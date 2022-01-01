Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nathan's Famous Inc. Celebration

595 Reviews

$

5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY

SUITE 135

KISSIMMEE, FL 34746

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog.

2 Hot Dogs

2 Hot Dogs

$7.99

2 world famous Nathan's hot dogs.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.49

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with cheese.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$5.49

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with chili.

Sauerkraut Dog

Sauerkraut Dog

$5.49

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with sauerkraut.

Bacon Cheese Dog

Bacon Cheese Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with bacon and cheese.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

World famous Nathan's hot dog topped with chili and cheese.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$5.99

Comes with pickles, tomato, onion, relish, mustard, and sport pepper

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$5.99
Corn Dog on a Stick

Corn Dog on a Stick

$3.89Out of stock

Corn dog on a stick.

NY Cheesesteak Topped Hot Dog

NY Cheesesteak Topped Hot Dog

$6.99

5¢ Hot Dog

$0.05Out of stock

New York's Finest Burgers & Cheesesteak

New York Cheesesteak

New York Cheesesteak

$10.99

Fresh Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, Steak Sauce and American Cheese on a Artisan Roll

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger

BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger

$9.99

Made with FRESH Angus Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese on a Potato Roll. All burgers served as doubles.

Nathan's Signature Burger

Nathan's Signature Burger

$9.99

Made with FRESH Angus Beef, topped with a Nathan's Famous Hot Dog and Cheese on a Potato Roll. All burgers served as doubles.

Manhattan Burger

Manhattan Burger

$9.99

Made with FRESH Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Ketchup, Cheese and served on a Potato Roll. All burgers served as doubles.

Hell's Kitchen Burger

Hell's Kitchen Burger

$9.99

Made with FRESH Angus Beef, Jalapeño Ranch, Jalapeño Peppers, Jalapeño Bacon, Cheese and served on a Potato Roll. All burgers served as doubles.

New York Attitude Burger

New York Attitude Burger

$9.99

Made with FRESH Angus Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Bistro Sauce, Caramelized Onions, and Cheese on an Everything Seeded Bun. All burgers served as doubles.

Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Crinkle Cut Fries

Original Crinkle-Cut French Fries

Original Crinkle-Cut French Fries

$3.99+

Original crinkle-cut fries.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.49+

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese and chili.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Original crinkle-cut fries topped with bacon and cheese.

Bacon Ranch Fries

Bacon Ranch Fries

$4.99+

Original crinkle-cut fries topped with bacon and ranch.

Bacon Jalapeño Ranch Fries

Bacon Jalapeño Ranch Fries

$4.99+
NY Cheesesteak Topped Fries

NY Cheesesteak Topped Fries

$9.99

Famous Favorites

Hot Dog Nuggets - 6 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 6 Pcs

$4.49
Hot Dog Nuggets - 9 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 9 Pcs

$5.99
Hot Dog Nuggets - 15 Pcs

Hot Dog Nuggets - 15 Pcs

$8.99
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Comes with lettuce, tomato, peppers, shredded cheese, and bacon.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot dog, kids fries and drink

Kids Hot Dog Nuggets (5)

Kids Hot Dog Nuggets (5)

$7.99

Five pieces of hot dog nuggets, kids fries and drink

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.99

Two pieces of chicken tenders, kids fries and drink

Hand Dipped Chicken

Southern Chicken Sandwich

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Two hand battered chicken breasts, pickles and mayo

Hell's Kitchen Chicken

Hell's Kitchen Chicken

$9.49

two chicken patties, jalapeno peppers, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeno bacon.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Hand battered chicken breasts, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Tribeca Chicken

Tribeca Chicken

$9.49

Hand battered chicken breasts, bacon, onion ring, ranch, bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.49

Two chicken breasts, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$13.99

Half Chicken with Fries

Crispy Tenders - 4 Pcs

Crispy Tenders - 4 Pcs

$6.99
Crispy Tenders - 8 Pcs

Crispy Tenders - 8 Pcs

$11.99
Chicken Wings - 5 Pcs

Chicken Wings - 5 Pcs

$8.99
Chicken Wings - 10Pcs

Chicken Wings - 10Pcs

$14.99

Chicken & Waffles (3)

$9.99

Treachers

Original Fish & Chips

Original Fish & Chips

$12.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Includes mayo and lettuce.

Hush Puppies - 6 Pcs

$4.99

Hush Puppies - 13 Pcs

$7.99

Extra Fish w/ Any Entrée

$3.99

Beverages

Coca-Cola Products - Regular

Coca-Cola Products - Regular

$2.99

Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola Products- Large

Coca-Cola Products- Large

$3.49

Large Coca-Cola beverage.

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Regular

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Regular

$2.99
Old Fashioned Lemonade - Large

Old Fashioned Lemonade - Large

$3.49
Old Fashioned Orangeade - Regular

Old Fashioned Orangeade - Regular

$2.99
Old Fashioned Orangeade - Large

Old Fashioned Orangeade - Large

$3.49
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.49
Lipton Green Tea

Lipton Green Tea

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Sides

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Side Chili

$0.50

Side Coleslaw

$1.00

Side Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sauerkraut

$0.50

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Side Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

$0.50

REFILL DRINK

$1.00

Side Bacon Bits

$0.49

Side Maple Syrup

$0.49

Dessert

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$1.49Out of stock

Brownie

$2.99Out of stock

Brookie

$2.99Out of stock
check markTourists
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in to the Restaurant and have the best experience eating our delicious food. Our friendly staff is ready for you!

Website

Location

5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY, SUITE 135, KISSIMMEE, FL 34746

Directions

Nathan's Famous Inc. image
Nathan's Famous Inc. image

