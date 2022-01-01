Osteria Ottimo 16111 S. Lagrange Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16111 s. lagrange road, orland park, IL 60467
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar - 16117 S. Lagrange Road
No Reviews
16117 s. lagrange road orland park, IL 60467
View restaurant
Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar
4.4 • 816
12622 W 159th St Homer Glen, IL 60491
View restaurant