Organic Cafe Lane Parke
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We serve organic sandwiches and wraps on gluten free or regular choice. We serve organic smoothies, acai bowls, juices and refreshers all made from scratch with no added sugars. We use natural sweetners like fruits and vegatables, organic honey, organic dates and organic syrup.
1081 Jemison Lane, Ste. F, next to Ignite Cycles, Mountain Brook, AL 35223
