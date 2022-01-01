Restaurant header imageView gallery

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA

3,050 Reviews

$$

11922 West 119th Street

Overland Park, KS 66213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
WINGS
CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE

STARTERS

WINGS

$13.00

Jumbo Traditional Bone In

BONELESS WINGS

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDERS APP

$11.00

Four hand-breaded, and fried tenders, served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.

BURNT-END NACHOS

$14.00

House-made queso, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, red onion, KC burnt ends and BBQ sauce.

POTATO NACHOS

$9.00

Waffle fries topped with house-made queso, bacon, green onions, sour cream.

BEEF NACHOS

$11.00

House-made queso, taco beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.

CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.00

House-made queso, grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, green onions.

Alligator Bites

$13.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

Five fried cheese sticks, hand-breaded with Italian- seasoned panko bread crumbs, served with warm marinara, shredded Parmesan.

TOWN TWIST

$10.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel served with spicy mustard.

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

CHIPS & HOUSE-MADE QUESO

$7.00

QUESADILLA

$8.00

Tortilla filled with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and fresh pico.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.00

Boulevard wheat beer-battered mushrooms, served with ranch dressing.

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.

ONION RINGS FULL ORDER

$8.00

Served with ranch dressing.

ONION RINGS HALF ORDER

$5.00

Served with ranch dressing.

JALEPENO CREAM CHEESE POPPERS

$9.00

MAIN TOPICS

KC STRIP

$18.00

12-oz. aged, hand-cut strip, served with baked potato and your choice of vegetable.

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$12.00

Chicken breast hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.00

Steak hand-breaded, and fried, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

BURNT END TACOS

$14.00

Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.

SALMON FILLET

$18.00

House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on our warm quinoa and kale salad, served with sautéed garlic green beans.

CHICKEN TENDERS ENTRÉE

$12.00

Six hand-breaded, and fried tenders, dipping sauce, choice of two sides.

BAJA FISH TACOS

$13.00

Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$11.00

Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Giant baked macaroni with four cheeses. Choice of bacon or chicken.

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF

GO EASY

$13.00

BURGER, FRIED OVER-EASY EGG, JACK CHEESE

DIABLO LOCO

$13.00

BURGER BLACKENED WITH HOT CAJUN SPICES, TOPPED WITH JALAPENOS, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE AND SIDE PRAIRIE FIRE SAUCE

MUSHROOM BURGER

$12.00

BURGER, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, SOUR CREAM, GREEN ONIONS

BLACK & BLUE

$12.00

BURGER BLACKENED WITH HOT CAJUN SPICES, MELTED BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

PATTY MELT

$12.00

BURGER, CHEDDAR, SAUTEED ONIONS, TOASTED MARBLE RYE

COWBOY

$13.00

BURGER, BACON, CHEDDAR, ONION STRAWS, KC BBQ, TOASTED SOURDOUGH

BAJA

$13.00

BURGER, PEPPER JACK, GUACAMOLE, SPROUTS, DICED TOMATOES

JUICY LUCY

$13.00

BURGER STUFFED WITH MUENSTER, CAMELIZED ONIONS

SURFIN'

$12.00

BURGER, MONTEREY JACK, BACON, PINEAPPLE

TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

TURKEY BURGER, SPRING MIX, GOAT CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, SAUTEED ONION

SANDWICHES

PORK TENDERLOIN

$11.00

Hand-breaded pork, lettuce, mayo, toasted sesame seed bun

AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI

$12.00

Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.

SALMON BLT

$15.00

Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.

THE OVERLANDER

$11.00

Prime rib, ham, melted cheddar, and jack cheeses, grilled onions, mayo, local BBQ sauce, New York onion roll.

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

Sliced prime rib, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, hoagie roll, au jus on side.

TOWN CLUB

$11.00

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, ham, Cheddar, and jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough bread

BUFFALO CHK SANDWICH

$11.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sesame seed bun, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

BUFFALO CHK WRAP

$12.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of TOTT’s wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, sundried tomato tortilla, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT

$11.00

Shaved turkey, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeño ranch, wheatberry bread.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN

$12.00

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, sliced avocado, avocado ranch dressing, New York onion roll.

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.

REUBEN'S REVENGE

$11.00

Your choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye.

SALADS

SALMON SALAD

$15.00

Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.

FARMHOUSE SALAD

$14.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, goat cheese, dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, red onions, pine nuts, and cucumbers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

CROSSROADS SALAD

$11.00

Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, egg, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

RASPBERRY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey walnuts, sliced strawberries. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

BAJA TACO SALAD

$10.00

Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

HOUSE SALAD (SIDE VERSION)

$5.00

Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

PIZZA

Please allow a minimum of 25 minutes for pizza preparation.

PIZZA BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

Choose your toppings

PIZZA VEGGIE

$15.00

House pizza sauce, house white cheese blend, red, and green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes.

PIZZA SICILIAN

$15.00

House pizza sauce, house white cheese blend, Italian sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, fresh basil.

PIZZA SUPREME

$15.00

House pizza sauce, house white cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham, black olives, red onions, red, and green peppers, mushrooms.

PIZZA BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.00

Garlic butter, house white cheese blend, blue cheese, celery, grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.

DESSERTS & SHAKES

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

CARROT CAKE

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.00Out of stock

MANGO SHAKE

$5.00

Banana Shake

$5.00
Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$7.00Out of stock

TOGO BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

ROASTERIE TEA

$2.00

MUG'S ROOT BEER

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$5.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.00

KIDS

KID PIZZA

$6.00

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

KID CORN DOG

$6.00

KID BURGER

$6.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

SOUP

CUP OF SOUP

$4.00

BOWL OF SOUP

$6.00

SIDES AND SUCH

BASKET WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

BASKET CURLY FRIES

$4.00

BASKET TATER TOTS

$4.00

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

BASKET PUB CHIPS

$4.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$4.00Out of stock

SPANISH RICE

$4.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

STRAWBERRIES

$4.00

AVOCADO

$4.00

Large Guac

$4.00

ADD

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

119TH & QUIVIRA - OP

Website

Location

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Directions

Gallery
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barley's Kitchen & Tap - Overland Park
orange starNo Reviews
11924 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurantnext
Hawaiin Bros - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 1,225
12120 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
orange star4.3 • 807
13350 College Blvd Lenexa, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 10146 W 119th St
orange star4.5 • 239
10146 W 119th St Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurantnext
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park - 10150 West 119th Street
orange starNo Reviews
10150 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Overland Park
orange star4.2 • 823
9950 COLLEGE BLVD OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Overland Park

Talk of the Town Leawood
orange star4.3 • 4,301
5201 W 135th St Leawood, KS 66224
View restaurantnext
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
orange star4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,771
8617 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 2,632
10640 Roe Ave Overland Park, KS 66207
View restaurantnext
Hawaiin Bros - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 1,225
12120 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurantnext
BURG & BARREL Overland Park
orange star4.2 • 1,104
7042 W 76th St Overland Park, KS 66204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Overland Park
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston