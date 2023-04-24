Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osphere Neighborhood Grill and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

407 East Central Boulevard

Orlando, FL 32801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Desserts

Apple Walnut Pie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Five Nuts Brownie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Hot Fudge Sundae with Sugar Roasted Pecans

$8.00

Key Lime Pie with Graham and Walnut Crust

$8.00

Entree

Bone-in Pork Chop

$29.00

maple cream, braised kale and garlic patato

C.A.B. Filet Mignon

$39.00

topped with smoked butter, fingerling potatoes and asparagus

C.A.B. New York Strip

$36.00

topped with red wine demi-glaze, potatoes and asparagus

C.A.B. Ribeye

$38.00

topped with wild mushroom, roasted rosemary potato and broccolini

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

lobster broth, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veg and pickled red onions

Hawaiian Ribeye

$38.00

pineapple, soy ginger and brown sugar marinated, seasonal veg and potatoes

Pan Seared Chicken

$22.00

deboned 1/2 chicken, mashed potatoes, asparagus and chicken jus

Pan Seared Scallops Risotto

$30.00

English peas, bell peppers, cherry tomato and shaved parmesan

Garden

Asian Salad

$15.00

beets, mango, mint cilantro, avocado and noodles w/ spicy thai & peanuts

Caesar Salad

$12.00

heart of romaine, house made croutons and grated parmesan

House

$12.00

mixed greens, croutons, bacan, eggs, avocado, onions and tomatoes, choice of buttermilk garlic, blue cheese, thousand island, champagne vinaigrette

Mixed Kale Salad

$14.00

cabbage and peanuts w/ peanut dressing

Seared Tuna

$19.00

cilantro, ginger & mixed greens, mango, avocado, tomato, beets and honey lime vinaigrette

Handhelds

Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing, served with a side of fries

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, buttermilk garlic and coleslaw, served with a side of fries

French Dip

$19.00

shaved prime rib & swiss cheese served with warm au jus

Tempura Fried Snapper

$20.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, spicy citrus aioli and coleslaw, served with a side of fries

Veggie Burger

$14.00

sweet soy glaze, melted jack, pickled carrots and lettuce, tomatoes and onions

House Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$8.00

snow crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Eel Roll

$6.50

Japanese Bagel Roll

$12.00

smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

seared beef, bell pepper, sauteed onion, cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

cali roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail, shrimp, avocado, smelt roe & eel sauce)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo, romaine, scallion

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Yellow Tail & Scallion Roll

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Nigiri/Sashimi

Eel

$7.00

unagi

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00

tobiko

Japanese Scallops

$8.00

hotate

Salmon

$6.00

sake

Shrimp

$6.00

ebi

Smelt Roe

$5.00

masago

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Snapper

$6.00

tai

Sweet Shrimp

$9.00

ami ebi

Tuna

$8.00

maguro

Yellow Tail

$8.00

hamachi

Pasta

Lobster Linquine

$27.00

lobster broth, lobster meat, asparagus and shaved parmesan cheese

Mushroom Alfredo

$15.00

creamy alfredo sauce, bacon andovwen roasted wild mushrooms

Smoked Fettuccine

$16.00

creamy smoked butter sauce and shaved parmesan cheese

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.00

basil mainara and shaved parmesan cheese

Salad & Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$17.00

chef's selection of fish, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe, wakem, sushi rice

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

smelt roe, seaweed, sunomono dressing

Edamame

$5.00

steamed or sea salt

Miso Soup

$3.50

dried seaweed, tofu, scallion in umami miso paste and fish broth

Poke Rice Bowl

$15.00

marinated tuna, shaved onion, wakame, fried garlic, fried rice chip, sushi rice

Seafood Salad

$17.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, scallop, crab, smelt roe, cucumber, avocado, tossed in spicy ponzu dressing

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.00

wakame, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe, spicy may, sushi rice

Seaweed Salad

$3.50

seaweed salad

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Wonton Chips

$2.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Kale Salad

$6.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Steak

$11.00

White Rice

$2.00

Specialty Rolls

Crunch Roll

$17.00

panko fried chicken, spicy mayo, avocado, tempura flakes, smelt roe and tempura fried roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

panko fried shrimp, kewpie may, cucumber topped with eel, scallion, tempura flakes

Mexican Roll

$17.00

grilled steak, jalepeno, cilantro, tomatoes, grill peppers and onion topped with guacamole and sour cream

Osphere Roll

$20.00

tuna, cream cheese, scallions & avocado, topped with baked white fish, lobster & spicy sauce

Seared Tuna Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucmber tempura flakes topped with seared tuna and daikon ponzu sauce

Spider Roll

$18.00

panko fried soft shell crab, snow crab salad, smelt roe, scallion topped with eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$18.00

fried tempura snow crab, avocado, scallion, cream cheese, topped with baked fish, scallop, smelt roe and spicy mayo

Starter

Calamari

$13.00

fried jalapeno and sides of sweet chili sauce & dill remoulade

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$13.00

red & white cabbage slaw with horseradish aioli

Meatballs

$16.00

marinara, parmesan cheese and garlic toast

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

pea puree, arugula lemon salad and brown butter

Trio Dip

$12.00

guacamole, fresh salsa, warm queso and corn tortilla chips

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

fried wonton, soy kimchi, tomato, avocado, mango salsa and wasabi cream

Wings

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Juice

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Non-Alcohol

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Water

Perrier

$3.50

Fiji

$3.50

Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Water

Red bull

Sugar Free

$4.00

Regular

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Curating delicious culinary and creative handcraft cocktails and mocktails.

Website

Location

407 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

RusTeak Thornton Park - 101 S. Eola Drive
orange star4.5 • 239
101 S. Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Eola lounge
orange starNo Reviews
100 Eola dr suite 104 Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
orange star4.6 • 1,009
100 S. Eola Drive Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
DOLCE Thornton Park
orange starNo Reviews
500 East Central Boulevard Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
orange star4.4 • 883
417 E Central Blvd Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Gringos Locos Washington
orange starNo Reviews
22 Washington Street Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston