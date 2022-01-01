Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

Oz Korean BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50

Sacramento, CA 95827

Family Meal (Cooked)
Bul-Go-Gi Box
Oz Galbi Box

Take Out Family Meal

DIY Family Meal (Uncooked)

DIY Family Meal (Uncooked)

$46.99

Comes with choice of 1 appetizer, 2 pounds of meat (uncooked), side dishes, and rice.

Family Meal (Cooked)

Family Meal (Cooked)

$49.99

Comes with choice of 1 appetizer, 2 pounds of meat (cooked), side dishes, and rice.

Take Out Appetizers

Potstickers

Potstickers

Crispy chicken potstickers

French Fries

French Fries

French cut French Fries

Cajun Garlic Fries

Cajun Garlic Fries

French fries tossed in a garlic Cajun sauce

Plain Wings

Plain Wings

Plain fried chicken

Sweet Chili Wings

Sweet Chili Wings

Crispy bone-in wings tossed in sweet chili sauce

Sesame Ball

Toasted Onion Green Beans

$6.50

Take Out Lunch Box

Rancho Galbi Box

Rancho Galbi Box

$16.50

Beef bone-in short rib with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Oz Galbi Box

Oz Galbi Box

$16.50

Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Teriyaki Galbi Box

Teriyaki Galbi Box

$16.50

Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional marinade and topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Sesame Beef Box

Sesame Beef Box

$16.50

Diamond cut beef with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Bul-Go-Gi Box

Bul-Go-Gi Box

$14.00

Shredded beef ribeye, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi Box

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi Box

$14.00

Spicy shredded beef ribeye, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Hawaiian Galbi Box

Hawaiian Galbi Box

$14.00

Beef boneless short ribs with a sweet Hawaiian marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Sweet Pork Box

Sweet Pork Box

$14.00

Pork loin filets with a traditional sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Garlic SamGyupSal Box

Garlic SamGyupSal Box

$14.00

Sliced pork belly with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Chili Pork Box

Chili Pork Box

$14.00

Spicy pork loin filet, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

BBQ Chicken Box

BBQ Chicken Box

$14.00

Chopped chicken with a traditional bbq marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Spicy Chicken Box

Spicy Chicken Box

$14.00

Chopped chicken with a spicy marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Teriyaki Chicken Box

Teriyaki Chicken Box

$14.00

Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Garlic Chicken Box

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp Box

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp Box

$14.00

Calamari Steak Box

$14.00
Stir-Fried Vegetables Box

Stir-Fried Vegetables Box

$12.00

Stir-fried vegetables, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Stir-Fried Veggie Shrimp Box

Stir-Fried Veggie Shrimp Box

$14.00

Stir fried vegetables and shrimp, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.

Take Out Dinner BBQ

Rancho Galbi Dinner

Rancho Galbi Dinner

$26.50

Beef bone-in short rib with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes

Oz Galbi Dinner

Oz Galbi Dinner

$26.50

Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Teriyaki Beef Dinner

Teriyaki Beef Dinner

$26.50

Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional marinade and topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Sesame Beef Dinner

Sesame Beef Dinner

$26.50

Diamond cut beef with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Hawaiian Galbi Dinner

Hawaiian Galbi Dinner

$23.99

Beef boneless short ribs with a sweet Hawaiian marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Bul-Go-Gi Dinner

Bul-Go-Gi Dinner

$23.99

Shredded beef ribeye, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi Dinner

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi Dinner

$23.99

Spicy shredded beef ribeye, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$23.99

Chopped chicken with a traditional bbq marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Spicy Chicken Dinner

Spicy Chicken Dinner

$23.99

Chopped chicken with a spicy marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$23.99

Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Garlic Chicken Dinner

$23.99
Sweet Pork Dinner

Sweet Pork Dinner

$23.99

Pork loin filets with a traditional sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Chili Pork Dinner

Chili Pork Dinner

$23.99

Spicy pork loin filet, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Garlic SamGyupSal Dinner

Garlic SamGyupSal Dinner

$23.99

Sliced pork belly with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.

Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

Spicy Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

Calamari Steak Dinner

$23.99

Take Out Meat Per Pound (Cooked, Pre-cooked Weight)

Cooked or Uncooked meat per pound.
Rancho Galbi lb (Cooked)

Rancho Galbi lb (Cooked)

$24.50

Bone-in short rib marinated in transitional Korean sauce.

Oz Galbi lb (Cooked)

Oz Galbi lb (Cooked)

$24.50

Boneless short rib marinated in traditional Korean sauce.

Teriyaki Beef lb (Cooked)

Teriyaki Beef lb (Cooked)

$24.50

Boneless marinated short rib topped with teriyaki sauce.

Sesame Beef lb (Cooked)

Sesame Beef lb (Cooked)

$24.50

Boneless short rib marinated in sesame sauce.

Bul-Go-Gi lb (Cooked)

Bul-Go-Gi lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in Bul-Go-Gi sauce.

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi lb (Cooked)

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in spicy Bul-Go-Gi sauce.

Hawaiian Galbi lb (Cooked)

Hawaiian Galbi lb (Cooked)

$21.99
Chili Pork lb (Cooked)

Chili Pork lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Spicy. Finely sliced pork marinated in chili sauce.

Sweet Pork lb (Cooked)

Sweet Pork lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Pork strips marinated in sweet Korean sauce.

Garlic SamGyupSal lb (Cooked)

Garlic SamGyupSal lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Pork belly marinated in garlic sauce.

BBQ Chicken lb (Cooked)

BBQ Chicken lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce.

Spicy Chicken lb (Cooked)

Spicy Chicken lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Spicy. Chicken marinated in chili sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken lb (Cooked)

Teriyaki Chicken lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.

Garlic Chicken lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Garlic Shrimp lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Spicy Shrimp lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Calamari Steak lb (Cooked)

$21.99

Take Out Meat Per Pound (Uncooked)

Cooked or Uncooked meat per pound.
Rancho Galbi lb (Uncooked)

Rancho Galbi lb (Uncooked)

$21.99

Bone-in short rib marinated in transitional Korean sauce.

Oz Galbi lb (Uncooked)

Oz Galbi lb (Uncooked)

$21.99

Boneless short rib marinated in traditional Korean sauce.

Teriyaki Beef lb (Uncooked)

Teriyaki Beef lb (Uncooked)

$21.99

Boneless marinated short rib topped with teriyaki sauce.

Sesame Beef lb (Uncooked)

Sesame Beef lb (Uncooked)

$21.99

Boneless short rib marinated in sesame sauce.

Bul-Go-Gi lb (Uncooked)

Bul-Go-Gi lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in Bul-Go-Gi sauce.

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi lb (Uncooked)

Spicy Bul-Go-Gi lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in spicy Bul-Go-Gi sauce.

Hawaiian Galbi lb (Uncooked)

Hawaiian Galbi lb (Uncooked)

$20.99Out of stock
Chili Pork lb (Uncooked)

Chili Pork lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Spicy. Finely sliced pork marinated in chili sauce.

Sweet Pork lb (Uncooked)

Sweet Pork lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Pork strips marinated in sweet Korean sauce.

Garlic SamGyupSal lb (Uncooked)

Garlic SamGyupSal lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Pork belly marinated in garlic sauce.

BBQ Chicken lb (Uncooked)

BBQ Chicken lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce.

Spicy Chicken lb (Uncooked)

Spicy Chicken lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Spicy. Chicken marinated in chili sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)

Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.

Garlic Chicken lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Garlic Shrimp lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Spicy Shrimp lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Calamari Steak lb (Uncooked)

$20.99

Take Out Traditions

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

Tofu Soup

Tofu Soup

Take Out Sides

Kimchi

Kimchi

Jabchae

Jabchae

Broccoli

Broccoli

Steamed broccoli topped with our house white sauce.

Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

Bean Sprout

Bean Sprout

Cabbage & Jalapeno

Cabbage & Jalapeno

Wasabi Salad

Wasabi Salad

Cabbage salad topped with house made wasabi dressing.

Rice

Rice

Steamed white rice.

Side Dish Set

Side Dish Set

$8.00

Take Out Desserts

Tempura Cheesecake

Tempura Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake Macaron

$4.50

Cookies 'n Cream Macaron

$4.50

Coffee Hazelnut Macaron

$4.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Macaron

$4.50

Take Out Sauce/Condiment

Gochujang

Gochujang

Jalapeno Soy Sauce

Jalapeno Soy Sauce

Miso Paste

Miso Paste

Oz White Sauce

Oz White Sauce

Sesame Oil and Salt

Sesame Oil and Salt

Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Wasabi Dressing

Wasabi Dressing

Take Out Beverages

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

Juice

Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are open 365 Days a year!

Location

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento, CA 95827

Oz Korean BBQ image
Oz Korean BBQ image
Oz Korean BBQ image
Oz Korean BBQ image

