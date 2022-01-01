Restaurant header imageView gallery

OVO SPORTS BAR

review star

No reviews yet

3897 N HAVERHILL ROAD SUITE 128

WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33417

Order Again

Popular Items

Pink Lemonade
Sex On The Beach
Fried Shrimp W/FRIES

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$8.99+

Traditional Wings, Naked ONLY served plain or tossed in any of your favorite sauce (FRIES NOT INCLUDED)

Chicken Tenders W/FRIES

$9.99

5 of our hand-breaded marinated chicken tenders served with any one of our signature sauces.

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Basket of Fries with our “Signature Seasoning”

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

6 of our deep-fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara ranch.

NACHO BOWL

$8.99Out of stock

Conch fritters & fries

$9.99

Beef Tacos

$8.99

Shrimp tacos

$8.99

Chicken tacos

$8.99

OVO DISHES

$9.99 Pasta Special

$9.99Out of stock

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

Baked mac n cheese loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and shrimp, topped with 4 deep fried jumbo shrimp and our house-made garlic seafood sauce

Cajun Honey Butter Salmon

$22.99

Crispy grilled salmon topped with our Cajun honey butter glaze. Served with your choice of side and garlic bread.

OVO Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccini or Penne pasta tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce Served with garlic toast

OVO Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

served garlic bread13

Fried Shrimp W/FRIES

$9.99

OVO salmon Alfredo

$22.99

Penne or fettuccini pasta Topped with grilled Salmon, served with garlic bread.

Salmon Fingers with FRIES

$16.99

Hand breaded and deep fried salmon strips served with a side of Cajun tarter sauce.

BURGERS & MORE

Sliders N Fries

$12.99

4 100% Angus Beef sliders topped with American cheese(optional) on grilled kings Hawaiian buns, served with a side of OVO fries.

ALL American Cheese Burger

$12.99

1/4 LBS. 100% Angus Beef burger topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions on a grilled brioche bun

Philly cheesesteak w/fries

$13.99

OVO SALADS

0V0 Shrimp Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Sauteed or Deep Fried Shrimp served a top our fresh house salad served with your choice of homemade dressings.

OVO Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled marinated or Deep fried hand breaded chicken breast served atop our fresh house salad with your choice of home made dressing.** Toss in -OVO- sauce sauce to spice it up*

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, tomato ,red onion, green peppers, and shredded cheddar with your choice of home made dressing.

OVO SIDES

GREEN BEANS

$2.99Out of stock

OVO FRIES

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

corn

$2.99

Seafood Rice

$3.99

sweet potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Water Cup

Shirley temple

$5.00

EXTRAS

Extra Sauces

$1.00+

Extra Garlic bread $3

$1.99

OVO SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Vodka, Triple sec, red cranberry juice, lime & orange spiral

GreyHound

$9.00

Vodka, white grapefruit, lemon wedge

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Red Canberry Juice, Orange Juice & Lime Wedge

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tequila, Grenadine & Orange Juice

Pina Colada (Non Frozen)

$9.00

Light Rum, Pineapples, half & half cream, coconut cream & pineapple flag.

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka, tomato juice, salt, pepper, Wheelorcestershire, lemon w

Long Island (iced tea)

$9.00

Vodka, light rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup, cola, lemon edge

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

light rum, blue curacoo, pineapple juice, lime juice & orange boat

Mai Tai

$9.00Out of stock

light rum, Grand Marnier, amaretto, pineapple juice, lime juice, pineapple wedge

Woo Woo

$9.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, red cranberry juice, lime wedge

Rock Star

$9.00

Vodka & house vanilla infused vodka, passion fruit puree, shaken & garnished with half a passion fruit

TOP SHELF UPCHARGE

$5.00

OVO DESERTS

RED VELVET CAKE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.99

BEERS

Corona

$2.99

HEINEKEN

$2.99

COORS LIGHT

$2.99

Wine

Moscoto

$7.00

Chardonay

$9.00

Dirty Mind Cocktails

Henny-Thing Can Happen

$18.00

Pretty Please!

$18.00

Sexual Healing

$16.00

Miss Mamas

$18.00

Open Wide

$18.00

Leg Speader

$15.00

Liquid Viagra

$15.00

Tight Snatch

$15.00

$9.99 LUNCH

SEAFOOD MAC & CHEESE

$9.99Out of stock

SHRIMP & GRITS

$9.99Out of stock

6 WINGS & FRIES

$9.99

6 NAKED WINGS WITH FRENCH FRIES

OVO Chicken Alfredo

$9.99Out of stock

Happy hour 2

Sex on the beach

$5.00

BLUE LONG ISLAND

$5.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$5.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$5.00

PINA COLADA

$5.00

HOOKAHS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy! www.ovopalmbeach.com

Location

3897 N HAVERHILL ROAD SUITE 128, WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33417

Directions

