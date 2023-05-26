Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS 14319 Metcalf Ave

4,258 Reviews

$$

14319 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66223

Popular Items

Pad Thai

$17.95

Our must-try namesake includes rice noodles stir-fried with egg, peanuts, sprouts, scallions and coated in our special savory sauce

Crab Rangoon (8pcs)

Crab Rangoon (8pcs)

$10.50

Lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$17.95

This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.

Dinner Menu

Starters

There is something for everyone on this platter of favorites including spring rolls, egg rolls, crab Rangoon and chicken satay.

Appetizer Sampler

$17.95

There is something for everyone on this platter of favorites including 2 pc pork spring rolls, 2 pc egg rolls, 2 pc crab rangoon, and 2 pc chicken satay.

Basil wings (8pcs)

Basil wings (8pcs)

$13.95

Crispy fried chicken wings bathed in our rich Thai basil sauce tossed with fresh basil and bell peppers.

Chicken Satay (5pcs)

Chicken Satay (5pcs)

$13.95

Juicy, tender grilled chicken served skewered with a peanut dipping sauce and fresh cucumber salad.

Crab Rangoon (8pcs)

Crab Rangoon (8pcs)

$10.50

Lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.

Deluxe Rolls

Deluxe Rolls

$11.95

The best of both worlds: two spring rolls and two pork egg rolls. Served with a sweet dipping sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$7.95

Perfectly steamed soybeans in the pod, lightly salted.

Half crab rangoon (4pcs)

$6.95

4 pieces of our lightly, crispy wontons stuffed with a silky mixture of cream cheese and crab meat. Served with a sweet, red sauce.

Moo todd

Moo todd

$13.95

A popular Thai street snack. Marinated fried pork with a side of Northeastern spicy dipping sauce.

Pork Egg Rolls (3pcs)

Pork Egg Rolls (3pcs)

$8.95

Lightly fried spring rolls served with a sweet dipping sauce.

Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)

Potstickers Chicken (7pcs)

$10.95

Chicken stuffed dumplings. Hand-crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.

Potstickers Vegetables (7pcs)

Potstickers Vegetables (7pcs)

$10.95

Vegetable stuffed dumplings. Hand crimped then steamed or fried and served with a dipping sauce.

Soft Pork Spring Rolls (3pcs)

Soft Pork Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$9.95

Tender pork and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with a sweet peanut dipping sauce.

Soft Summer Rolls (3pcs)

Soft Summer Rolls (3pcs)

$10.95

Soft rolls filled with a blend of cream cheese, lump crab meat and fresh vegetables.

Tiger Cry Beef

Tiger Cry Beef

$13.95

Tender strips of grilled, Thai-spiced beef served with a special house-made spicy dipping sauce that has been known to bring a tiger to tears.

Soft Vegetable Spring Rolls (3pcs)

Soft Vegetable Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$9.95

Our freshly-made, meatless spring rolls are wrapped in rice paper and served with a sweet peanut dipping sauce.

Shrimp Wraps (4pcs)

$11.95

Shrimp wrapped in a crispy wonton and lightly fried to perfection. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Salad

Numtok Beef

Numtok Beef

$15.95

Thinly sliced beef, grilled and served with scallions, and roasted Thai chilli's on a bed of crisp greens. Lightly dressed in lime juice and mint.

Grilled Chicken Peanut Salad

$14.95

Our signature chicken satay on top of crisp greens, carrots, green onion, and red onion dressed in a creamy house peanut dressing

Papaya Salad

$14.95

In Isan Northeastern region of Thailand, green papaya salad is called som tum referring to the pounding sound of the large pestle used to crush ingredients along with shredded unripe papaya.

Laab Salad

Laab Salad

$14.95

A 300 year old dish composed of your choice of steamed chicken, pork, beef or shrimp tossed with cilantro, kaffir lime leafs, garnished with lightly toasted ground rice.

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$13.95

Lemongrass, kaffir lime, and chili flavor the broth for the base of this delicious spicy and sour soup. Made with your choice of meat and topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, and cilantro

Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)

$14.95

A Thai-staple that has quickly become an American favorite. Coconut milk and chicken broth are infused with lemongrass, kaffir lime, Thai chilis, and galanga to create the perfect sour and spicy background for this tasty soup made with your choice of meat. Garnished with mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro

Signature Dishes

Chu Chee

Chu Chee

$25.95

Freshly grilled salmon on top of steamed vegetables, Covered with a flavorful blend of Red curry and tamarind.

Crispy Garlic Pork

Crispy Garlic Pork

$18.95

Flash fried, marinated pork, then sauteed with a tasty caramelized garlic sauce.

Khua Kling

Khua Kling

$18.95

A delicious Southern dish. Thailand's dry meat curry one of the key flavor enhancing ingredients is a fine sliced kaffir lime leaves.

Royal Thai Chicken

Royal Thai Chicken

$18.95

Chicken breast is marinated in garlic and rum then thinly sliced and stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms and julienned ginger in a rich garlic sauce.

Bangkok Shrimp

$25.95

A tasty combination of sautéed jumbo shrimp, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions with a smoky Thai chili sauce.

Roasted Duck Panang Curry

Roasted Duck Panang Curry

$26.95

This aromatic curry boasts smooth peanut, coconut milk, and Thai spice flavors and is served with roasted duck over a bed of mixed vegetables.

Gang Pet Ped Yang (Spicy Duck Curry)

Gang Pet Ped Yang (Spicy Duck Curry)

$26.95

Slow-roasted duck with crispy skin is enveloped in a decadent red curry sauce with cashews and pineapple.

Pad Gapow

Pad Gapow

$18.95

This popular Thai staple starts with your choice of chicken, pork, or beef that is stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers and topped with two fried eggs.

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

Crispy Garlic Shrimp

$22.95

Jumbo shell-on shrimp are flash-fried then sautéed with a tasty caramelized garlic sauce and served on a bed of steamed vegetables.

Samui Scallops

Samui Scallops

$24.95

Jumbo scallops are the star of this spicy and sweet stir-fry made with pineapple, bell peppers, onion, scallions, cashews, and a smoky Thai chili sauce.

Yellow Curry Seafood

Yellow Curry Seafood

$24.95

The perfect blend of sweet, salty, and spicy makes the yellow curry our absolute favorite. Add jumbo scallops,shrimp, squid, mussels, and fresh vegetables, and you have one dreamy dish.

Seafood Pad Thai

Seafood Pad Thai

$24.95

This elevated version of our signature pad Thai features shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, and crab meat.

Salmon Panang

Salmon Panang

$25.95

A bed of mixed vegetables is topped with a juicy steamed salmon fillet and then covered in our panang curry sauce.

Stir-Fry

The aromatic sweet Thai basil in this dish will awaken your senses in a brown garlic sauce stir-fried with bamboo strips, jalapenos, and bell peppers
Pad Basil

Pad Basil

$17.95

The aromatic sweet Thai basil in this dish will awaken your senses in a brown garlic sauce stir-fried with bamboo strips, onions, and bell peppers.

Pad Ginger

$17.95

This stir-fry of julienned ginger, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and scallions in a brown garlic sauce is full of fresh ginger flavor.

Pad Cashew

$17.95

Cashews, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions are sauteed in brown garlic sauce.

Pad Garlic & Pepper

Pad Garlic & Pepper

$17.95

Garlic and black pepper season this stir-fry of scallions, jalapenos, and onions served on a bed of cabbage.

Pad Prik

$17.95

A spicy stir-fry of fresh green beans, lemongrass, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a sauce flavored with red curry paste.

Tamarind Chicken

Tamarind Chicken

$18.95

The rich, sweet, and sour components of our tamarind sauce with bell peppers and onions is served over a bed of mixed vegetables.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.95

Our must-try namesake includes rice noodles stir-fried with egg, peanuts, sprouts, scallions and coated in our special savory sauce

Pad Sea Eaw

Pad Sea Eaw

$17.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli and bok choy come together beautifully in a brown sauce

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

$17.95

Wide rice noodles are stir-fried with bell peppers, bok choy, chinese broccolli, and fresh basil in a tasty brown sauce.

Sen Mee Pad See Eaw

Sen Mee Pad See Eaw

$17.95

Extra thin rice noodles are cooked with napa cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, bamboo strips, roasted garlic then lightly tossed in a brown sauce.

Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$17.95

Our fried rice with Thai basil, bell peppers, onions, and scallions, egg.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$17.95

Classic fried rice stir-fried with onions, scallions and an egg

Moo Todd Fried Rice

$20.95

Our new favorite fried rice, bringing together a popular Thai street snack, marinated fried pork slightly tossed and stir fried with our classic house fried rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.95

Our fried rice with shrimp, pineapple, cashews, raisins, and roasted garlic, egg

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$17.95

Fried rice stir-fried with yellow curry, onions, scallions, egg, and your choice of Protein.

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$17.95

A creamy soft green curry made with Thai green curry paste that contains the bold flavors of Thai green chillis. The paste is cooked with coconut milk, Thai eggplant, basil, and bell peppers.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$17.95

The heartiest of our curries, massaman curry is a fragrant, mild curry made with Thai spices, Thai chili paste, coconut milk, onions, and potatoes topped with whole peanuts and a whole chili pepper.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$17.95

This aromatic curry is a velvety blend of peanut flavor, coconut milk, and Thai spices that are similar to red curry, but with added depth from cumin and coriander seed.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$17.95

We are so passionate about our curries. Experience the labor of love firsthand with our red curry. A blend of Thai red chilis and spices provide the color and the distinct taste in this popular dish made with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$17.95

The golden yellow hue of this curry comes from the mellow, sweet and spicy yellow curry paste made with turmeric, curry powder, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, and red chilis. Coconut milk, onions, and potatoes are also found in this delicious blend of Thai and Indian flavors.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Our fried rice stir fried with chicken, mixed vegetables, and an egg.

Kid's Chicken Satay Meal

$13.95

Juicy, tender, grilled chicken served skewered with a peanut dipping sauce and fresh cucumber salad.

Kid's Chicken Pad See Eaw

$11.95

Wide rice noodles stir fried with chicken, broccoli, and bok choy, in a brown sauce.

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.95
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.95
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$6.50
Steamed Noodles

Steamed Noodles

$5.95

Sticky rice

$5.95

Peanut Sauce

Spice Tray

Spice On The Side

Soy Sauce

Crab Rangoon Sauce

Fishsauce

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice Dessert

$10.95Out of stock

Specials

Chicken Khao Soi

$17.95Out of stock

Khao soi is a coconut curry noodle soup hailing from northern Thailand, it consist of crunchy noodles in a thick, rich coconut broth with chicken.

Papaya Salad Set

$16.95

We lay out all of our favorite dishes into one favorite salad version. Perfect platter salad that is delicious and satisfying for the whole family.

Pad Peaw Wan Kai

$18.95

Tempura battered chicken stir fried with pineapple chuncks, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and yellow onions, bright together with a caramelized Thai chili reduction.

Tiger Cry Fried Rice

$19.95

Our popular appetizer which we just had to turn into a meal. Marinated thin cuts of beef, grilled, served over a bed of fried rice, and topped with an over easy egg.

Kai Jeaw Moo Wan

$20.95

Non alcohol drink

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.50

Soda

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.95

Unsweeted Tea

$3.50

Drinks

Beer (For Dine in only)

Boulevard Pale

$3.75

Boulevard Wheat

$3.75

Budlight

$3.50

Chang beer

$5.95

Coors Light

$3.50

Guinness draught

$4.25

Kirin Ichiban

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.50

Sapporo

$5.95

Singha

$5.95

Stella Artois

$4.25

Tsingtao

$5.95

Wine (For Dine in only)

19 Crime Bottle

$24.00

19 Crimes Glass

$7.00

Cartridge&Brown Bottle

$30.00

Cartridge&Brown Glass

$8.00

Castle Rock Bottle

$24.00

Castle Rock Glass

$7.00

Da Vinci Pinot Bottle

$32.00

Da Vinci Pinot Glass

$9.00

Estancia Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Estancia Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Graffingna Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Graffingna Malbec Glass

$9.00

Josh Cellars Bottle

$32.00

Josh Cellars Glass

$9.00

Kendal Jackson Bottle

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Glass

$9.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$45.00

Kim Crawford Glass

$11.00

Kung Fu Riesling Bottle

$27.00

Kung Fu Riesling Glass

$8.00

Leese Fitch Bottle

$27.00

Leese Fitch Glass

$8.00

Menage a Trois Glass

$8.00

Montes Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Montes Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Ménage a Trois Bottle

$28.00

St.Michelle Bottle

$28.00

St.Michelle Glass

$8.00

Tillia Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Tillia Malbec Glass

$8.00

TroubleMaker Bottle

$44.00

TroubleMaker Glass

$11.00

Moscato Glass

$8.00

Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Cocktails (For Dine in only)

Beaches of Thailand

$9.00

Hangover 2

$9.00

Late night in bangkok

$9.00

Lynchee Martini

$9.00

Mai Thai

$9.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

The Movie Star

$9.00Out of stock

Berry Bomb

$9.00

Bluekhet

$9.00

Tropical Bliss

$9.00

Citrus Bang

$9.00

Champagne Paradise

$9.00

Titos Soda

$7.95

Dirty Martini

$10.95

Absolute Soda

$6.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223

Directions

