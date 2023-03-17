Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Evergreens - Cornell Town Center

581 Reviews

$

1237 NE 48th Ave

Hillsboro, OR 97124

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$11.47

Along Came a Cider

$11.47

Et tu, Fruité

$11.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$11.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$11.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$11.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$11.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$13.47

Morocc the Casbah

$11.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$13.47

Wraps

Daikon Another Day

$11.47

Along Came a Cider

$11.47

Et tu, Fruité

$11.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$11.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$11.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$11.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$11.47

Morocc the Casbah

$11.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$13.47

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$4.00

When In Roma Soup

$4.00

On F-Leek

$5.00

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

La Colombe Coffee

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$3.50

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Brew Dr Kombucha

$4.50

Sides

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$11.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$16.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$14.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$60.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$160.00
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Location

1237 NE 48th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Directions

