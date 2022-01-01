Restaurant header imageView gallery

MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE

review star

No reviews yet

1120 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

APPETIZER

WINGS

$9.00+

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$8.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$15.00

CALAMARI

$17.00

CEVICHE

$15.00

CROQUETTES

$8.00

SHRIMP IN BAG

$20.00

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

LOADED PLANTAINS

$17.00

CHICKEN AND BISCUIT

$16.00

SALAD

KALE CAESAR

$15.00

MANGO AVOCADO SALAD

$17.00

CORNY WEDGE

$17.00

QUINOA SALAD

$16.00

SANDWICH/BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$19.00

BBQ BURGER

$20.00

CARIBBEAN BURGER

$21.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$22.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.00

MAIN

SKIRT STEAK

$34.00

WHOLE SNAPPER

$42.00

CAJUN PASTA

$26.00

STICKY RIBS

$29.00

MAC & CHEESE

$26.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$26.00

JERK SALMON

$35.00

SIDE

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

SIDE SLAW

$4.00

SIDE RED BEAN & RICE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

SIDE BISCUIT

$2.00

SIDE PLANTAINS

$4.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

SORBET

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$10.00

BROWNIE SUNDAY

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE

$12.00

MIAMI CLASSICS

MOJITO

$15.00

MARGARITA

$15.00

CAIPIRINHA

$15.00

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$15.00

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

MAI THAI

$15.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$15.00

BEACH SANGRIA

$15.00

NEGRONI

$15.00

MANHATTAN

$15.00

SCREWDRIVER

$15.00

MARTINI

$15.00

FROZEN COCKTAILS

DAQUIRI

$18.00

PINA COLADA

$18.00

MIAMI VICE

$18.00

FROSE

$18.00

MUDSLIDE

$18.00

VIRGIN FROZEN

$12.00

MARTINIS

CALASSIC MARTINI

$18.00

MANHATTAN

$18.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$18.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$18.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$18.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$18.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$18.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$18.00

BEER

CORONA

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00

SAMUEL ADAMS

$8.00

MODELO

$8.00

STELLA

$8.00

CORONA LIGHT

$8.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$8.00

BUD LIGHT

$8.00

CHELADA

$1.00

MICHELADA

$3.00

WHITE CLAW

$10.00

BEER BUCKET

$35.00

SPARKLING

MIMOSA

$15.00

BELLINI

$15.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

PROSECCO

$15.00

DIVA

$15.00

SHOTS

FIREBALL

$10.00

JAGERBOMB

$10.00

MELON BALL

$10.00

RASBERRY KAMIKAZE

$10.00

SHOT HOUSE

$10.00

SHOT PREMIUM

$15.00

MEZCAL

$15.00

WINE

HOUSE WITHE

$12.00

HOUSE RED

$12.00

BTL CABERNET

$42.00

BTL MERLOT

$42.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$42.00

BTL CHARDONAY

$42.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$42.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$42.00

BTL PROSSECO

$45.00

PROSSECO GLASS

$12.00

BTL ROSE

$42.00

HOOKAH

SINGLE HOOKAH

$50.00

PREMIUM HOOKAH

$60.00

VIP HOOKAH

$80.00

REFILL

HOOKAH REFILL

$35.00+

CHARCOLE REFILL

FOOD

CHICKEN TENDER KIDS

$7.00

GRILLED CHICKEN KIDS

$8.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE KIDS

$7.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE image
MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE image

