Talk of the Town Grill & Bar - 119TH & QUIVIRA
3,050 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
119TH & QUIVIRA - OP
Location
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barley's Kitchen & Tap - Overland Park
No Reviews
11924 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurant
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
4.3 • 807
13350 College Blvd Lenexa, KS 66210
View restaurant
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 10146 W 119th St
4.5 • 239
10146 W 119th St Overland Park, KS 66213
View restaurant
Sahara Mediterranean food - Overland Park - 10150 West 119th Street
No Reviews
10150 West 119th Street Overland Park, KS 66210
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Overland Park
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave
4.9 • 4,258
14319 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, KS 66223
View restaurant
More near Overland Park