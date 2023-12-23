Pa' Paraguana
2381 North Orange Blossom Trail
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Comida
Empanadas Fritas
- Queso$4.35
Cheese
- Asado$4.35
Roast of beef that is simmered for a long time in dark caramel
- Atun$4.35
Tuna
- Catira$4.35
Shredded chicken and yellow cheese.
- Camarones$4.35
Stuffed with stewed shrimp.
- Callos$4.35
Stewed tripe dish, cooked slowly for hours over low heat.
- Cazon$4.35
Stuffed with shredded fish.
- Cangrejo$4.35
Stuffed with real tasty crab.
- Chicharron$4.35
Stuffed with pork belly.
- Chipi$4.35
Stuffed with baby clam.
- Chivo$4.35
Stuffed with stewed goat.
- Chuleta$4.35
Stuffed with smoked pork chops.
- Choriqueso$4.35
Stuffed with chorizo and white cheese.
- Domino$4.35
Stuffed with stewed black beans and white cheese.
- Garbanzo$4.35
Stuffed with stewed chickpea.
- Guacuco$4.35
Stuffed with medium size clam. not spicy.
- Higado Encebollado$4.35
Stuffed with beef liver and sautéed onions.
- Higado Pollo$4.35
Stuffed with chicken liver.
- Huevas$4.35
Stuffed with roe.
- Jamon/Queso$4.35
Stuffed with ham and cheese.
- Lomo Cerdo$4.35
Stuffed with pork loin and accompanied with mushrooms.
- Mariscos$4.35
Stuffed with seafood mix. (clam, baby clam, octopus and squid)
- Mechada$4.35
Stuffed with shredded beef.
- Molida$4.35
Stuffed with ground beef.
- Molida con Papa$4.35
Stuffed with ground beef and potato.
- MoliQueso$4.35
Stuffed with ground beef and white cheese.
- Morcilla$4.35
Stuffed with blood sausage.
- Mollejita Pollo$4.35
Stuffed with chicken gizzard
- Navideña$4.35
Stuffed with stewed beef, chicken and pork, accompanied with black raisins and chickpeas. Its a Christmas Empanada.
- Ovejo$4.35
Stuffed with stewed lamb.
- Papa/Q$4.35
Stuffed with mashed potato and white cheese.
- Pavo$4.35
Stuffed with ground turkey and rice.
- Pabellon$4.35
Stuffed with shredded beef, ripe plantain, black beans and white cheese.
- Pelua$4.35
Stuffed with shredded beef and yellow cheese.
- Perico$4.35
Stuffed with scramble egg. accompanied with green and red bell pepper, onion and onion branch.
- Pepitonas$4.35
Stuffed with clam. not spicy.
- Platano/Q$4.35
Ripe plantain with white cheese.
- Platazon$4.35
Stuffed with fish and sweet ripe plantain.
- Pernil$4.35
Pork with Cheese.
- Pepperoni$4.35
Filled with pepperoni and white cheese.
- Pizza$4.35
Stuffed with ham, cheese and tomato sauce.
- Pollo$4.35
Stuffed with shredded chicken.
- Salchicha$4.35
Stuffed with stewed frankfurt sausage.
- Salchiqueso$4.35
Stuffed with stewed frankfurt sausage and white cheese.
- Toci$4.35
Filled with bacon and white cheese.
- Tocineta$4.35
Stuffed with bacon, corn kernel and cheese.
- Tres Quesos$4.35
Stuffed with three types of cheese: white cheese, goat cheese and sheep cheese.
- Vegetariana$4.35
Stuffed with sauteed vegetables.
- Arequipe con Queso$4.35
Stuffed with caramel spread and white cheese. Powdered sugar on top.
- Guayaba con Queso Crema$4.35
Stuffed and guava and cream cheese. Powdered sugar on top.
- Lechosa.$4.35
Stuffed with sweet papaya. Powdered sugar on top.
- Nutella con Queso$4.35
Stuffed with Nutella and white cheese. Powdered sugar on top.
- Manzana$4.35
Stuffed with apple cinnamon. Powdered sugar on top.
Aperitivos
- Set de 5 Mini-Empanadas$6.97
Mix of 5 mini empanadas flavors between fish, ground meat, shredded meat, chicken and cheese.
- Set de 5 Tequeños Regular$5.97
Melted cheese wrapped in fried dough.
- Mandoca Individual$2.85
Dough based on ripe sweet plantain. Shredded white cheese on top.
- Set de 3 Mandocas$4.65
Dough based on ripe sweet plantain. Shredded white cheese on top.