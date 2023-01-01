Wetzel's Pretzels S-472 Visa

Main picView gallery

700 South Victory Way

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Pretzels

Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt

Original Pretzel with Butter & Salt

$7.25

The OG Handheld Happiness. A Wetzel's Pretzel brushed with butter and sprinkled with salt.

Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel

Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel

$8.25

A whole pretzel baked fresh and tossed with cinnamon sugar. Sweet!

Almond Crunch Pretzel

Almond Crunch Pretzel

$5.79

Make it nutty! A fresh baked Wetzel's Pretzel topped with our sweet and salty almond crunch.

Cheese Meltdown

Cheese Meltdown

$9.25

Our freshly baked pretzel topped with a blend of three cheeses.

Pepperoni Twist

Pepperoni Twist

$9.25

Pizza meets pretzel when we top our classic pretzel with pepperoni and our three-cheese blend before baking.

Jalaroni

Jalaroni

$5.89

Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend, jalapenos and pepperoni. A spicy treat.

Jalapeño Cheese Melt

Jalapeño Cheese Melt

$5.89

Freshly baked pretzel covered with a three cheese blend and delicious, spicy jalapenos.

Wetzel Bitz

Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt

Wetzel's Bitz with Butter and Salt

$9.25

Fresh Wetzel's Bitz brushed with butter (no salt)

Sinful Cinnamon Bitz

Sinful Cinnamon Bitz

$10.25

Bite-sized pretzels tossed in cinnamon sugar for the perfect sweet treat. Don't forget the Caramel Dip.

Almond Crunch Bitz

Almond Crunch Bitz

$7.49

Fresh from the oven Wetzel Bitz tossed with sweet and salty almond crunch.

Pizza Bitz

Pizza Bitz

$10.25

A slice of pepperoni and a sprinkle of three-cheese blend top each of our Pizza Bitz. Add PIzza Sauce dip for the full pizza vibes.

Choco Churro Bitz

$8.99

Wetzel Dogs

Original Wetzel's Dog

Original Wetzel's Dog

$8.25

Our classic fresh-baked Wetzel Dog. A lunch of handheld happiness.

Wetzel's Cheese Dog

Wetzel's Cheese Dog

$6.69

Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese.

Jalapeño Cheese Dog

Jalapeño Cheese Dog

$7.00

Fresh-baked Wetzel's Dog gone cheesy, with a golden brown crust of melted cheese and spicy jalapenos.

Dog Bites

Dog Bites

$10.25

A whole pile of mini Wetzel dogs, made with mini 100% all-beef hot dogs.

Cheesy Dog Bites

Cheesy Dog Bites

$11.25

When you're feeling cheesy and snacky. Dog Bites baked with our three-cheese blend for a crispy, cheesy crust.

Dips

Cheddar Cheese Dip

Cheddar Cheese Dip

$2.50
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip

Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip

$2.50
Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$2.50
Caramel Sauce

Caramel Sauce

$2.50
Sweet Glaze

Sweet Glaze

$2.50
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$2.50

Chocolate Dip

Dulce De Leche Dip

Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$7.25

Ice Cold Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$7.25

Ice cold strawberry lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$8.25

24 ounces of sweet-tart frozen lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$8.25

24 ounces of frozen lemonade with a splash of strawberry

Fresh Mango Boba

Fresh Mango Boba

$9.75

24 ounces of Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree

Frozen Mango Boba

Frozen Mango Boba

$9.75

24 ounces of frozen Wetzel's Fresh Lemonade with mango boba and topped with mango puree

Cherry Boba Lemonade

$9.75

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$5.75

Refreshing Ice Cold Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$5.75

Refreshing Ice Cold Diet Pepsi

Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99+

Refreshing Ice Cold Raspberry Iced Tea

Starry

Starry

$5.75

Refreshing Ice Cold Sierra Mist

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.99+

Refreshing Ice Cold Dr. Pepper

Mt.Dew

Mt.Dew

$2.99+

Refreshing Ice Cold Mountain Dew

Root Beer

$2.99+

Bottle Powerade

$5.00

Granita

Blue Raspberry Granita

Blue Raspberry Granita

$5.39

24 ounce frozen beverage with blueberry and raspberry flavoring

Kiwi Strawberry Granita

Kiwi Strawberry Granita

$5.39

24 ounce frozen beverage with kiwi and strawberry flavoring

Frozen Horchata

Frozen Horchata

$5.39

Frozen Horchata

Misc

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$4.25

Ice cold refreshing bottled water

Cheer Pin

$5.00

Glow Mug

$12.00

Utensils/Napkins/Condiments

Add Condiments

Add Napkins

Add Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
700 South Victory Way, Kissimmee, FL 34747

