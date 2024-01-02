Summer House on the Lake
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Summer House
Location
1498 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vivoli il Gelato -
No Reviews
1638 E Lake Buena Vista Dr, Suite B Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
View restaurant
Drury Plaza Hotel - Disney Springs - Kitchen+Bar
No Reviews
2000 Hotel Plaza Boulevard Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
View restaurant
Luxe Terra Bleu Steak Seafood and Pasta NEW - 12399 Florida 535
No Reviews
12399 Florida 535 Orlando, FL 32836
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Buena Vista
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
More near Lake Buena Vista