted ciabatta

Mediterranean

$11.03

Marinated chopped chickpea, olive tapenade, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta V

Farmer's Harvest

$11.55

Roasted mushrooms, sautéed kale, roasted red peppers, almonds, lemon vinaigrette, garlic dressing on toasted honey wheat VG/NUT

Dynamite Tofu

$10.50

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, cucumbers, spicy slaw, kale, black sesame seeds, aioli in flour tortilla

Cheddar Melt

$8.40

White cheddar cheese on pressed ciabatta

Salads

Cow Bell

$12.60

Grilled flank steak, marinated chopped chickpea, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, kale, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Tuna Nicoise

$11.55

Marinated tuna, arugula, quinoa, fennel, sliced avocado, lemon vinaigrette

Southern Border

$12.08

Chicken, romaine, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing

The Soy Joy

$12.08

Teriyaki chicken, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, roasted red peppers, black sesame seeds

Bird's Nest

$12.08

Chicken, aioli, diced red onions, diced celery, kale, sliced tomato, almonds, lemon vinaigrette

Tofu Twist

$11.55

Sesame ginger marinated tofu, romaine, red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, black aesame seeds, carott ginger dressing

Nature's Gift

$11.55

Roasted mushrooms, arugula, quinoa, charred broccoli, fennel, lemon vinaigrette

Flatbreads

The P & P

$9.98

Chicken & The Goat

$10.50

The Freshman

$9.98

Soup

Tomato Basil 8oz

$6.00

Tomato Basil 16oz

$9.00

Chicken Noodle 8oz

$6.50

Chicken Noodle 16oz

$9.00

Butternut Squash 8oz

$6.50

Butternut Squash 16oz

$9.00

Sides

Arugula Side Salad

$6.30

Arugula, parmesan cheese, lemon vinaigrette VG

Charred Broccoli

$6.30

Broccoli, quinoa, green goodness dressing VG

Black Beans

$6.30

Black beans, pickled red onions, crema

Roasted Mushrooms

$6.30

Roasted mushrooms, quinoa, almonds, garlic dressing

Spicy Slaw

$6.30

Red and green cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet chili sambal, lemon vinaigrette

Fruit Salad

$6.30

Assorted seasonal fruits

Marinated Chickpea

$6.30

Marinated chopped chickpea, roasted red peppers

Berry Yogurt

$6.30

Greek yogurt, blueberry compote, granola (VG)

Honey Yogurt

$6.30

Greek yogurt, honey, banana, granola (VG)

Toast

Avocado Toast (R)

$6.30

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat

Avocado Toast (HR)

$10.50

Smashed avocado, lemon vinaigrette on toasted honey wheat

Sticky Goat (R)

$10.50

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat

Sticky Goat (HR)

$10.50

Goat cheese, almonds, honey on toasted honey wheat

Sweetest Thing (R)

$7.20

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted whole wheat

Sweetest Thing (HR)

$10.50

Goat cheese, strawberries, balsamic reduction on toasted honey wheat

Beverages

Americano 12oz

$2.89

Americano 20 oz

$3.94

Au Lait 12oz

$2.63

Au Lait 20oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.68

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.46

Coffee 12oz

$2.36

Coffee 20 oz

$3.41

Espresso Single

$2.89

Espresso Double

$3.94

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.15

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.41

Latte 12oz

$3.68

Latte 20oz

$4.46

Macchiato Single

$3.15

Macchiato Double

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Hibiscus)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Hibiscus)

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Black)

$3.68

Arnold Palmer 16oz (Green)

$2.89

Arnold Palmer 24oz (Green)

$3.68

Iced Americano 16oz

$2.89

Iced Americano 24oz

$3.94

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.46

Iced Cappuccino 24oz

$4.99

Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.36

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.41

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.46

Iced Latte 24oz

$4.99

Iced Tea Black 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Black 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Green 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Green 24oz

$3.94

Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz

$2.89

Iced Tea Hibiscus 24oz

$3.94

Lemonade 16oz

$4.20

Lemonade 24oz

$4.99

Still Water

$1.58

Sparkling Water

$1.58

Coca Cola

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Acai Bowls

Berry Delight

$11.55

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, chia seeds, honey

Chocolate PB&B

$13.20

Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, peanut butter, chocolate syrup . Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs.

Snacks

Made Good Mini: Red Velvet

$1.58

Made Good Mini: Snickerdoodle

$1.58

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$1.58

Miss Vickies: BBQ

$1.58

Popcorn

$1.58

Made Good Granola Bar: Cookies & Creme

$1.58

Made Good Granola: Mixed Berry

$1.58

Brownie Brittle Chocolate Chip

$1.58

Made Good Crispy: Vanilla

$1.58
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE, FITZSIMONS BUILDLING, AURORA, CO 80045

Directions

