Homecomin' - Orlando

Starters

Bee Haven Bay Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00

Bunch of Puppies

$14.00

Church Lady Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$16.00

Ham and Jam

$18.00

Jasper Board

$28.00

Key West Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Spicy Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Thigh High Chicken Biscuits

$19.00

1/2 Order Deviled Eggs

$8.50

1/2 Order Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

1/2 Order Hushpuppies

$8.00

Salads & Such

Fried Chicken Salad

$20.00

Harvest Salad

$21.00

Chopped BLT Salad

$18.00

Addie Mae's Chicken & Dumpling Soup

$14.00

Brunswick Stew

$14.00

Buns & Such

Adult Chicken Tenders

$24.00

Adult Grilled Tenders

$24.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Catfish Sandwich

$19.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$19.00

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

The Art Burger

$20.00

The Country Club

$20.00

Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Main Plates

Art's Famous Fried Chicken

$34.00

Chargrilled Chicken

$28.00

Chopped Pork Barbecue

$28.00

Country Fried Steak

$30.00

Fried Catfish Entree

$26.00

Fried Chicken & Doughnuts

$32.00

Kitchen Plate

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

St Augustine Mahi-Mahi

$34.00

Capitol Meatloaf

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Paillard

$28.00

BBQ Glazed Pork Chop

$37.00

Sides

B&B Pickles

$1.00

Basket Chips

$5.00

Basket Fries

$7.00

Bradleys Grits

$8.00

Braised Kale & Collards

$7.00

Buttermilk Crackers

$5.00

Catfish Filet

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese Drop Biscuits

$8.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Southern Green Beans

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tender

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Tender

$3.00

Momma's Mac and Cheese

$9.00

One Biscuit

$1.25

Piece Airline

$10.00

Piece Leg

$8.00

Piece Thigh

$8.00

Pimento Cheese + Crackers

$7.00

Roasted Veggie & Potatoes

$8.00

Sauces

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Southern Slaw

$7.00

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Two Doughnuts

$1.25

Side Crackers

Side Bread

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Chef's Treat

$3.50

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$13.00

Everglazed Doughnuts

$10.00

Hot Fudge Bourbon Brownie

$14.00

Hummingbird Cake

$14.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Kids Dessert

$7.00

Shine Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Signature Sampler

$24.00

Sorbet

$2.00

Whole Cake

$72.00

Whole Pie

$80.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$12.00

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Tender

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Side Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Beer

Angry Orchard Apple

$9.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$10.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Oyster City Mangrove

$9.00

First Magnitude Wakulla

$8.50

Florida Ave IPA

$9.00

Florida Ave Luminescence

$9.00

Hidden Springs ZFG

$10.00

High Noon

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.50

Miller Lite

$7.00

Motorworks Pulp Friction

$9.00

Orage Blossom City Beautiful

$9.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.50

Sailfish Brewing Tag & Release

$9.00Out of stock

Shipyard Blood Orange Wheat

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Odouls

$6.00

Rotating Can

$9.00

Craft Cocktails

Apple Pie a la Mode

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

Cranberry Gin Fizz

$14.00

Cucumber Cooler

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Florida Crush

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Moonshine Mash

$14.00

Muleshine

$14.00

Old Fashioned Elder

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Princess Mimosa

$13.00

Royal Sangria

$13.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

The Local

$14.00

Top Shelf LIT

$14.00

Tropical Itch

$18.00

White Peach Sangria

$15.00

Woodford Blues

$15.00

Zombie

$15.00

Dessert Drinks

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Kentucky Coffee

$15.00

Peanut Brittle

$14.00

Apple Pie a la Mode

$14.00

Jet Sprays

Jet Blue Hooch

$15.00

Jet Moonshine Margarita

$15.00

Jet Rumshine Punch

$15.00

Jet Strawberry Lemonade

$15.00

Jet Sweet Tea Shine

$15.00

Jet Shine Flight

$34.00

Liquor

Banyan Reserve Vodka

$11.00+

Dixie BP Vodka

$12.00+

EG Vodka

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Stoli Cucumber

$11.00+

Three Olives Blueberry

$11.00+Out of stock

Three Olives Citrus

$11.00+

Three Olives Vanilla

$11.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Well Vodka

$9.00+

Smirnoff Caramel

$11.00+

1792 Straight

$13.00+

Angels Envy

$18.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00+

Bakers

$15.00+

Barrel Proof Flight

$45.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00+

Belle Meade Mash

$16.00+

Belle Meade Reserve

$24.00+

Bib & Tucker

$11.00+

Bootlegger Flight

$35.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00+

Bulleit Rye

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$11.00+

Dickel 13yr

$14.00+

Dickel 15yr

$16.00+

Early Times

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$14.00+

Fireball

$9.00+

Garrison Bros

$20.00+

Gentlemen Jack

$16.00+

Heaven's Door Double Barrel

$16.00+

Heavens Door Bourbon

$16.00+

Horse Soldier

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$11.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Jefferson Ocean

$22.00+Out of stock

Jim Beam Black

$12.00+

Kentucky Owl "The Wiseman"

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$15.00+

Makers 46

$15.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Mastersons 10yr

$16.00+

Michters

$14.00+

Michters 10yr Single Barrel

$38.00+

Michters Barrel Strong

$32.00+

Michters 10yr Rye

$42.00+

Old Camp

$9.00+

Old Forester 1870

$16.00+

Old Forester 1920

$16.00+

Old Forester Rye

$13.00+

Ole Smokey Mango

$10.00+

Rare Rye Flight

$55.00

Redemption Rye

$13.00+

Southern Flight

$30.00

Stolen X Rye

$13.00+

Whistle Pig 10yr

$24.00+

Whistle Pig 12yr

$32.00+

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$22.00+

Wild Buck

$14.00+

Woodford Britton

$16.00+

Woodford Reserve

$15.00+

Woodford Rye

$16.00+

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$13.00+

American Born

$9.00+

American Born Dixie

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace White Dog

$10.00+

Midnight Moon Cherry

$12.00+

Midnight Moon Original

$11.00+

Midnight Moon Raspberry

$12.00+

Ole Smoky Apple Pie

$10.00+

Ole Smoky Blackberry

$10.00+

Ole Smoky Blue Flame

$10.00+

Ole Smokey Strawberry

$10.00+

Ole Smokey Peach

$10.00+

Shine On Georgia Moon

$10.00+

Stillhouse Moonshine

$10.00+

Sugar Works Blueberry

$13.00+

Sugar Works Pear

$13.00+

Sugar Works New Smyrna

$11.00+

Tim Smith's Climax

$10.00+

Wicked Dolphin Strawberry Rumshine

$10.00+

Infused Lemon

$10.00+

Infused Pineapple

$10.00+

Infused Watermelon

$10.00+

Infused Flight

$22.00

Red-Eye Flight

$24.00

Build Your Own Flight

$22.00

Hendricks Gin

$13.00+

Tanqueray Gin

$11.00+

Well Gin

$9.00+

Fords Gin

$12.00+

Well Rum

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$11.00+

Flor de Cana Rum

$11.00+

Myers

$11.00+

Rumhaven Coconut

$11.00+

Rumshine Strawberry

$10.00+

OFTD Over Proofed Rum

$12.00+

Cuervo Gold

$11.00+

Dobel Diamante

$12.00+

Dobel Humito

$13.00+

Dobel Reposado

$13.00+

Dobel Silver

$12.00+Out of stock

Cuervo Silver

$11.00+

Dobel Anjeo

$15.00+

Dewars

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00+

JW Black

$14.00+

Basil Hayden 10yr

$26.50+

Basil Hayden Cask

$20.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$20.00+

Basil Hayden Smoke

$20.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$20.00+

Bomberger

$31.00+

Bookers

$35.00+

Chickencock

$35.00+

Chickencock 20yr

$65.00+

Gentleman Jack

$19.00+

Heaven Hil

$19.00+

Jack Daniel 10yr

$27.50+

Jack Daniel Coy Hill

$27.50+

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.00+

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$15.00+

Jack Single Barrel

$15.00+

Knob Creek 15yr

$38.50+

Little Book

$35.00+

Makers 101

$17.00+

Makers Wood 2021

$22.50+

Michters 10yr

$40.00+

Michters Toasted

$31.00+

Michters Toasted Sour Mash

$30.00+

Shenks

$35.00+

Widow Jane

$19.00+

Woodford 5-Malt Mash

$47.00+

Yellowstone

$22.00+

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00

Banana Liquor

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Disarrono

$14.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

A-Z Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

French 75

$13.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White russian

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Party

$10 Rumshine

$10.00

$10 Blue Hooch

$10.00

$10 Sweet Tea Shine

$10.00

$10 Moonshine Marg

$10.00

$10 Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Corona

$7.50

Miller Lite

$6.00

Ultra

$6.50

High Noon

$9.00

Florida Ave

$8.50

Stella

$8.00

Yuengling

$7.00

House Cab

$10.00

House Merlot

$10.00

House Pinot Noir

$10.00

House Chard

$10.00

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House Sauv Blanc

$10.00

La Crema

$13.00

KJ Chard

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Fords Gin

$13.00

Bulliet

$11.00

Mitchers

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Early Times

$9.00

Jameson

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$10.00+

KJ Chardonnay

$14.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$17.00+

House Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

La Perlina Moscato

$12.00+

Notorious Pink Rose

$13.00+

Schrambergs Blanc de Blancs

$9.00+

Champagne

$9.00

LA Marcca Prosecco

$10.00

House Pinot Noir

$10.00+

La Crema Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$16.00+

House Merlot

$10.00+

The Stag Red Blend

$14.00+

House Cabernet

$10.00+

KJ Cabernet

$15.00+

Hess Allomi Cabernet

$18.00+

Honig Cabernet

$19.00+

N/A Bev

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Apple Juice

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$4.75

Coke

$4.95

Coke Zero

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Dasani

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.75

Diet Coke

$4.95

Employee Redbull

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$4.95

Ginger Ale

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.75

Kids Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$4.95

Milk

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Pelligrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.95

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$4.95

Squeeze Bottle

$10.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.95

Tap Water

Unsweet Tea

$4.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Starters

Brunch Biscuits

$9.00

Bee Haven Bay Fried Green Tomatoes

$17.00

House-Made Doughnuts

$10.00

Church Lady Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Shining Features

French Toast

$17.00

Fried Chicken & Doughnut

$31.00

Fried Egg & Avocado Toast

$20.00

Grand-Daddy Plate

$24.00

Grits & Greens Breakfast Bowl

$21.00

Hallelujah Biscuits

$24.00

Hushpuppy Benedict

$22.00

Key Lime Berry Parfait

$17.00

PB&J French Toast

$20.00

Short Rib Hash

$24.00

Kiddos

Kids French Toast

$12.00

Junior Farmer Plate

$12.00

Sides

Bradleys Grits

$8.00

Pecan Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Potato Gratin Mash

$5.00

Griddled Country Ham

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Side Short Rib Hash

$10.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Blueberry Mimosa

$12.00

Britton Peach Tea

$13.00

Florida Crush

$14.00

Jet Sweet Tea Shine

$15.00

Moonshine Mash

$14.00

Princess Mimosa

$13.00

Proud Mary

$13.00

Royal Sangria

$13.00

Southern Mary

$15.00

Jet Strawberry Lemonade

$13.00

The Local

$14.00

White Peach Sangria

$15.00

Retail

Back to Table Book

$29.95

Disney CookBook

$35.00

Kitchen Life Book

$18.95

Hot Sauce

$12.00

Grits

$18.50

Squeeze Bottle

$10.00

Coozie

Beer Glass

$9.00

Wine Glass

$11.00

Hat

T-Shirt

Beanie

Bandana

$16.00

Face Mask

$12.50

Poncho

$10.00

Onesie

$16.00

Bistro Apron

$30.00

Taffy Box

$8.00

Fleece Jacket

$42.00

Uniforms

Host Polo

$18.00

Male Bar

$18.00

Female Bar

$18.00

Serve Blue Checker

$18.00

Grey Barback

$10.00

UT Apron

$7.00

Male Apron

$10.00

Female Apron

$10.00

Kitchen Hat

$9.00

Nametag

$5.00

Emp Face Mask

$6.25

Emp Chef Coat

$18.00

Emp Fleece Jacket

$21.00

Emp Redbull

$2.50

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1602 E. Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
