KITCHEN

Appetizers

Positano Meatball

Positano Meatball

$18.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.00
Burrata E Pomodori

Burrata E Pomodori

$18.00

Mussels And Clams Sauteed

$20.00

Focaccia Burrata E Prosciutto

$26.00
Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$21.00
Octopus

Octopus

$21.00
Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$23.00
Calamari And Shrimps

Calamari And Shrimps

$19.00

Soup Of The Day

$18.00

Arancini special

$15.00

To Share

Cure Meat And Cheese Board

$34.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$19.00

Amalfi Salad

$19.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Pizza Burrata Truttle Capicollo

$32.00

Pizza Prosciutto & Arugula

$22.00

Pizza Pepperoni

$16.00

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe Truffle

Cacio E Pepe Truffle

$32.00

Sorrentina

$28.00
Pasta Seafood

Pasta Seafood

$38.00

Pasta Lobster

$45.00
Pasta Mushrooms

Pasta Mushrooms

$28.00
Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$36.00

Ravioli Ossobuco

$29.00

Ravioli Salmon

$29.00

Pasta Branzino

$45.00
Ragu

Ragu

$32.00
Bolognese

Bolognese

$28.00

Alfredo

$25.00
Special Cacio E Pepe

Special Cacio E Pepe

$54.00
Pasta Nerano & Shrimps

Pasta Nerano & Shrimps

$36.00
Pasta Clams

Pasta Clams

$29.00

Carbonara

$28.00

Risotto Mushrooms

$28.00

Pomodoro

$18.00

Pasta Butter

$12.00
Pasta Meatball

Pasta Meatball

$25.00

Pasta Pink Sauce

$20.00

Meat

Lamb Chops

$54.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.00
Cowboy

Cowboy

$64.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$32.00

Fish

Salmon

Salmon

$32.00

Chilean Seabass

$55.00
Branzino

Branzino

$45.00

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side Mushrooms

$10.00

Side Asparagus

$10.00

Side Spinach

$10.00

Side Arugula Salad

$10.00

Side Bottarga

$14.00

Side Prosciutto

$9.00

Side Burrata

$12.00

Side Salame

$8.00

Side Parmigiano

$9.00

Side Pecorino

$8.00

Side Gorgonzola

$8.00

Side Truffle

$14.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$5.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Mozzarella

$8.00

Side Lobster

$35.00

Side Bolognese

$9.00

Side Mussels

$6.00

Side Clams

$7.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Side Pomodoro Sauce

$5.00

Side Guanciale

$7.00

Side Pepperoncino

$1.00

Side Cacio e Pepe

$14.00

Side French Fries

$10.00

Side Tomatoes Sauces

$10.00

Side Spaghetti Alfredo

$14.00

Side Dressing Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Meatball

$4.50

Side Salmon

$20.00

Side Mix Vegetables

$10.00

Side Bread

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Caprese Nutella Chocolate

$12.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00

Kids

Kids Meatball

Kids Meatball

$10.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00
Kids Alfredo

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Special

Special Surf And Turf

$135.00

Special Ravioli Lobster

$60.00

Special Truffle Carbonara con Burrata

$54.00

Special Alfredo

$56.00

Special Linguine Scoglio

$60.00

Special Ribeye

$79.00

Special Branzino

$98.00

Special Veal Tagliatelle Mushroom

$68.00

BAR

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Juice Passion Fruit

$6.00

Juice Strawberry

$6.00

Juice Cranberry

$6.00

Juice Mango

$6.00

Juice Pineapple

$6.00

Juice Orange

$6.00

Juice Apple

$6.00

Ice Tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Agua Tamarindo

$6.00

Agua Horchata

$6.00

Agua Jamaica

$6.00

Lemonade Classic

$6.00

Lemonade Mango

$6.00

Lemonade Strawberry

$6.00

Lemonade Guava

$6.00

Lemonade Coconut

$6.00

Lemonade Watermelon

$6.00

Lemonade Kiwi

$6.00

Lemonade Pineapple

$6.00

Lemonade Tamarindo

$6.00

Lemonade Passion Fruit

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

RedBull

$6.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00