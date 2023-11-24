Charley's Steakhouse: Celebration 2901 Parkway Boulevard
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Charley’s Steak House focuses on providing guests with the highest quality steaks and seafood available. With a variety of steaks featuring naturally organic, Bison, and Wagyu selections, Charley’s guarantees the most unique dining experience in Central Florida.
Location
2901 Parkway Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34747
