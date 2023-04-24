Restaurant header imageView gallery

Our Bar ATL

339 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Sandwiches/Burgers/Subs/Wraps

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Beef Smash Burger

$9.00

Honey Hot Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Pork Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Beef Chopped Cheese Sub

$10.00

Fried Tilapia Sandwich

$9.00

The Biggg Chris

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.00

Wings/Nuggets/Fries

Crack Rock Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

12PC Wings (Honey or LP)

$12.00

House Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries w/ Aioli Sauce

$5.00

Extras

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Can of Soda

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Local bar + kitchen with great food, strong drinks, and music with a come-as-you-are vibe in Old Fourth Ward, downtown Atlanta.

Location

339 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

