Osteria Ottimo 16111 S. Lagrange Road

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Ravioli
Risotto

Soup Salad

Ottimo Salad

$8.99

Mixed lettuces, vegetables Chianti vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamico, basil pesto

Beet Salad

$11.99

Sherry vinegar, arugula, frisée, goat cheese, toasted walnuts

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing

Pignoli Salad

$11.99

Apples, arugula, frisée, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola cheese

Asparagus Salad

$11.99

Asparagus, arugula, parmesan cheese, lemon-honey vinaigrette, fresh tomato, shaved red onion

Cup Soup

$3.99

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Insalata Calda di Zucca

$12.99Out of stock

Roasted butternut squash, barley, apple cider vinaigrette, whipped goat cheese

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.99

Tomato, basil, EVOO & fresh mozzarella

Zucchini Fritti

$10.99

Fried Zucchini, homemade ranch dipping Sauce

Giant Meatball

$12.99

Topped with fontina cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil

Crab Cake

$17.99

Jumbo lump crab cake, arugula remoulade, sweet corn, & green

Sausage & Peppers

$16.99

Red wine, sliced garlic, red onion

Mussels

$16.99

White wine garlic or spicy tomato sauce

Calamari

$17.99

Flash fried or grilled, garlic aioli or hot giardiniera

Antipasta

$16.99

Prosciutto di Parma, Pecorino Toscano, seasonal vegetables

Risotto

Tomato Burrata

$15.99

Burrata cheese, mighty vine tomatoes, proscuitto de parma, basil pesto

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Carciofi Fritti

$12.99

Crispy artichoke hearts, lemon + garlic aioli

Pizza

Prosciutto Rucola Pizza

$15.99

Pesto, prosciutto, fontina, arugula

Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, & basil

Pollo Pizza

$13.99

Spicy Chicken, roasted peppers, spinach, and Goat Cheese

Funghi Pizza

$13.99

Roasted wild mushrooms, leeks, Fontina, white truffle oil

Diavolo Pizza

$14.99

Sausage, broccoli, fresh mozzarella, giardiniera, tomato sauce

Provola e Pomodoro

$12.99

Pasta

Spaghetti Polpette

$20.99

Tomato sauce, meat balls, parmesan

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.99

Meat ragu, tomato, parmesan

Capellini Pomodoro

$20.99

Angel Hair, tomato basil sauce, fresh mozzarella

Ravioli

$21.99

Ricotta filled, vodka-tomato cream

Linguine Vongole

$26.99

Manilla clams White wine garlic or spicy tomato

Frutti Di Mare

$30.99

Shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, spicy cherry tomato sauce

Gnocchi

$22.99

Homemade potato dumplings, prosciutto, peas, parmesan cream

Conchiglie Pollo

$23.99

Shell shape pasta, chicken breast, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, peas, basil, tomato parmesan cream

Conchiglie Shrimp

$26.99

Shell shape pasta, sautéed shrimp, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, peas, basil, tomato parmesan cream

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.99

Parmesan cheese, butter, broccoli, black pepper

GF Agli e Olio

$18.99

Gluten free pasta, garlic, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, parmesan

GF Alfredo con Broccoli

$20.99

Gluten free pasta, parmesan cheese, butter, broccoli, black pepper

GF Bolognese

$23.99

Gluten free pasta, meat ragu, tomato, parmesan

GF Tomato Basil

$18.99

Gluten free pasta, tomato sauce, parmesan

BYO Shrimp Pasta

$26.99

Ravioli di Zucca

$19.99

M&D Farm butternut squash ravioli, hazelnut, brown butter + sage, Amaretti

Entree

Pollo Parmesan

$23.99

Breaded, tomato, basil, mozzarella parmesan cheese

Pollo Milanese

$23.99

Breaded Chicken, lemon, tomato, capers, arugula, and red onion

Pollo Picatta

$23.99

Sautéed Chicken, white wine, lemon, capers, spinach, angel hair

Pollo Valdostana

$23.99

Sautéed Chicken, melted fontina cheese, prosciutto, marsala sauce, mushrooms, whipped parmesan potatoes

Pollo Vesuvio

$22.99Out of stock

Half roasted Amish chicken, roasted potaoes, peas, garlic. white wine, oregano

Veal Milanese

$31.99

Breaded Veal, lemon, tomato, capers, arugula, and red onion

Veal Picatta

$31.99

Sautéed Veal, white wine, lemon, capers, spinach, angel hair

Veal Parmesan

$31.99

Breaded Veal, tomato, basil, mozzarella parmesan cheese

Veal Valdostana

$31.99

Sautéed Veal, melted fontina cheese, prosciutto, marsala sauce, mushrooms, whipped parmesan

Whitefish

$29.99

Lake Superior whitefish, artichokes, mushrooms, asparagus, capers, brown butter, lemon

Salmon

$31.99

Cedar planked Loch Duart salmon, with lentils, pancetta, spinach, and white wine sauce

Filetto

$44.99

12oz Filet Mignon, parmesan broken potatoes, au jus, herb butter

Scallops

$36.99

Parmesan crusted boat scallops, potato prosciutto hash, pistachio, scallions, white wine sauce, balsamico

Pork Chop

$30.99

Double cut pork chop, calabrian cottage potatoes, sweet peppers, oregano, natural juices,

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99

Layered eggplant baked with tomato, mozzarella cheese & basil

Sides

Fries

$5.99

Side Calabrese Potatoes

$5.99

Side Spinach

$5.99

Side Asparagus

$5.99

Side Broccoli

$5.99

Side Pasta

$6.99

Side Meatballs

$9.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Side Parmesan Risotto

$6.99

Cup Sauce

$1.99

Cup Bolognese

$2.99

Cup Shaved Parmesan

$2.99

Cup Fresh Mozzarella

$2.99

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Rigatoni

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Dessert

Apple Tart

$9.99

Brownie

$9.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Tiramisu

$9.99

Cheesecake

$9.99

Tuesday House Wine

GL Aviary Cabernet

$6.00

GL Red Blend

$5.50

GL Chianti

$5.50

GL Clay Shannon

$6.00

GL Pike Road

$6.50

GL Fox Merlot

$4.50

GL Foxbrook Cab

$4.50

GL Foxbrook Chard

$4.50

GL Lambrusco

$4.50

GL Malbec

$6.00

GL Montepulciano

$5.00

GL Moscatto

$4.50

Gl Studio Rose

$6.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$4.50

GL Pinot Noir

$4.50

GL Prosecco

$4.75

GL Riesling

$4.50

GL Sangiovese

$5.00

GL Santa Margarita

$7.50

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50

GL Silk n Spice

$5.00

GL Sparkling Rose

$6.50

GL Special Wine

$5.50

GL Willa Kenzie

$4.50

Btl Aviary

$24.00

Btl Cannon Ball

$20.00

Btl Chianti

$22.00

Btl Clay Shannon

$24.00

Btl Pike Road

$26.00

Btl Fox Cab

$18.00

Btl Fox Chard

$18.00

Btl Fox Merlot

$18.00

Btl Fox Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Btl Lambrusco

$18.00

Btl Malbec

$24.00

BTL Montepulciano

$20.00

Btl Moscato

$18.00

Btl Studio Rose

$24.00

Btl Prosecco

$19.00

Btl Red Blend

$22.00

Btl Reisling

$18.00

Btl Sangiovese

$20.00

Btl Santa Margherita

$30.00

Btl Silk & Spice

$20.00

Btl Silver Ridge

$18.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$26.00

Btl Willa Rose

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16111 s. lagrange road, orland park, IL 60467

Directions

Gallery
Osteria Ottimo image
Banner pic
Main pic

