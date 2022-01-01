- Home
Oz Korean BBQ
No reviews yet
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50
Sacramento, CA 95827
Popular Items
Take Out Family Meal
Take Out Appetizers
Take Out Lunch Box
Rancho Galbi Box
Beef bone-in short rib with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Oz Galbi Box
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Teriyaki Galbi Box
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional marinade and topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Sesame Beef Box
Diamond cut beef with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Bul-Go-Gi Box
Shredded beef ribeye, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Spicy Bul-Go-Gi Box
Spicy shredded beef ribeye, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Hawaiian Galbi Box
Beef boneless short ribs with a sweet Hawaiian marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Sweet Pork Box
Pork loin filets with a traditional sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Garlic SamGyupSal Box
Sliced pork belly with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Chili Pork Box
Spicy pork loin filet, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
BBQ Chicken Box
Chopped chicken with a traditional bbq marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Spicy Chicken Box
Chopped chicken with a spicy marinade, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Teriyaki Chicken Box
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Garlic Chicken Box
Garlic Shrimp Box
Spicy Shrimp Box
Calamari Steak Box
Stir-Fried Vegetables Box
Stir-fried vegetables, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Stir-Fried Veggie Shrimp Box
Stir fried vegetables and shrimp, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
Take Out Dinner BBQ
Rancho Galbi Dinner
Beef bone-in short rib with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes
Oz Galbi Dinner
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional Korean marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Teriyaki Beef Dinner
Beef boneless short ribs with a traditional marinade and topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Sesame Beef Dinner
Diamond cut beef with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Hawaiian Galbi Dinner
Beef boneless short ribs with a sweet Hawaiian marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Bul-Go-Gi Dinner
Shredded beef ribeye, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Spicy Bul-Go-Gi Dinner
Spicy shredded beef ribeye, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Chopped chicken with a traditional bbq marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Spicy Chicken Dinner
Chopped chicken with a spicy marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Garlic Chicken Dinner
Sweet Pork Dinner
Pork loin filets with a traditional sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Chili Pork Dinner
Spicy pork loin filet, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Garlic SamGyupSal Dinner
Sliced pork belly with a sesame garlic marinade, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Garlic Shrimp Dinner
Spicy Shrimp Dinner
Calamari Steak Dinner
Take Out Meat Per Pound (Cooked, Pre-cooked Weight)
Rancho Galbi lb (Cooked)
Bone-in short rib marinated in transitional Korean sauce.
Oz Galbi lb (Cooked)
Boneless short rib marinated in traditional Korean sauce.
Teriyaki Beef lb (Cooked)
Boneless marinated short rib topped with teriyaki sauce.
Sesame Beef lb (Cooked)
Boneless short rib marinated in sesame sauce.
Bul-Go-Gi lb (Cooked)
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in Bul-Go-Gi sauce.
Spicy Bul-Go-Gi lb (Cooked)
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in spicy Bul-Go-Gi sauce.
Hawaiian Galbi lb (Cooked)
Chili Pork lb (Cooked)
Spicy. Finely sliced pork marinated in chili sauce.
Sweet Pork lb (Cooked)
Pork strips marinated in sweet Korean sauce.
Garlic SamGyupSal lb (Cooked)
Pork belly marinated in garlic sauce.
BBQ Chicken lb (Cooked)
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce.
Spicy Chicken lb (Cooked)
Spicy. Chicken marinated in chili sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken lb (Cooked)
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
Garlic Chicken lb (Cooked)
Garlic Shrimp lb (Cooked)
Spicy Shrimp lb (Cooked)
Calamari Steak lb (Cooked)
Take Out Meat Per Pound (Uncooked)
Rancho Galbi lb (Uncooked)
Bone-in short rib marinated in transitional Korean sauce.
Oz Galbi lb (Uncooked)
Boneless short rib marinated in traditional Korean sauce.
Teriyaki Beef lb (Uncooked)
Boneless marinated short rib topped with teriyaki sauce.
Sesame Beef lb (Uncooked)
Boneless short rib marinated in sesame sauce.
Bul-Go-Gi lb (Uncooked)
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in Bul-Go-Gi sauce.
Spicy Bul-Go-Gi lb (Uncooked)
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in spicy Bul-Go-Gi sauce.
Hawaiian Galbi lb (Uncooked)
Chili Pork lb (Uncooked)
Spicy. Finely sliced pork marinated in chili sauce.
Sweet Pork lb (Uncooked)
Pork strips marinated in sweet Korean sauce.
Garlic SamGyupSal lb (Uncooked)
Pork belly marinated in garlic sauce.
BBQ Chicken lb (Uncooked)
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce.
Spicy Chicken lb (Uncooked)
Spicy. Chicken marinated in chili sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
Garlic Chicken lb (Uncooked)
Garlic Shrimp lb (Uncooked)
Spicy Shrimp lb (Uncooked)
Calamari Steak lb (Uncooked)
Take Out Sides
Take Out Desserts
Take Out Sauce/Condiment
Take Out Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are open 365 Days a year!
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento, CA 95827