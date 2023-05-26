- Home
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS 14319 Metcalf Ave
4,258 Reviews
$$
14319 Metcalf Ave
Overland Park, KS 66223
Popular Items
Pad Thai
Our must-try namesake includes rice noodles stir-fried with egg, peanuts, sprouts, scallions and coated in our special savory sauce
Crab Rangoon (8pcs)
Lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
Panang Curry
This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.
Dinner Menu
Starters
Appetizer Sampler
There is something for everyone on this platter of favorites including 2 pc pork spring rolls, 2 pc egg rolls, 2 pc crab rangoon, and 2 pc chicken satay.
Basil wings (8pcs)
Crispy fried chicken wings bathed in our rich Thai basil sauce tossed with fresh basil and bell peppers.
Chicken Satay (5pcs)
Juicy, tender grilled chicken served skewered with a peanut dipping sauce and fresh cucumber salad.
Deluxe Rolls
The best of both worlds: two spring rolls and two pork egg rolls. Served with a sweet dipping sauce
Edamame
Perfectly steamed soybeans in the pod, lightly salted.
Half crab rangoon (4pcs)
4 pieces of our lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.
Moo todd
A popular Thai street snack. Marinated fried pork with a side of Northeastern spicy dipping sauce.
Pork Egg Rolls (3pcs)
Lightly fried spring rolls served with a sweet dipping sauce.
Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)
Chicken stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.
Potstickers Vegetables (7pcs)
Vegetable stuffed dumplings. Hand crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.
Soft Pork Spring Rolls (3pcs)
Tender pork and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with a sweet peanut dipping sauce.
Soft Summer Rolls (3pcs)
Soft rolls filled with a blend of cream cheese, lump crab meat and fresh vegetables.
Tiger Cry Beef
Tender strips of grilled, Thai-spiced beef served with a special house-made spicy dipping sauce that has been known to bring a tiger to tears.
Soft Vegetable Spring Rolls (3pcs)
Our freshly-made, meatless spring rolls are wrapped in rice paper and served with a sweet peanut dipping sauce.
Shrimp Wraps (4pcs)
Shrimp wrapped in a crispy wonton and lightly fried to perfection. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
Salad
Numtok Beef
Thinly sliced beef, grilled and served with scallions, and roasted Thai chilli's on a bed of crisp greens. Lightly dressed in lime juice and mint.
Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad
Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing
Papaya Salad
In Isan Northeastern region of Thailand, green papaya salad is called som tum referring to the pounding sound of the large pestle used to crush ingredients along with shredded unripe papaya.
Laab Salad
A 300 year old dish composed of your choice of steamed chicken, pork, beef or shrimp tossed with cilantro, kaffir lime leafs, garnished with lightly toasted ground rice.
Soup
Tom Yum
Lemongrass, kaffir lime, and chili flavor the broth for the base of this delicious spicy and sour soup. Made with your choice of meat and topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, and cilantro
Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)
A Thai-staple that has quickly become an American favorite. Coconut milk and chicken broth are infused with lemongrass, kaffir lime, Thai chilis, and galanga to create the perfect sour and spicy background for this tasty soup made with your choice of meat. Garnished with mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro
Signature Dishes
Chu Chee
Freshly grilled salmon on top of steamed vegetables, Covered with a flavorful blend of Red curry and tamarind.
Crispy Garlic Pork
Flash fried, marinated pork, then sauteed with a tasty caramelized garlic sauce.
Khua Kling
A delicious Southern dish. Thailand's dry meat curry one of the key flavor enhancing ingredients is a fine sliced kaffir lime leaves.
Royal Thai Chicken
Chicken breast is marinated in garlic and rum then thinly sliced and stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms and julienned ginger in a rich garlic sauce.
Bangkok Shrimp
A tasty combination of sautéed jumbo shrimp, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions with a smoky Thai chili sauce.
Roasted Duck Panang Curry
This aromatic curry boasts smooth peanut, coconut milk, and Thai spice flavors and is served with roasted duck over a bed of mixed vegetables.
Gang Pet Ped Yang (Spicy Duck Curry)
Slow-roasted duck with crispy skin is enveloped in a decadent red curry sauce with cashews and pineapple.
Pad Gapow
This popular Thai staple starts with your choice of chicken, pork, or beef that is stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers and topped with two fried eggs.
Crispy Garlic Shrimp
Jumbo shell-on shrimp are flash-fried then sautéed with a tasty caramelized garlic sauce and served on a bed of steamed vegetables.
Samui Scallops
Jumbo scallops are the star of this spicy and sweet stir-fry made with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, scallions, cashews, and a smoky Thai chili sauce.
Yellow Curry Seafood
The perfect blend of sweet, salty, and spicy makes the yellow curry our absolute favorite. Add jumbo scallops,shrimp, squid, mussels, and fresh vegetables, and you have one dreamy dish.
Seafood Pad Thai
This elevated version of our signature pad Thai features shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, and crab meat.
Salmon Panang
A bed of mixed vegetables is topped with a juicy steamed salmon fillet and then covered in our panang curry sauce.
Stir-Fry
Pad Basil
The aromatic sweet Thai basil in this dish will awaken your senses in a brown garlic sauce stir-fried with bamboo strips, onions, and bell peppers.
Pad Ginger
This stir-fry of julienned ginger, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and scallions in a brown garlic sauce is full of fresh ginger flavor.
Pad Cashew
Cashews, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions are sauteed in brown garlic sauce.
Pad Garlic & Pepper
Garlic and black pepper season this stir-fry of scallions, jalapenos, and onions served on a bed of cabbage.
Pad Prik
A spicy stir-fry of fresh green beans, lemongrass, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a sauce flavored with red curry paste.
Tamarind Chicken
The rich, sweet, and sour components of our tamarind sauce with bell peppers and onions is served over a bed of mixed vegetables.
Noodles
Pad Sea Eaw
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli and bok choy come together beautifully in a brown sauce
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
Wide rice noodles are stir-fried with bell peppers, bok choy, chinese broccolli, and fresh basil in a tasty brown sauce.
Sen Mee Pad See Eaw
Extra thin rice noodles are cooked with napa cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, bamboo strips, roasted garlic then lightly tossed in a brown sauce.
Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Our fried rice with Thai basil, bell peppers, onions, and scallions, egg.
Fried Rice
Classic fried rice stir-fried with onions, scallions and an egg
Moo Todd Fried Rice
Our new favorite fried rice, bringing together a popular Thai street snack, marinated fried pork slightly tossed and stir fried with our classic house fried rice.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Our fried rice with shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, and roasted garlic, egg
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice stir-fried with yellow curry, onions, scallions, egg, and your choice of Protein.
Curry
Green Curry
A creamy soft green curry made with Thai green curry paste that contains the bold flavors of Thai green chillis. The paste is cooked with coconut milk, Thai eggplant, basil, and bell peppers.
Massaman Curry
The heartiest of our curries, massaman curry is a fragrant, mild curry made with Thai spices, Thai chili paste, coconut milk, onions, and potatoes topped with whole peanuts and a whole chili pepper.
Red Curry
We are so passionate about our curries. Experience the labor of love firsthand with our red curry. A blend of Thai red chilis and spices provide the color and the distinct taste in this popular dish made with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil.
Yellow Curry
The golden yellow hue of this curry comes from the mellow, sweet and spicy yellow curry paste made with turmeric, curry powder, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and red chilis. Coconut milk, onions, and potatoes are also found in this delicious blend of Thai and Indian flavors.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Fried Rice
Our fried rice stir fried with chicken, mixed vegetables, and an egg.
Kid's Chicken Satay Meal
Juicy, tender, grilled chicken served skewered with a peanut dipping sauce and fresh cucumber salad.
Kid's Chicken Pad See Eaw
Wide rice noodles stir fried with chicken, broccoli, and bok choy, in a brown sauce.
Sides
Specials
Chicken Khao Soi
Khao soi is a coconut curry noodle soup hailing from northern Thailand, it consist of crunchy noodles in a thick, rich coconut broth with chicken.
Papaya Salad Set
We lay out all of our favorite dishes into one favorite salad version. Perfect platter salad that is delicious and satisfying for the whole family.
Pad Peaw Wan Kai
Tempura battered chicken stir fried with pineapple chuncks, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and yellow onions, bright together with a caramelized Thai chili reduction.
Tiger Cry Fried Rice
Our popular appetizer which we just had to turn into a meal. Marinated thin cuts of beef, grilled, served over a bed of fried rice, and topped with an over easy egg.
Kai Jeaw Moo Wan
Non alcohol drink
Drinks
Beer (For Dine in only)
Wine (For Dine in only)
19 Crime Bottle
19 Crimes Glass
Cartridge&Brown Bottle
Cartridge&Brown Glass
Castle Rock Bottle
Castle Rock Glass
Da Vinci Pinot Bottle
Da Vinci Pinot Glass
Estancia Cabernet Bottle
Estancia Cabernet Glass
Graffingna Malbec Bottle
Graffingna Malbec Glass
Josh Cellars Bottle
Josh Cellars Glass
Kendal Jackson Bottle
Kendall Jackson Glass
Kim Crawford Bottle
Kim Crawford Glass
Kung Fu Riesling Bottle
Kung Fu Riesling Glass
Leese Fitch Bottle
Leese Fitch Glass
Menage a Trois Glass
Montes Cabernet Bottle
Montes Cabernet Glass
Ménage a Trois Bottle
St.Michelle Bottle
St.Michelle Glass
Tillia Malbec Bottle
Tillia Malbec Glass
TroubleMaker Bottle
TroubleMaker Glass
Moscato Glass
Moscato Bottle
Cocktails (For Dine in only)
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223